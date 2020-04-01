Microorganisms for Sustainable Environment and Health
1st Edition
Description
Microorganisms for Sustainable Environment and Health covers hazardous pollutants released from natural as well as anthropogenic activities and implications on environmental and human health. This book serves as a valuable source of basic knowledge and recent developments in the clean technologies and pollution-associated diseases and abnormalities in the context of microorganisms. Focused on current solutions to various environmental problems in the field of bioremediation, it provides a detailed knowledge on the various types of toxic environmental pollutants discharged from different sources, their toxicological effects in environments, humans, animals and plants as well as their biodegradation and bioremediation approaches. Microorganisms for Sustainable Environment and Health assists environmental scientists and microbiologists learn about the existing environmental problem and suggests ways to control or contain their effects by employing various treatment approaches as well as their recycling.
Key Features
- Provides information on waste treatment approaches using microbes
- Includes applications in biofuel and bioenergy production
- Covers green belt development, hydroponics, phytoremediation, wetland treatment technology, and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs)
Readership
Environmental scientists, environmental biotechnologists, microbiologists, medicinal biologists
Table of Contents
1. Recent advancement in the biotechnological application of lignin Peroxidase and its future prospects
2. Microorganism: An ecofriendly tool for waste management and environmental safety
3. Actinobacteria for the effective removal of toxic dyes
4. Arsenic toxicity: Adverse effect and recent advance in microbes mediated bioremediation
5. Biofilm mediated bioremediation and other applications
6. Waste Treatment Approaches for environmental sustainability
7. Biodegradation of Environmental Pollutant through Pathways Engineering and Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) Approaches
8. Exploring the microbiome of smokeless tobacco
9. Microbial ligninolytic enzymes and their role in bioremediation
10. Recent advancements in microalgal-induced remediation of wastewaters
11. Hospital-acquired infection: an Emerging Challenge in Healthcare
12. Methanotrophs : An Efficient tool in Bioremediation for Environmental Pollutants
13. Cyanobacteria as source of novel antimicrobials: a boon to mankind
14. Composite nanostructure: A potential materials for environmental safety and health
15. In Silico bioremediation strategies for removal of environmental pollutants released from paper mills using bacterial ligninolytic enzymes
16. Potential Application of Microbial Pectinases: An overview
17. Foods, Urbanization, and rapidly changing microbial dynamics
18. Understanding and Combating the Antibiotic Resistance Crisis
19. Multidrug resistance in pathogenic microorganisms
20. Microbial hydrogen production: Fundamentals to application
21. Antibiotics: Mechanisms of Action and Modern Challenges
22. Food Poisoning Hazards and Their Consequences Over Food Safety
23. Application of Microbial Consortia in Degradation and Detoxification of Industrial Pollutants
24. Environmental pollution: Causes, effects, and the remedies
25. Microplastic degradation by bacteria in aquatic ecosystem
26. The role of microbial pathogens in cancer development: A potential guide to new anticancer drugs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 625
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190012
About the Editor
Pankaj Chowdhary
Pankaj Chowdhary currently works at the Department of Microbiology, at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (A Central University), Lucknow India. He received his Ph.D. in Biotechnology from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University. The focus of his research is the role of ligninolytic enzyme producing bacterial in the degradation of coloring compounds from distillery wastewater. He has published original research and review articles in peer-reviewed journals of high impact. He has also published many National and International book chapters & magazine articles on the biodegradation and bioremediation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Microbiology, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (A Central University), Lucknow, India