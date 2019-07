Microform, Video and Electronic Media Librarianship focuses on techniques, measures, and processes in librarianship. The book first discusses librarianship, microforms and microform librarianship, non-book media in libraries, and history of microforms. The text also looks at the place of microforms in libraries. User reaction to microforms; economic advantages of microform acquisitions; and contrast, resolution, and density of microforms are discussed. The book also discusses micropublishing. Changes in publishing methods, abstracting and indexing services, bibliographical services, archives, synoptic journals, and government reports are described. The text underscores library catalogues. British National Bibliography; Scottish Libraries Co-operative Automation Project (SCOLCAP); South West Academic Libraries Co-operative Automation Project (SWALCAP); and benefits of computer-based cataloguing systems are discussed. The book also looks at data services, copyright laws, relationship of information technology and libraries, and archival potential of non-book media. The text is a good reference for readers interested in librarianship.

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Figures

1 Introduction

Librarianship, a Multimedia Profession

Microforms and Microform Librarianship

Other Non-Book Media in Libraries

A Brief History of Microforms

References

Further Reading

2 The Place of Microforms in Libraries

User Reaction to Microforms

Economic Advantages

The Microformats

Card, Film and Fiche

Storage and Retrieval — Fiche Books

COM, Ultrafiche and Aperture Cards

Reduction Ratios

Negative or Positive

Contrast, Resolution and Density

Filming Quality

References

Further Reading

3 Micropublishing

Changes in Publishing Methods

Monographs

Reference Books

Reports

Government Reports

Periodicals

Synoptic Journals

Abstracting and Indexing Services

Other Data Services

Theses

Archives

Bibliographical Services

Catalogs

Ephemera

Complete Microform Libraries of 'Seminal' Write

Other Library Materials

References

Further Reading

4 Micropublishers Surveyed

Reference

Further Reading

5 Library Catalogs: COM and on-Line

Developments in Cataloging

The British National Bibliography

Pioneers

MARC-based Schemes

BLAISE/LOCAS

BLCMP

SCOLCAP

SWALCAP

GEAC

ORIEL

OCLC

Conversion of Existing Catalogs

Benefits of Computer-Based Systems

References

Further Reading

6 Data Services

General

Specimen Abstracting Services

On-Line Now

Agencies

Information on Data Services

The Future

References

Further Reading

7 Copying from Non-Book Media

The Law of Copyright

Fair Copying

The Whitford Committee

Williams & Wilkins Co Case

Copyright Clearance

The Declining Cost of Copying

Copyright Declaration

International Copyright Agreements

Blanket Licensing

Other Non-Book Media

A New UK Copyright Act?

References

Further Reading

8 Information Technology and Libraries

Information Technology: an Historical Note

Computers

Audio

Video

Telecommunications

Electronic-Micrographic Systems

Video Provision in Libraries Now

Optical Discs

Interactive Disc Systems

Videotext and Teletext

Facsimile Transmission

Book Scanner and Digitizer

Electronic Publishing

ADONIS

References

Further Reading

9 Archival Potential of Non-Book Media

Microforms

Magnetic Tape Archives

Magnetic Disc Archives

Optical Disc and Tape

Conditions Necessary for Archival Storage

Standards

Quality Control

References

10 Aids for the User and the Librarian

Cataloging

Titles in Microform Sets

Sources of Information on Publications

Microforms

Video Formats

Sources of Information on Equipment

Ergonomics

Siting of Facilities

Policy Matters

Machine Phobia

References

11 Convergent Technologies

Conclusion

Reference

Further Reading

Glossary

Index