Microcontroller Cookbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Mike James
eBook ISBN: 9780080511559
Paperback ISBN: 9780750648325
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 20th November 2000
Page Count: 192
Description

Microcontroller Cookbook guides you through programming, interfacing, development work and circuit design using two of the most popular microcontroller families. The cookbook approach makes this an ideal book for anyone who has to get up and running quickly, so it is ideal for hard-pressed professionals and advanced electronics hobbyists. Enough theory is included to make this a suitable text for introductory microelecronics courses up to first year degree level. New sections of reviews make this an ideal text for courses or independent study.

The new edition offers additional material on C programming and the use of compilers, an expanded section on macros, and a new section on the development of source code.

Key Features

  • A practical way of getting up to speed with microcontrollers
  • Covers syllabus requirements of HNC / HND
  • Project-based cookbook approach

Readership

Professional and student (HNC/D)

Table of Contents

Preface; Number systems; Programmable logic design; Memory systems; Input/output systems; Problem analysis and design; Text editor/assembler/linker operation; MCS51 hardware; MCS51 software; PIC hardware; PIC software; Development systems; Microcontrollers Vs SBC; Compilers; Problem solving in C; Index

About the Author

Mike James

Mike James is an established author and experienced FE lecturer. He currently works for Westland. His latest Newnes titles are Microcontroller Cookbook and Higher Electronics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Westland Helicopters, UK

