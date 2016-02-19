Microcomputer Busses
1st Edition
Description
Microcomputer Busses provides the necessary introduction to the basic features and capabilities of a range of popular commercial busses. Its main objective is to prepare students in solving engineering problems using the concepts and materials featured in the book.
The first three chapters introduce the basic concepts and principles such as basic bus and transmission-line concepts, comparative analysis of busses, and the process of how a program can give out hardware responses or operations on a bus. The middle section of the book delves more deeply into the different types of computer busses and into the important features of the operation of each bus. The book supplements and simplifies these features. Lastly, the book concludes by illustrating design examples of existing sample boards that are produced commercially.
This book serves as a valuable tool to engineering students. Systems engineers and design engineers can also use this book as reference in designing microcomputer-based systems or in developing system architecture.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Basic Bus Concepts
1.0 Bus Background
1.1 Bus Definition
1.2 Design Trade-off Assessment Factors
1.3 Signal Groups and Uses
1.4 Transmission-Line Concepts
2 A Comparison of Busses
2.0 Limitations
2.1 A Basis for Comparison
2.2 Which Busses
2.3 Bus Comparison
3 Software/Hardware Interactions
3.0 What and Why, or "A Touch of Philosophy"
3.1 The Big Picture
3.2 Bus Interaction
4 Multibus I
4.0 Multibus I Overview
4.1 iSBX Bus
4.2 iLBX Bus
4.3 Multichannel I/O Bus
4.4 Multibus System Bus
4.5 Multibus Data Transfers
4.6 Multiple Masters
4.7 Interrupts
5 Multibus II
5.0 Multibus II Overview
5.1 Basic Features and Capabilities of Multibus II
5.2 Multibus II Mechanical Specifications
5.3 Multibus II Operations
5.4 Multibus II Line Descriptions
5.5 Timing Requirements for Bus Operations
5.6 Electrical Specifications
6 VMEbus
6.0 VMEbus Overview
6.1 Basic Features and Capabilities of the VMEbus
6.2 VMEbus Mechanical Specifications
6.3 VMEbus Cycles
6.4 VME Functional Modules
6.5 Data Transfer Bus
6.6 Data Transfer Arbitration Bus
6.7 Priority Interrupt Bus
7 NuBus
7.0 NuBus Overview
7.1 NuBus Mechanical Specifications
7.2 Bus Lines
7.3 Types of Bus Cycles and Transactions
7.4 Bus Arbitration
7.5 Geographic Addressing
7.6 Utility Functions
7.7 NuBus Electrical Characteristics
8 PC/XT/AT Bus
8.0 PC/XT/AT Bus Overview
8.1 Basic Features and Capabilities of PC Busses
8.2 PC Bus Mechanical Specifications
8.3 Bus Lines
8.4 PC, XT, and AT Bus Cycles
9 STD Bus
9.0 STD Bus Overview
9.1 STD Bus Mechanical Outline
9.2 STD Bus Signal Lines
9.3 Data Transfer Operations
9.4 Signal Voltage Tolerances
10 Programmable Logic Devices
10.0 Programmable Logic Devices Overview
10.1 Boolean Equation Review
10.2 State Machine Review
10.3 PLD Architecture
10.4 Programming Programmable Logic Devices
10.5 Metastability
10.6 Programming Examples
11 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays
11.0 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays Overview
11.1 FPGA Speed Considerations
11.2 FPGA Architecture
11.3 Configuration
11.4 FPGA Development Process
11.5 Future Trends
12 Multibus I Design Example
12.0 Summary
12.1 Multibus Digital-to-Analog Converter Board
13 VMEbus Design Example
13.0 Summary
13.1 VMEbus Memory Board
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158879