Microclimate for Cultural Heritage

1. Microclimate and Atmospheric Variables

1.1 Microclimate

1.2 Air, Water Vapour, Perfect and Real Gases

1.3 The Internal Boundary Layer and the Viscous Layer

1.4 Coanda Effect

1.5 Atmospheric Variables and Parameters

2. Temperature: A Key Variable in Conservation

and Thermal Comfort

2.1 Temperature: One Variable, Four Popular

Definitions

2.2 Mechanisms of Temperature-Induced Deterioration

2.3 The Urban Heat Island

2.4 Temperature in a Building, a Room

2.5 Temperature in a Showcase

2.6 People’s Thermal Comfort and Discomfort

2.7 Is It Possible to Combine People’s Comfort, Conservation

Needs, and Sustainability?

2.8 Planning Air Temperature Monitoring to

Study Air–Surface Interactions and for Environmental

Diagnostics

3. Theoretical Grounds for Humidity

3.1 Partial Pressure of Water Vapour

3.2 Derivation of the Latent Heat

3.3 Mixing Ratio of Water Vapour and Dry Air

3.4 Specific Humidity

3.5 Absolute Humidity

3.6 Relative Humidity

3.7 Dew Point: The Temperature of Condensation

3.8 Frost Point: The Temperature of Freezing

3.9 Wet Bulb Temperature: The Temperature of Evaporation

3.10 The Psychrometric Chart

3.11 Humidity When It Rains or Snows

4. Consequences of the Maxwell–Boltzmann

Distribution

4.1 The Maxwell–Boltzmann Equation and the Distribution

of Molecules by Velocities

4.2 Thermal Emission of Bodies

4.3 The Arrhenius Equation

4.4 Saturation Pressure of Water Vapour in Air

4.5 Relative Humidity and Mutual Distance Between

H2O Molecules

4.6 The Liquid State and the Free H2O Molecules in It

4.7 The Raoult Law for Ideal Solutions

4.8 Ebullition and Freezing

4.9 An Additional Aspect of Relative Humidity

4.10 The Three Classes of Water Vapour

4.11 Conclusions

5. Physics of Drop Formation and Micropore

Condensation

5.1 How a Curved Water Meniscus Changes

the Equilibrium Vapour Tension

5.2 Derivation of the Kelvin Equation for Droplet

Formation and Micropore Condensation

5.3 The Formation of Droplets in the Atmosphere:

Homogeneous and Heterogeneous Nucleation

5.4 Bubbles

5.5 Micropore Condensation and Stone Weathering

5.6 Adsorption Isotherms

5.7 Freeze–Thaw Cycles

6. Humidity and Deterioration Mechanisms

6.1 Air–Surface Interactions and Environmental Diagnostics

6.2 The Equilibrium Moisture Content and Dimensional

Changes in Wood

6.3 Mechanisms of Humidity Degradation in Paper and

Parchment

6.4 Biological Habitat and Vacuum Cleaners

6.5 Molecular Layers of Water on the Surface of Metals

and Glass

6.6 Chemical Forms of Decay

6.7 A Complex Structure: The Organ Pipe

6.8 What Is the Best Microclimate for Conservation?

6.9 Keeping Constant Relative Humidity in Rooms and

Showcases

6.10 Condensation on Cold Surfaces

6.11 People as a Moisture Source



7. Atmospheric Water, Capillary Rise, and Stone

Weathering

7.1 Atmospheric Pollution, Acid Rain, Rainfall, and Crusts

7.2 Mechanisms of Penetration of Rainwater and Evaporation

7.3 Evaporation From Damp Monuments

7.4 Capillary Suction

7.5 The Equilibrium Vapour Tension Over a Solution

7.6 Climate Cycles, Sea Spray, and Salt Damage

7.7 Deliquescence–Crystallization Cycles

7.8 Some Common Errors That Should Be Avoided



8. Rising Damp Treatment and Prevention

8.1 Measures to Counteract Rising Damp

8.2 Removing Causes

8.3 Hiding Effects

8.4 Damp-Proof Course With Physical Barrier

8.5 Damp-Proof Course With Chemical Barrier

8.6 Increasing Wall Temperature

8.7 Ventilation Within the Wall

8.8 Ventilating Outside the Wall

8.9 Dehumidifying Plasters

8.10 Active Electro-Osmosis

8.11 Passive Electro-Osmosis

8.12 Parapsychological Devices

8.13 Drying Damp Murals

II

ATMOSPHERIC STABILITY,

POLLUTANT DISPERSION AND

SOILING OF PAINTINGS AND

MONUMENTS

9. Parameters to Describe Air Masses and

Vertical Air Motions

9.1 Equivalent Temperature

9.2 Adiabatic Gradients in Troposphere

9.3 Potential Temperature

9.4 Equivalent-Potential Temperature

9.5 Virtual Temperature

10. Atmospheric Stability and Pollutant Dispersion

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Vertical Temperature Gradients and Plume Behaviour

10.3 Effects Due to Topographic Horizontal Inhomogeneity

10.4 Urban Climate: Heat Island and Aerodynamic

Disturbance

10.5 Dispersion and Transportation of Pollutants

in a City

10.6 Wind Friction Near a Surface

10.7 Vertical Fluxes of Heat, Moisture and Momentum

10.8 Heat Balance at the Soil or the Monument Surface

10.9 Main Parameters Used in Measuring Atmospheric

Stability and Turbulence

10.10 Plume Dispersion

10.11 Stability Classes to Evaluate Atmospheric Stability

11. Dry Deposition of Airborne Particulate

Matter—Mechanisms and Effects

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Random Walk and Brownian Diffusivity

11.3 Brownian Deposition

11.4 Thermophoresis

11.5 Diffusiophoresis

11.6 Stefan Flow

11.7 Gravitational Settling

11.8 Electrophoresis

11.9 Photophoresis

11.10 Aerodynamic Deposition: Inertial Impaction and

Interception

11.11 Adhesion of Particles to Paintings or Other Surfaces

11.12 Vertical Distribution of Particles in Still Air and Their

Resuspension by Turbulence

11.13 How Soiling Develops

11.14 What Is the Most Appropriate Heating

and Air Conditioning System to Avoid Soiling?

11.15 Inappropriate Positioning of Paintings

11.16 Uplifting of Giant Particles and Wind Erosion

11.17 Kinetic Energy and Sand Blasting

III

RADIATION, LIGHT

AND COLOURS

12. Radiometric Aspects of Solar Radiation, Blackbody,

and Lamp Radiation

12.1 Radiation Emitted by Bodies and Effects

of the Absorbed Energy

12.2 Radiometric Temperature

12.3 Angular Distribution of Radiant Emission of Bodies

12.4 Attenuation of Light in the Atmosphere

12.5 Daily and Seasonal Cycles of Solar Radiation on

Monuments

12.6 Length of Shadow

12.7 Electric Lamps for Cultural Heritage

12.8 Problems Encountered in Exhibition Lighting

12.9 Optical Filters and Optical Fibres

12.10 Degradation of Works of Art Caused by Light

12.11 Photographic Flash Light

12.12 Phototrophic Organisms

