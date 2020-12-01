Microfluidic Devices for Biomedical Applications

Part I Fundamentals of microfluidic technologies for biomedical applications

1. Materials and methods for the microfabrication of microfluidic biomedical devices

2. Surface coatings for imcrofluidic-based biomedical devices

3. Actuation mechanisms for microfluidic biomedical devices

4. Droplet Microfluidics for biomedical devices

Part II Applications of microfluidic devices for drug delivery and discovery

5. Contolled drug deliver using microfluidic devices

6. Microneedles for drug delivery and monitoring

7. Microfluidic devices for drug discovery and analysis

Part III Applications of microfluidic devices for cellar analysis and tissue engineering

8. Microfluidic devices for cell manipulation (review type)

9. Microfluidic devices for single-cell trappingand automated micro-robotic injection (specific research topic)

10. Microfluidic devices for developing tissue scaffolds

11. Microfluidic devices for stem cell analysis

12. 3D printing and applications

Part IV Applications of microfluidic devices in diagnostic Sensing

13. Development of immunoassays for protein analysis

14. Integrated microfluidic systems for genetic analysis

15. Low-cost assays in paper-based microfluidic biomedical devices

16. Microfluidic devices for viral detection

17. Microfluidics for mointoring and imaging pancreatic islet and betal-cells for human transplant