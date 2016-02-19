Microcomputer Interfacing and Applications
2nd Edition
Description
This is the applications guide to interfacing microcomputers. It offers practical non-mathematical solutions to interfacing problems in many applications including data acquisition and control. Emphasis is given to the definition of the objectives of the interface, then comparing possible solutions and producing the best interface for every situation.
Dr Mustafa A Mustafa is a senior designer of control equipment and has written many technical articles and papers on the subject of computers and their application to control engineering.
Readership
Electronics engineers, final year degree students
Table of Contents
INCLUDE: Operation of a microcomputer; Microcomputer interfacing techniques; Microcomputers and add-ons; Using digital input and output ports; Multiplexing, storing and data conversion techniques; Interfacing D/A converters to microcomputers; Interfacing A/D converters to microcomputers; Using data conversion ICs; Counters and timers; Switching devices; Optical devices; Generating waveforms; Microcomputer-controlled robotic mechanisms; Temperature measurement and control; Motor control; Miscellaneous applications; Limitations, upgrading and development tools; Index; Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 21st November 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295527
About the Author
M A Mustafa
Affiliations and Expertise
Mainframe Systems Ltd, UK