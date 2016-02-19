Microelectronic Systems N2 Checkbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780434923328, 9781483141589

Microelectronic Systems N2 Checkbook

2nd Edition

The Checkbook Series

Authors: R E Vears
eBook ISBN: 9781483141589
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 276
Description

Microelectronic Systems N2 Checkbook provides coverage of the Business and Technician Education Council level NII unit in Microelectronic Systems. However, it can be regarded as a textbook in microelectronic systems for a much wider range of studies. The aim of this book is to provide a foundation in microelectronic systems hardware and software techniques. Each topic considered in the text is presented in a way that assumes in the reader only the knowledge attained in BTEC Information Technology Studies F, Engineering Fundamentals F, or equivalent. This book concentrates on the highly popular 6502, Z80, and 6800 microprocessors and contains approximately 80 tested programs that may be used with little or no modification on most systems based on these microprocessors. The text includes over 140 worked problems followed by some 250 further problems. Additional material on the basic ideas of systems, logic functions, and numbering systems is included for the sake of completeness. This book is designed for students seeking technician or equivalent qualification through the courses of the Business and Technician Education Council (BTEC), Scottish Technical Education Council, Australian Technical and Further Education Departments, East and West African Examinations Council, and other comparable examining authorities in technical subjects.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Basic Ideas of Systems

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

2 Numbering Systems

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

3 Microprocessor-Based Systems

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

4 Microprocessor Instruction Sets and Machine Code Programs

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

5 Programs with Loops

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

6 Interfacing

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

7 Subroutines and the Stack

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

Appendix A: Logic Functions

Appendix B: Instruction Sets for the 6502, Z80 and 6800

Answers to Multi-Choice Problems

Index


About the Author

R E Vears

