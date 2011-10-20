Micromixers
2nd Edition
Fundamentals, Design and Fabrication
Table of Contents
- Micro & Nano Technologies Series
- Preface for the second edition
- Symbols
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Micromixers and Mixing in Microscale
- 1.2. Micromixers as Microreactors
- 1.3. Organization of the Book
- Chapter 2. Fundamentals of mass transport in the microscale
- 2.1. Transport Phenomena
- 2.2. Molecular Diffusion
- 2.3. Taylor Dispersion
- 2.4. Chaotic Advection
- 2.5. Viscoelastic effects
- 2.6. Electrokinetic Effects
- 2.7. Magnetic and Electromagnetic Effects
- 2.8. Scaling Law and Fluid Flow in Microscale
- Chapter 3. Computational transport processes for micromixers
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Problem Description
- 3.3. Mathematical Formulation
- 3.4. Solution Procedure
- 3.5. Verifications and Validations
- 3.6. Examples
- 3.7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 4. Fabrication technologies
- 4.1. Silicon-Based Microtechnologies
- 4.2. Polymeric Microtechnologies
- 4.3. Metallic Microtechnologies
- 4.4. Packaging
- 4.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Micromixers based on molecular diffusion
- 5.1. Parallel Lamination
- 5.2. Sequential Lamination
- 5.3. Sequential Segmentation
- 5.4. Segmentation Based on Injection
- 5.5. Focusing of Mixing Streams
- 5.6. Gradient Generator Based on Diffusive Mixing
- Chapter 6. Micromixers based on chaotic advection
- 6.1. Chaotic Advection at High Reynolds Numbers
- 6.2. Chaotic Advection at Intermediate Reynolds Numbers
- 6.3. Chaotic Advection at Low Reynolds Numbers
- 6.4. Chaotic Advection in Multiphase Flow
- Chapter 7. Active micromixers
- 7.1. Flow Instability in Microchannels
- 7.2. Pressure-driven Disturbance
- 7.3. Electrohydrodynamic Disturbance
- 7.4. Dielectrophoretic Disturbance
- 7.5. Electrokinetic Disturbance
- 7.6. Magnetohydrodynamic Disturbance
- 7.7. Acoustic Disturbance
- 7.8. Thermal Disturbance
- Chapter 8. Characterization techniques
- 8.1. Imaging Techniques
- 8.2. Measurement Using Optical Microscopy
- 8.3. Quantification Methods for Micromixers
- Chapter 9. Application of micromixers
- 9.1. Chemical Industry
- 9.2. Applications in Chemical and Biochemical Analysis
- 9.3. Outlook
- Index
Description
The ability to mix minute quantities of fluids is critical in a range of recent and emerging techniques in engineering, chemistry and life sciences, with applications as diverse as inkjet printing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, specialty and hazardous chemical manufacturing, DNA analysis and disease diagnosis.
The multidisciplinary nature of this field – intersecting engineering, physics, chemistry, biology, microtechnology and biotechnology – means that the community of engineers and scientists now engaged in developing microfluidic devices has entered the field from a variety of different backgrounds.
Micromixers is uniquely comprehensive, in that it deals not only with the problems that are directly related to fluidics as a discipline (aspects such as mass transport, molecular diffusion, electrokinetic phenomena, flow instabilities, etc.) but also with the practical issues of fabricating micomixers and building them into microsystems and lab-on-chip assemblies.With practical applications to the design of systems vital in modern communications, medicine and industry this book has already established itself as a key reference in an emerging and important field.
The 2e includes coverage of a broader range of fabrication techniques, additional examples of fully realized devices for each type of micromixer and a substantially extended section on industrial applications, including recent and emerging applications.
Key Features
- Introduces the design and applications of micromixers for a broad audience across chemical engineering, electronics and the life sciences, and applications as diverse as lab-on-a-chip, ink jet printing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and DNA analysis
- Helps engineers and scientists to unlock the potential of micromixers by explaining both the scientific (microfluidics) aspects and the engineering involved in building and using successful microscale systems and devices with micromixers
- The author's applied approach combines experience-based discussion of the challenges and pitfalls of using micromixers, with proposals for how to overcome them
Readership
Engineers in the chemical and biomedical industries (chemical engineers, electronic engineers, mechanical engineers, chemists, biotechnologists, biomedical engineers and clinical technicians); Scientists involved in analytical applications of microfluidics in the life scientists and chemistry; Researchers and graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2012
- Published:
- 20th October 2011
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735215
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437735208
