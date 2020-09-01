Microgrid Protection and Control is the result of numerous research works and publications by R&D engineers and scientists of the Microgrid and Energy Internet Research Centre. Through the authors long-routed experience in the microgrid and energy internet industry, this book looks at the sophisticated protection and control issues connected to the special nature of microgrid.

The book explains the different ways of classifying types of microgrids and common misconceptions, looking at industrial and research trends along with the different technical issues and challenges faced with deploying microgrid in various settings.

Forecasting short-term demand and renewable generation for optimal operation is covered with techniques for accurate enhancement supported with practical application examples.

With chapters on dynamic, transient and tertiary control and experimental and simulation tests this reference is useful for all those working in the research, engineering and application of microgrids and power distribution systems.