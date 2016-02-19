Microelectronic Systems N2 Checkbook provides coverage of the Business and Technician Education Council level NII unit in Microelectronic Systems. However, it can be regarded as a textbook in microelectronic systems for a much wider range of studies. The aim of this book is to provide a foundation in microelectronic systems hardware and software techniques. Each topic considered in the text is presented in a way that assumes in the reader only the knowledge attained in BTEC Information Technology Studies F, Engineering Fundamentals F, or equivalent. This book concentrates on the highly popular 6502, Z80, and 6800 microprocessors and contains approximately 80 tested programs that may be used with little or no modification on most systems based on these microprocessors. The text includes over 140 worked problems followed by some 250 further problems. Additional material on the basic ideas of systems, logic functions, and numbering systems is included for the sake of completeness. This book is designed for students seeking technician or equivalent qualification through the courses of the Business and Technician Education Council (BTEC), Scottish Technical Education Council, Australian Technical and Further Education Departments, East and West African Examinations Council, and other comparable examining authorities in technical subjects.