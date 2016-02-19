Microbodies and Related Particles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228235, 9781483268996

Microbodies and Related Particles

1st Edition

Morphology, Biochemistry, and Physiology

Authors: Z. Hruban M. Rechcigl
Editors: G. H. Bourne J. F. Danielli
eBook ISBN: 9781483268996
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 308
Description

Microbodies and Related Particles: Morphology, Biochemistry, and Physiology focuses on the reactions, properties, transformations, and technologies involved in microbodies and related particles.
The book first offers information on cytoplasmic particles limited by a single membrane and microbodies of various animal species. Topics include multivesicular and heterogeneous dense bodies, rodents, lower vertebrates, birds, monotremes, marsupials, insectivores, primates, and carnivores. The text also underscores the marginal plate and crystalloid, including structure of the marginal plate, structures resembling the marginal plate, finely polytubular type, and crystalloids of other tissues.
The publication takes a look at the distribution of microbodies and topographical relationship of microbodies to cellular organelles, as well as hepatic lobule and renal cortex and intracellular distribution. The text also examines the microbodies of fetal and newborn animals, formation of microbodies, and effect of tissue preparation on microbodies.
The book is a valuable source of data for readers interested in microbodies and related particles.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I. Cytoplasmic Particles Limited by a Single Membrane

A. Multivesicular Bodies

B. Heterogeneous Dense Bodies

Chapter II. Microbodies

A. Terminology

B. Microbodies as Specific Organelles

Chapter III. Microbodies of Various Animal Species

A. Rodents

B. Lower Vertebrates

C. Birds

D. Monotremes

E. Marsupials

F. Chiroptera

G. Insectivores

H. Primates

I. Myrmecophagidae, Dasipoidae, and Manidae

J. Lagomorpha

K. Carnivores

L. Phocidae and Procaviidae

M. Perissodactyla

N. Suidae

O. Bovidae

P. Conclusion

Chapter IV. Marginal Plate

A. History

B. Occurrence in Various Species

C. Structure of the Marginal Plate

D. Structures Resembling Marginal Plate

Chapter V. Crystalloid

A. Nomenclature

B. Coarsely Polytubular Type, 1:10 Pattern

C. Finely Polytubular Type

D. Band-Shaped Type

E. Isolated Large Tubule

F. Other Types

G. Crystalloids of Other Tissue

Chapter VI. Distribution of Microbodies

A. Hepatic Lobule and Renal Cortex

B. Intracellular Distribution

Chapter VII. Topographical Relationship of Microbodies to Cellular Organelles

Chapter VIII. Microbodies in Tissues Other than Liver and Kidney

A. Vertebrates

B. Plants

C. Protozoa

Chapter IX. Microbodies of Fetal and Newborn Animals

A. Rat

B. Mouse

C. Chicken

Chapter X. Formation of Microbodies

A. Membranous Projections

B. Formation from Endoplasmic Reticulum

C. Golgi Complex and Multivesicular Bodies

D. Cisternae Containing Marginal Plate

E. Morphogenesis and Development after Tsukada et al

Chapter XI. Fate of Microbodies

A. Microbodies as Precursors of Mitochondria

B. Sequestration in Autophagic Vacuoles

Chapter XII. Effect of Tissue Preparation on Microbodies

A. Fixatives Used in Electron Microscopy

B. Freezing

Chapter XIII. Physiological and Pathological Alterations of Microbodies

A. Degeneration

B. Autolysis and Necrosis

C. Age, Vitamins, and Hormones

D. Fasting

E. Physical Agents

F. Hepatectomy

G. Administration of Chemicals

H. Disease States

I. Tissue Culture

Chapter XIV. Microbodies in Neoplastic Cells

A. Carcinogenesis

B. Hepatomas

C. Renal Carcinoma

Chapter XV. Enzymes of Microbodies

A. Types of Enzymes

B. L-α-Hydroxy Acid Oxidase

C. D-Amino Acid Oxidase

D. Glycine Oxidase

E. Urate Oxidase

F. Other Oxidases in Microbodies

G. Catalase

H. Hydroperoxidases of Leukocytes

Chapter XVI. Function of Microbodies

Chapter XVII. Conclusion

References

Supplementary Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483268996

About the Author

Z. Hruban

M. Rechcigl

About the Editor

G. H. Bourne

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy, Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia

J. F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York

