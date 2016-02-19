Preface. Part I: Introduction. Microchemistry by laser and microfabrication techniques (H. Masuhara). Part II: Optical Micromanipulation and Creation Laser trapping and scanning micromanipulation of fine particles (K. Sasaki, H. Misawa). Optical harmony of microparticles in solution (N. Kitamura et al.). Photochemical microfabrication and machining of individual polymer particles in solution (H. Misawa, K. Sasaki). Microstereophololithography: a reality or a dream for tomorrow (S. Zissi et al.). Laser-controlled phase transition of aqueous poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) solution in micrometer domain (N. Kitamura et al.). Part III: Microfabrication and Functionalization. Photochemical micromodification of organic surfaces with functional molecules (N. Ichinose). Simultaneous microfabrication and functionalization of polymeric materials by laser ablation (N. Shimo, T. Uchida). Highly time- and space-resolved studies of superfast image production using laser ablation transfer (D.E. Hare, I.-Y.S. Lee, D.D. Dlott). Chemical dynamics of the interaction of ultraviolet laser radiation with organic polymers (R. Srinivasan). Micrometer patterning of organic materials by selective chemical vapor deposition (A. Sekiguchi, H. Masuhara). Scanning tunneling microscope tip-induced anodization for nanofabrication of metals and semiconductors (H. Sugimura, N. Kitamura). Fabrication of two-dimensional protein and colloidal arrays (K. Nagayama). Part IV: Dynamic Microspectroscopy. Three-dimensional space- and time-resolved spectroscopy using a confocal microscope (K. Sasaki, M. Koshioka). Time-resolved confocal microspectroscopic imaging (K.P. Ghiggino, P.G. Spizzirri, T.A. Smith). Morphology of organized monolayers by Brewster angle microscopy (R.C. Ahuja et al.). Transient absorption microspectroscopy of a single optically trapped particle (N. Tamai, S. Funakura, C. Porter). Picosecond dynamics in thin films by transient grating spectroscopy (N. Tamai, T. Asahi, T. Ito). Time-resolved total internal reflection fluorescence spectroscopy and its applications to solid/polymer interface layers (M. Toriumi, M. Yanagimachi). Time-resolved evanescent wave induced fluorescence studies of polymer-surface interactions (G. Rumbles et al.). Picosecond lasing dynamics of an optically-trapped microparticle (K. Kamada et al.). Near-field optics: chemical sensors, photon supertips and subwavelength spectroscopy (W. Tan et al.). Part V: Microphotochemistry. Dipolar interactions in the presence of an interface (M. Urbakh, J. Klafter). Picosecond fluorescence dynamics in solid-solution interface layers (S. Hamai, N. Tamai, M. Yanagimachi). Photophysics and photochemistry of individual microparticles in solution (M. Koshioka et al.). Stimuli-responsive polymer gels: an approach to micro actuators (M. Irie). Photoinduced volume change of polyacrylamide microgels; micrometer size effects and kinetic analyses (M. Ishikawa, N. Kitamura). Fluorescence decay studies of polymer diffusion across interfaces in latex films (M.A. Winnik, L. Li, Y.S. Liu). Direct measurement of surface forces of supramolecular systems: structures and interactions (K. Kurihara). Luminescence spectroscopy and microdomains (F.C. de Schryver et al.). Site-selected excitation energy transport in Langmuir-Blodgett multilayer films (I. Yamazaki et al.). Binary self-assembled monolayers: spectroscopy and application to liquid crystal alignment (J.Y. Yang, K. Mathauer, C.W. Frank). Conductivity and photoconductivity in nanosize conductors (M. Van der Auweraer et al.). Organization and spectroscopy of dyes on submicron-sized crystalline solids (R.A. Schoonheydt). Part VI: Microelectrochemistry and Microphotoconversion. Functionalized photoelectrochemistry (K. Honda). Preparation and characterization of microelectrochemical devices: self-assembly of redox-active molecular monolayers on microelectrode arrays (M.S. Wrighton et al.). The characterization and fabrication of small domains by scanning electrochemical microscopy (A.J. Bard). Electrochemical micromodification and imaging of ion conducting films by direct-mode scanning electrochemical microscopy (H. Sugimura, N. Kitamura). Photoelectrochemical characteristics of semiconductor-based microelectrode arrays (T. Uchida et al.). Chemical reaction control in small domains: laser trapping-electrochemistry-photochemistry of a single microdroplet (K. Nakatani, T. Uchida, N. Kitamura). Author index. Subject index.