Microcomputer Interfacing and Applications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750617529, 9781483295527

Microcomputer Interfacing and Applications

2nd Edition

Authors: M A Mustafa
eBook ISBN: 9781483295527
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st November 1994
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the applications guide to interfacing microcomputers. It offers practical non-mathematical solutions to interfacing problems in many applications including data acquisition and control. Emphasis is given to the definition of the objectives of the interface, then comparing possible solutions and producing the best interface for every situation.

Dr Mustafa A Mustafa is a senior designer of control equipment and has written many technical articles and papers on the subject of computers and their application to control engineering.

Readership

Electronics engineers, final year degree students

Table of Contents

INCLUDE: Operation of a microcomputer; Microcomputer interfacing techniques; Microcomputers and add-ons; Using digital input and output ports; Multiplexing, storing and data conversion techniques; Interfacing D/A converters to microcomputers; Interfacing A/D converters to microcomputers; Using data conversion ICs; Counters and timers; Switching devices; Optical devices; Generating waveforms; Microcomputer-controlled robotic mechanisms; Temperature measurement and control; Motor control; Miscellaneous applications; Limitations, upgrading and development tools; Index; Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483295527

About the Author

M A Mustafa

Affiliations and Expertise

Mainframe Systems Ltd, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.