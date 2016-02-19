Microbodies and Related Particles
1st Edition
Morphology, Biochemistry, and Physiology
Description
Microbodies and Related Particles: Morphology, Biochemistry, and Physiology focuses on the reactions, properties, transformations, and technologies involved in microbodies and related particles.
The book first offers information on cytoplasmic particles limited by a single membrane and microbodies of various animal species. Topics include multivesicular and heterogeneous dense bodies, rodents, lower vertebrates, birds, monotremes, marsupials, insectivores, primates, and carnivores. The text also underscores the marginal plate and crystalloid, including structure of the marginal plate, structures resembling the marginal plate, finely polytubular type, and crystalloids of other tissues.
The publication takes a look at the distribution of microbodies and topographical relationship of microbodies to cellular organelles, as well as hepatic lobule and renal cortex and intracellular distribution. The text also examines the microbodies of fetal and newborn animals, formation of microbodies, and effect of tissue preparation on microbodies.
The book is a valuable source of data for readers interested in microbodies and related particles.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Cytoplasmic Particles Limited by a Single Membrane
A. Multivesicular Bodies
B. Heterogeneous Dense Bodies
Chapter II. Microbodies
A. Terminology
B. Microbodies as Specific Organelles
Chapter III. Microbodies of Various Animal Species
A. Rodents
B. Lower Vertebrates
C. Birds
D. Monotremes
E. Marsupials
F. Chiroptera
G. Insectivores
H. Primates
I. Myrmecophagidae, Dasipoidae, and Manidae
J. Lagomorpha
K. Carnivores
L. Phocidae and Procaviidae
M. Perissodactyla
N. Suidae
O. Bovidae
P. Conclusion
Chapter IV. Marginal Plate
A. History
B. Occurrence in Various Species
C. Structure of the Marginal Plate
D. Structures Resembling Marginal Plate
Chapter V. Crystalloid
A. Nomenclature
B. Coarsely Polytubular Type, 1:10 Pattern
C. Finely Polytubular Type
D. Band-Shaped Type
E. Isolated Large Tubule
F. Other Types
G. Crystalloids of Other Tissue
Chapter VI. Distribution of Microbodies
A. Hepatic Lobule and Renal Cortex
B. Intracellular Distribution
Chapter VII. Topographical Relationship of Microbodies to Cellular Organelles
Chapter VIII. Microbodies in Tissues Other than Liver and Kidney
A. Vertebrates
B. Plants
C. Protozoa
Chapter IX. Microbodies of Fetal and Newborn Animals
A. Rat
B. Mouse
C. Chicken
Chapter X. Formation of Microbodies
A. Membranous Projections
B. Formation from Endoplasmic Reticulum
C. Golgi Complex and Multivesicular Bodies
D. Cisternae Containing Marginal Plate
E. Morphogenesis and Development after Tsukada et al
Chapter XI. Fate of Microbodies
A. Microbodies as Precursors of Mitochondria
B. Sequestration in Autophagic Vacuoles
Chapter XII. Effect of Tissue Preparation on Microbodies
A. Fixatives Used in Electron Microscopy
B. Freezing
Chapter XIII. Physiological and Pathological Alterations of Microbodies
A. Degeneration
B. Autolysis and Necrosis
C. Age, Vitamins, and Hormones
D. Fasting
E. Physical Agents
F. Hepatectomy
G. Administration of Chemicals
H. Disease States
I. Tissue Culture
Chapter XIV. Microbodies in Neoplastic Cells
A. Carcinogenesis
B. Hepatomas
C. Renal Carcinoma
Chapter XV. Enzymes of Microbodies
A. Types of Enzymes
B. L-α-Hydroxy Acid Oxidase
C. D-Amino Acid Oxidase
D. Glycine Oxidase
E. Urate Oxidase
F. Other Oxidases in Microbodies
G. Catalase
H. Hydroperoxidases of Leukocytes
Chapter XVI. Function of Microbodies
Chapter XVII. Conclusion
References
Supplementary Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268996
About the Author
Z. Hruban
M. Rechcigl
About the Editor
G. H. Bourne
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy, Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia
J. F. Danielli
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York