Microcomputer Busses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121961558, 9780323158879

Microcomputer Busses

1st Edition

Authors: R Cram
eBook ISBN: 9780323158879
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1991
Page Count: 256
Description

Microcomputer Busses provides the necessary introduction to the basic features and capabilities of a range of popular commercial busses. Its main objective is to prepare students in solving engineering problems using the concepts and materials featured in the book.
The first three chapters introduce the basic concepts and principles such as basic bus and transmission-line concepts, comparative analysis of busses, and the process of how a program can give out hardware responses or operations on a bus. The middle section of the book delves more deeply into the different types of computer busses and into the important features of the operation of each bus. The book supplements and simplifies these features. Lastly, the book concludes by illustrating design examples of existing sample boards that are produced commercially.
This book serves as a valuable tool to engineering students. Systems engineers and design engineers can also use this book as reference in designing microcomputer-based systems or in developing system architecture.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Basic Bus Concepts

1.0 Bus Background

1.1 Bus Definition

1.2 Design Trade-off Assessment Factors

1.3 Signal Groups and Uses

1.4 Transmission-Line Concepts

2 A Comparison of Busses

2.0 Limitations

2.1 A Basis for Comparison

2.2 Which Busses

2.3 Bus Comparison

3 Software/Hardware Interactions

3.0 What and Why, or "A Touch of Philosophy"

3.1 The Big Picture

3.2 Bus Interaction

4 Multibus I

4.0 Multibus I Overview

4.1 iSBX Bus

4.2 iLBX Bus

4.3 Multichannel I/O Bus

4.4 Multibus System Bus

4.5 Multibus Data Transfers

4.6 Multiple Masters

4.7 Interrupts

5 Multibus II

5.0 Multibus II Overview

5.1 Basic Features and Capabilities of Multibus II

5.2 Multibus II Mechanical Specifications

5.3 Multibus II Operations

5.4 Multibus II Line Descriptions

5.5 Timing Requirements for Bus Operations

5.6 Electrical Specifications

6 VMEbus

6.0 VMEbus Overview

6.1 Basic Features and Capabilities of the VMEbus

6.2 VMEbus Mechanical Specifications

6.3 VMEbus Cycles

6.4 VME Functional Modules

6.5 Data Transfer Bus

6.6 Data Transfer Arbitration Bus

6.7 Priority Interrupt Bus

7 NuBus

7.0 NuBus Overview

7.1 NuBus Mechanical Specifications

7.2 Bus Lines

7.3 Types of Bus Cycles and Transactions

7.4 Bus Arbitration

7.5 Geographic Addressing

7.6 Utility Functions

7.7 NuBus Electrical Characteristics

8 PC/XT/AT Bus

8.0 PC/XT/AT Bus Overview

8.1 Basic Features and Capabilities of PC Busses

8.2 PC Bus Mechanical Specifications

8.3 Bus Lines

8.4 PC, XT, and AT Bus Cycles

9 STD Bus

9.0 STD Bus Overview

9.1 STD Bus Mechanical Outline

9.2 STD Bus Signal Lines

9.3 Data Transfer Operations

9.4 Signal Voltage Tolerances

10 Programmable Logic Devices

10.0 Programmable Logic Devices Overview

10.1 Boolean Equation Review

10.2 State Machine Review

10.3 PLD Architecture

10.4 Programming Programmable Logic Devices

10.5 Metastability

10.6 Programming Examples

11 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays

11.0 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays Overview

11.1 FPGA Speed Considerations

11.2 FPGA Architecture

11.3 Configuration

11.4 FPGA Development Process

11.5 Future Trends

12 Multibus I Design Example

12.0 Summary

12.1 Multibus Digital-to-Analog Converter Board

13 VMEbus Design Example

13.0 Summary

13.1 VMEbus Memory Board

Index




Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158879

