Microcirculation
2nd Edition
Description
This reference is a volume in the Handbook of Physiology, co-published with The American Physiological Society. Growth in knowledge about the microcirculation has been explosive with the field becoming fragmented into numerous subdisciplines and subspecialties. This volume pulls all of the critical information into one volume.
Key Features
- Meticulously edited and reviewed. Benefit: Provides investigators a unique tool to explore the significance of their findings in the context of other aspects of the microcirculation. In this way, the updated edition has a direct role in helping to develop new pathways of research and scholarship
- Highlights the explosive growth in knowledge about the microcirculation including the biology of nitric oxide synthase (NOS), endothelial cell signaling, angiogenesis, cell adhesion molecules, lymphocyte trafficking, ion channels and receptors, and propagated vasomotor responses. Benefit: Microcirculatory biology has become fragmented into numerous sub-disciplines and subspecialties, and these reference reintegrates the information in one volume
Readership
Cardiovascular Physiology; Physiology; Cellular Biology; Molecular Biology; Biochemistry
Table of Contents
BLOOD FLOW IN MICROVASCULAR NETWORKS; ENDOTHELIAL CELL BIOLOGY; BIOLOGY OF NITRIC OXIDE SYNTHASE; MICROCIRCULATORY EXCHANGE FUNCTION,REGULATORY MECHANISMS; LYMPHATICS; REGULATION OF PERFUSION; NO-MEDIATED REGULATION; RECEPTOR MEDIATED EVENTs;CONDUCTED VASOMOTOR RESPONSES; ANGIOGENESIS; VASCULOGENESIS; ARTERIOGENESIS AND VASCULAR REMODELING; EXTRACELLULAR MATRIX - CELL ADHESION MOLECULES; INFLAMMATION; LYMPHOCYTE TRAFFICKING; MICROCIRCULATORY SPECIALIZATION IN INDIVIDUAL ORGANS; BRAIN; MYOCARDIUM; KIDNEY; GASTROINTESTINAL/LIVER; LUNG; EYE; AGING ASOCIATED CHANGES; SICKLE CELL DISEASE; HYPERTENSION; DIABETES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 12th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569932
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745309
About the Editor
Ronald Tuma
Temple University School of Medicine
Dept. of Physiology
3400 North Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Affiliations and Expertise
Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Walter Duran
Walter N. Duran, PhD
Dept. of Pharmacology & Physiology,University of Medicine & Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School, Medical Science Building, 185 South Orange Ave.
Neward, NJ 07103-2714
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Medicine & Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School, Newark, USA
Klaus Ley
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia Health System, Cardiovascular Research Center, Charlottesville, USA