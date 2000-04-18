Microcontroller Projects in C for the 8051
1st Edition
Description
This book is a thoroughly practical way to explore the 8051 and discover C programming through project work. Through graded projects, Dogan Ibrahim introduces the reader to the fundamentals of microelectronics, the 8051 family, programming in C, and the use of a C compiler. The specific device used for examples is the AT89C2051 - a small, economical chip with re-writable memory, readily available from the major component suppliers.
A working knowledge of microcontrollers, and how to program them, is essential for all students of electronics. In this rapidly expanding field many students and professionals at all levels need to get up to speed with practical microcontroller applications. Their rapid fall in price has made microcontrollers the most exciting and accessible new development in electronics for years - rendering them equally popular with engineers, electronics hobbyists and teachers looking for a fresh range of projects.
Microcontroller Projects in C for the 8051 is an ideal resource for self-study as well as providing an interesting, enjoyable and easily mastered alternative to more theoretical textbooks.
Key Features
- Practical projects that enable students and practitioners to get up and running straight away with 8051 microcontrollers
- A hands-on introduction to practical C programming
- A wealth of project ideas for students and enthusiasts
Readership
Electronic engineering undergraduates, electronic design professionals, electronics hobbyists
Table of Contents
Microcomputer systems
Programming the microcontrollers in C
Light projects
Sound projects
Temperature projects
RS232 serial communication projects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 18th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511566
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750646406
About the Author
Dogan Ibrahim
Prof Dogan Ibrahim graduated from the University of Salford with First Class Honours in Electronic Engineering. He then completed an MSc course in Automatic Control Engineering at the University of Manchester, and PhD in Digital Signal Processing at the City University in London. Prof Ibrahim worked at several companies before returning to the academic life. He is currently a lecturer at the Department of Computer Information Systems at the Near East University. Prof Ibrahim is a Fellow of the IET, and a Chartered Electrical Engineer. His interests are in the fields of microcontroller based automatic control, digital signal processing, and computer aided design.Dogan Ibrahim has been Associate Professor and Head of Department at the Near East University, Cyprus, lecturer at South Bank University, London, Principal Research Engineer at GEC Hirst Research Centre, and is now a hardware and software systems consultant to London's Traffic Control Systems Unit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Traffic Control Systems Unit, South Bank University, UK, and lecturer at the Department of Computer Information Systems, Near East University, Lefkosa, Cyprus
Reviews
"The projects are well chosen and they illustrate a number of practical applications in sufficient detail for readers to be able to develop the work further... The 8051 microcomputer architecture is immensely popular and the Amtel processor used by the author is an ideal vehicle for introducing microcontroller applications." --Mike Tooley
"The book is very much focused on projects. These are quite simple in concept, and would be excellent for a college course or even early years at university. They develop nicely in complexity and sophistication and are consistently structured and laid out." --Mike James