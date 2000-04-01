Microcolumn High-Performance Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444422903, 9780080858319

Microcolumn High-Performance Liquid Chromatography, Volume 28

1st Edition

Authors: P. Kucera
eBook ISBN: 9780080858319
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 301
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
320.00
272.00
195.00
165.75
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
301
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858319

Reviews

@qu:...it can be recommended for purchase to the person who wants to enter this field... it is the first comprehensive source in this very important field. @source: Environmental Analytical Chemistry

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

P. Kucera Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.