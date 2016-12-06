Microfluidics: Modeling, Mechanics and Mathematics

This practical, lab-based approach to nano- and microfluidics provides readers with a wealth of practical techniques, protocols, and experiments ready to be put into practice in both research and industrial settings. The practical approach is ideally suited to researchers and R&D staff in industry; additionally the interdisciplinary approach to the science of nano- and microfluidics enables readers from a range of different academic disciplines to broaden their understanding.

Dr Rapp fully engages with the multidisciplinary nature of the subject. Alongside traditional fluid/transport topics, there is a wealth of coverage of materials and manufacturing techniques, chemical modification/surface functionalization, biochemical analysis, and the biosensors involved.

As well as providing a clear and concise overview to get started into the multidisciplinary field of microfluidics and practical guidance on techniques, pitfalls and troubleshooting, this book supplies: