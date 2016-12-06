Microfluidics: Modeling, Mechanics and Mathematics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I Fundamentals
1. Introduction
2. Introduction to Maple
3. Engineering Mathematics
4. Series
5. Transforms
6. Thermodynamics
7. Vector Calculus
8. Differential Equations
Part II Bulk Fluid Flows
9. Fluids
10. Conservation of Mass: The Continuity Equation
11. Conservation of Momentum: The Navier-Stokes Equation
12. Conservation of Energy: The Energy Equation and the Thermodynamic Equation of State
13. Continuity and Navier-Stokes Equations in Different Coordinate Systems
14. The Circular Flow Tube
15. Analytical Solutions to the Navier-Stokes Equation
16. Analytical Solutions to Poiseuille Flow Problems in Different Geometries
17. Hydraulic Resistance
18. Analytical Solutions to Transient Flow Problems
19. Taylor-Aris Dispersion
Part III Fluid Surface Effects
20. Surface Tension
21. Capillarity
22. Measuring Surface Tension and Free Surface Energy
23. Plateau-Rayleigh Instability
24. The Shape of Drops
Part IV Numerics
25. Numerical Methods for Linear Systems of Equations
26. Numerical Solutions to Nonlinear Systems: Newton’s Method
27. Numerical Methods for Solving Differential Equations
28. Numerical Solutions to the Navier-Stokes Equation
29. Computational Fluid Dynamics
30. Finite Difference Method
31. Finite Volume Method
32. Finite Element Method
33. Numerical Solutions to Transient Flow Problems
34. Numerical Solutions to Three-Dimensional Flow Problems
Description
This practical, lab-based approach to nano- and microfluidics provides readers with a wealth of practical techniques, protocols, and experiments ready to be put into practice in both research and industrial settings. The practical approach is ideally suited to researchers and R&D staff in industry; additionally the interdisciplinary approach to the science of nano- and microfluidics enables readers from a range of different academic disciplines to broaden their understanding.
Dr Rapp fully engages with the multidisciplinary nature of the subject. Alongside traditional fluid/transport topics, there is a wealth of coverage of materials and manufacturing techniques, chemical modification/surface functionalization, biochemical analysis, and the biosensors involved.
As well as providing a clear and concise overview to get started into the multidisciplinary field of microfluidics and practical guidance on techniques, pitfalls and troubleshooting, this book supplies:
- A set of hands-on experiments and protocols that will help setting up lab experiments but which will also allow a quick start into practical work.
- A collection of microfluidic structures, with 3D-CAD and image data that can be used directly (files provided on a companion website).
Key Features
- A practical guide to the successful design and implementation of nano- and microfluidic processes (e.g. biosensing) and equipment (e.g., biosensors, such as diabetes blood glucose sensors)
- Provides techniques, experiments, and protocols ready to be put to use in the lab, in an academic, or industry setting
- A collection of 3D-CAD and image files is provided on a companion website
Readership
Engineers and scientists involved in designing and making use of nano/microfluidics techniques and equipment. Disciplines include engineering, materials science, biosensing, biochemistry, and medicine. Relevant to academia / research and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 830
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731510
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731411
About the Authors
Bastian E. Rapp Author
Dr Bastian Rapp is currently emplyed as Head of Group at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Institute of Microstructure Technology (IMT).
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Group, Institute of Microstructure Technology (IMT), Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Karlsruhe, Germany