Microfluidic Devices for Biomedical Applications
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I Fundamentals of microfluidic technologies for biomedical applications
1. Materials and methods for the microfabrication of microfluidic biomedical devices
2. Surface coatings for imcrofluidic-based biomedical devices
3. Actuation mechanisms for microfluidic biomedical devices
4. Droplet Microfluidics for biomedical devices
Part II Applications of microfluidic devices for drug delivery and discovery
5. Contolled drug deliver using microfluidic devices
6. Microneedles for drug delivery and monitoring
7. Microfluidic devices for drug discovery and analysis
Part III Applications of microfluidic devices for cellar analysis and tissue engineering
8. Microfluidic devices for cell manipulation (review type)
9. Microfluidic devices for single-cell trappingand automated micro-robotic injection (specific research topic)
10. Microfluidic devices for developing tissue scaffolds
11. Microfluidic devices for stem cell analysis
12. 3D printing and applications
Part IV Applications of microfluidic devices in diagnostic Sensing
13. Development of immunoassays for protein analysis
14. Integrated microfluidic systems for genetic analysis
15. Low-cost assays in paper-based microfluidic biomedical devices
16. Microfluidic devices for viral detection
17. Microfluidics for mointoring and imaging pancreatic islet and betal-cells for human transplant
Description
Microfluidics or lab-on-a-chip (LOC) is an important technology suitable for numerous applications from drug delivery to tissue engineering. Microfluidic Devices for Biomedical Applications, 2nd Edition provides updated coverage of the fundamentals of microfluidics and explores in detail a wide range of medical applications.
The first part of the book reviews the fundamentals of microfluidic technologies for biomedical applications with chapters focusing on the materials and methods for microfabrication, microfluidic actuation mechanisms, and recent research on droplet microfluidics. Part two examines applications in drug discovery and controlled-delivery including micro needles. Part three considers applications of microfluidic devices in cellular analysis and manipulation, tissue engineering and their role in developing tissue scaffolds, as well as providing new coverage on 3D printing techniques used. The final part of the book covers the applications of microfluidic devices in diagnostic sensing, including genetic analysis, low-cost bioassays, viral detection, and radio chemical synthesis.
Microfluidic Devices for Biomedical Applications, 2nd Edition is an essential reference for medical device manufacturers, scientists and researchers concerned with microfluidics in the field of biomedical applications and life-science industries.
Key Features
- Discusses the fundamentals of microfluidics or lab-on-a-chip (LOC) and explores in detail a wide range of medical applications
- Considers materials and methods for microfabrication, microfluidic actuation mechanisms and digital microfluidic technologies
- Details applications of microfluidic devices in cellular analysis and manipulation, tissue engineering and their role in developing tissue scaffolds and stem cell engineering
Readership
Medical device manufacturers, scientists, and researchers concerned with microfluidics in the field of drug delivery, cell manipulation, tissue engineering and diagnostics/sensing; Industrial and academic researchers and developers in the life sciences and engineering fields who aim to use microengineering technologies to develop advanced techniques and microdevices for advancements in healthcare and medical diagnostics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 676
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128199718
About the Editors
Xiujun James Li
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Texas at El Paso and at the Harvard University and Wyss Institute. Professor Li is recently rewarded with the UT System STARS Award ($250,000). The STARS (Science and Technology Acquisition and Retention) program provides funding to help purchase state-of-the-art research equipment and make necessary laboratory renovations to encourage faculty members to perform their research. He also currently serves as a faculty member within the RCMI-funded Border Biomedical Research Center (BBRC). Dr. Li’s current research focuses on developing point-of-care devices and sensors (such as microfluidic devices) for low-cost bioanalysis, environmental analysis and biomedical applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Texas at El Paso, Texas, USA and Harvard University, Massachusetts, USA
Yu Zhou
Yu Zhou, PhD, is a Research Scientist in the Department of Research and Development at ABS Global Inc., USA. Dr Zhou received his Ph.D. degree in mechanical engineering from University of Illinois at Chicago in 2010. After graduation, he joined ABS Global, the world-leading genetics provider company as a key researcher and has been working on the development of a high-throughput microfluidic cytometry for biological cell detection and manipulation. He obtained extensive experience in design and fabrication of silicon-based microsystems and disposal plastic microfluidic chips, precision fluid delivery, and microfluidics-based single cell separation and analysis. He is a member of ASME and serves on the advisory editorial board for several technical journals including Microsystem Technologies, and Journal of Mechanical Engineering Research (Canada) since 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of R&D at ABS Global Inc., USA.
