Micronic Integrated Sensors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444894175, 9780444596789

Micronic Integrated Sensors, Volume 22

1st Edition

Editors: J.L. Robert
eBook ISBN: 9780444596789
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 9th October 1992
Table of Contents

Abbreviated. Part A: Physical Sensors Integrated silicon-based sensors: basic research activities in France (D. Esteve et al.). The future of sensors, materials science or software engineering? (P. Kleinschmidt, W. Hanrieder). Porous silicon as a material in microsensor technology (S. Barret et al.). PECVD silicon nitrides with low hydrogen content (B. Reynes, J.C. Bruyère). Contactless measurement of the piezoresistive properties of heavily doped silicon by infrared reflectance (E. Bustarret et al.). Advances in semiconductor materials and structures for optical sensors applications (B. Hamilton). Comparison of Si and GaAs integrated magnetotransistors (N. Mathieu et al.). Electrical transport study of pseudomorphic heterostructures InGaAs-InAlAs on Si and InP substrates (K. Zekentes et al.). Rapid thermal annealing of LPCVD-SOI substrates for sensor applications (P. Jeanjean et al.). Barrier properties of conducting poly(ethylene) with gold and silicon (B. Remaki et al.). Electrical characteristics of tungsten-contacts to 6H-SiC at temperatures between 300 and 950 K (M.G. Rastegaeva, A.L. Syrkin). Elastic wave sensors - quartz technological channel and silicon technology (D. Hauden et al.). Thin film PVDF sensors applied to high acceleration measurements (B. André et al.). Ageing study of NTC thermistors by thermopower measurements (P. Castelan et al.).

Part B: Chemical Sensors Molecular materials for the transduction of chemical information by CHEMFETs (J.R. Haak et al.). Sensitization of dielectric surfaces by chemical grafting: application to pH ISFETs and REFETs (J.M. Chovelon et al.). Thin insulator films chemically sensibilized by ion implantation for use in ISFETs: studies on the drift effect in NAS membranes (M.T. Pham et al.). Properties of polycrystalline gas sensors based on d.c. and a.c. electrical measurements (F.J. Gutierrez et al.). High-sensitivity materials for gas detection (R. Lalauze et al.). Ionic exchange and selectivity of NASICON sensitive membranes (O. Damasceno et al.). Ammonia sensitivity of Pt/GaAs Schottky barrier diodes. Improvement of the sensor with an organic layer (L.M. Lechuga et al.). Optical absorption studies of tetragonal and cubic thin-film yttria-stabilized zirconia (N. Nicoloso et al.). Gas-sensing properties of metallo-phthalocyanine thin films as a function of their crystalline structure (S. Dogo et al.). An ISFET model for CAD applications (S. Martinoia et al.). State and perspectives of research on surfaces and interfaces (W. Göpel). Author index parts A and B. Subject index parts A and B.

Description

Progress in material research, recent developments in growth techniques, as well as in processing technology and modelling, have had a great impact on sensors. The contributions in this volume will be of interest to all those who wish to keep abreast of recent developments in the interdisciplinary field of sensor research.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444596789

About the Editors

J.L. Robert Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Montpellier, France

