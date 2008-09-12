Microcirculation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123745309, 9780080569932

Microcirculation

2nd Edition

Editors: Ronald Tuma Walter Duran Klaus Ley
eBook ISBN: 9780080569932
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745309
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 2008
Page Count: 1000
Description

This reference is a volume in the Handbook of Physiology, co-published with The American Physiological Society. Growth in knowledge about the microcirculation has been explosive with the field becoming fragmented into numerous subdisciplines and subspecialties. This volume pulls all of the critical information into one volume.

  • Meticulously edited and reviewed. Benefit: Provides investigators a unique tool to explore the significance of their findings in the context of other aspects of the microcirculation. In this way, the updated edition has a direct role in helping to develop new pathways of research and scholarship
  • Highlights the explosive growth in knowledge about the microcirculation including the biology of nitric oxide synthase (NOS), endothelial cell signaling, angiogenesis, cell adhesion molecules, lymphocyte trafficking, ion channels and receptors, and propagated vasomotor responses. Benefit: Microcirculatory biology has become fragmented into numerous sub-disciplines and subspecialties, and these reference reintegrates the information in one volume

Cardiovascular Physiology; Physiology; Cellular Biology; Molecular Biology; Biochemistry

BLOOD FLOW IN MICROVASCULAR NETWORKS; ENDOTHELIAL CELL BIOLOGY; BIOLOGY OF NITRIC OXIDE SYNTHASE; MICROCIRCULATORY EXCHANGE FUNCTION,REGULATORY MECHANISMS; LYMPHATICS; REGULATION OF PERFUSION; NO-MEDIATED REGULATION; RECEPTOR MEDIATED EVENTs;CONDUCTED VASOMOTOR RESPONSES; ANGIOGENESIS; VASCULOGENESIS; ARTERIOGENESIS AND VASCULAR REMODELING; EXTRACELLULAR MATRIX - CELL ADHESION MOLECULES; INFLAMMATION; LYMPHOCYTE TRAFFICKING; MICROCIRCULATORY SPECIALIZATION IN INDIVIDUAL ORGANS; BRAIN; MYOCARDIUM; KIDNEY; GASTROINTESTINAL/LIVER; LUNG; EYE; AGING ASOCIATED CHANGES; SICKLE CELL DISEASE; HYPERTENSION; DIABETES

Ronald Tuma

Temple University School of Medicine

Dept. of Physiology

3400 North Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19140

Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Walter Duran

Walter N. Duran, PhD

Dept. of Pharmacology & Physiology,University of Medicine & Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School, Medical Science Building, 185 South Orange Ave.

Neward, NJ 07103-2714

University of Medicine & Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School, Newark, USA

Klaus Ley

University of Virginia Health System, Cardiovascular Research Center, Charlottesville, USA

