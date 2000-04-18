This book is a thoroughly practical way to explore the 8051 and discover C programming through project work. Through graded projects, Dogan Ibrahim introduces the reader to the fundamentals of microelectronics, the 8051 family, programming in C, and the use of a C compiler. The specific device used for examples is the AT89C2051 - a small, economical chip with re-writable memory, readily available from the major component suppliers.

A working knowledge of microcontrollers, and how to program them, is essential for all students of electronics. In this rapidly expanding field many students and professionals at all levels need to get up to speed with practical microcontroller applications. Their rapid fall in price has made microcontrollers the most exciting and accessible new development in electronics for years - rendering them equally popular with engineers, electronics hobbyists and teachers looking for a fresh range of projects.

Microcontroller Projects in C for the 8051 is an ideal resource for self-study as well as providing an interesting, enjoyable and easily mastered alternative to more theoretical textbooks.