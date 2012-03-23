Microbiorobotics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455778911, 9781455778942

Microbiorobotics

1st Edition

Biologically Inspired Microscale Robotic Systems

Editors: Minjun Kim Anak Agung Julius
eBook ISBN: 9781455778942
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455778911
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103340
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 23rd March 2012
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
169.00
143.65
181.77
154.50
131.00
111.35
105.00
89.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
105.00
89.25
169.00
143.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the Editors

PART 1. Introduction

Motivation for Microbiorobotics

Historical Overview

Low Reynolds number swimming

Taxis of microorganisms

Artificial bio-inspired microrobots

Biological microrobots

Conclusion

About this Book

Theory

Experiments

PART 2. Fundamentals of Cellular Mechanics

Chapter 1. Fluid–Structure Interactions and Flagellar Actuation

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Hydrodynamics of slender filaments

1.3 Elastic forces in slender filaments

1.4 Swimming velocity of bacterium with helical flagellum

1.5 Fluid–structure interactions in bacterial flagella

1.6 Flagella in viscoelastic fluids

1.7 Fluid–structure interaction in eukaryotic flagella

1.8 Probing dynein coordination using models of spontaneous flagellar beating

Chapter 2. Mathematical Models for Individual Swimming Bacteria

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The biological, mathematical, and numerical background

2.3 A selective survey of recent progress in modeling applications

2.4 Future perspectives

Acknowledgements

Chapter 3. in Motion

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Tetrahymena as a model cell

3.3 Migratory responses in biology

3.4 Specific signaling pathways

3.5 Microbiorobotics in Tetrahymena

3.6 Migration-specific phenomena

3.7 Strategies in migration assays in Tetrahymena

3.8 Concluding remarks

Acknowledgements

PART 3. Theoretical Microbiorobotics

Chapter 4. Broadcast Control for a Large Array of Stochastically Controlled Piezoelectric Actuators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Cellular control system inspired by biological muscles

4.3 Piezoelectric actuator cells with large strain amplification

4.4 Stochastic broadcast feedback

4.5 Fingerprint method for modeling and characterizing stochastic actuator arrays

4.6 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter 5. Stochastic Models and Control of Bacterial Bioactuators and Biomicrorobots

5.1 Stochasticity in the cellular behavior of bacteria

5.2 Mathematical models for stochastic cellular behavior

5.3 Stochasticity in the flagellated bacteria motility

5.4 Modeling and control of MicroBioRobots

5.5 Model for electrokinetic actuation

5.6 Concluding remarks

Acknowledgements

Chapter 6. Biological Cell Inspired Stochastic Models and Control

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Swarm robotics and models

6.3 Immune system cell motility

6.4 Hamiltonian approach to open-loop stochastic control

6.5 Summary

PART 4. Experimental Microbiorobotics

Chapter 7. Bacteria-Inspired Microrobots

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fluid mechanics at low Reynolds numbers

7.3 Bacterial swimming

7.4 Actuation of artificial bacterial microrobots

7.5 Swimming behavior

7.6 Artificial bacterial microrobot in biomedical applications

Chapter 8. Magnetotactic Bacteria for Microrobotics

8.1 Introduction

8.2 MC-1 flagellated magnetotactic bacteria (MTB)

8.3 Magnetotactic bacteria as microrobots

8.4 Magnetotaxis versus aerotaxis control

8.5 Natural, bacterial, or MTB-based microrobots versus artificial bacteria-inspired microrobots

8.6 Applications in microassembly

8.7 Applications in medical interventions

8.8 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Chapter 9. Flexible Magnetic Microswimmers

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Swimming at low Reynolds number

9.3 Flexible magnetic filaments

9.4 Colloidal swimmers

9.5 Conclusion

Chapter 10. Bacteria-Powered Microrobots

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Methods

10.3 Control of microbiorobots

10.4 Microbiorobots for manipulation and sensing

10.5 Conclusions

Chapter 11. Control of as a Microrobot

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Galvanotaxis Tetrahymena pyriformis

11.3 Phototaxis of Tetrahymena pyriformis

11.4 Magnetotaxis of Tetrahymena pyriformis

11.5 Real-time feedback control system for magnetotactic Tetrahymena pyriformis

Perspectives and Outlook

Index

Description

Microbiorobotics is a new engineering discipline that inherently involves a multidisciplinary approach (mechanical engineering, cellular biology, mathematical modeling, control systems, synthetic biology, etc). Building robotics system in the micro scale is an engineering task that has resulted in many important applications, ranging from micromanufacturing techniques to cellular manipulation. However, it is also a very challenging engineering task. One of the reasons is because many engineering ideas and principles that are used in larger scales do not scale well to the micro-scale. For example, locomotion principles in a fluid do not function in the same way, and the use of rotational motors is impractical because of the difficulty of building of the required components.

Key Features

  • Microrobotics is an area that is acknowledged to have massive potential in applications from medicine to manufacturing. This book introduces an inter-disciplinary readership to the toolkit that micro-organisms offer to micro-engineering
  • The design of robots, sensors and actuators faces a range of techology challenges at the micro-scale. This book shows how biological techniques and materials can be used to meet these challenges
  • World-class multi-disciplanry editors and contributors leverage insights from engineering, mathematical modeling and the life sciences – creating a novel toolkit for microrobotics

Readership

MEMS (Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems) engineers, Mechanical, biomedical and electrical engineers in corporate R&D groups and academia; robotics professionals; graduate students in disciplines listed

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2012
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781455778942
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455778911
Paperback ISBN:
9780128103340

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Minjun Kim Editor

Dr MinJun Kim is presently an associate professor at Drexel University with a joint appointment in both the Department of Mechanical Engineering & Mechanics and the School of Biomedical Engineering, Science & Health System.. For the past several years, Dr. Kim has been exploring biological transport phenomena including cellular/molecular mechanics and engineering in novel nano/microscale architectures to produce new types of nanobiotechology, such as nanopore technology and nano/micro robotics. His notable awards include the National Science Foundation CAREER Award (2008), Drexel Career Development Award (2008), Human Frontier Science Program Young Investigator Award (2009), Army Research Office Young Investigator Award (2010), Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship (2011), KOFST Brain Pool Fellowship (2013), Bionic Engineering Outstanding Contribution Award (2013), Louis & Bessie Stein Fellowship (2014), ISBE Fellow (2014), and ASME Fellow (2014).

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate professor,Department of Mechanical Engineering & Mechanics and School of Biomedical Engineering, Science & Health Systems, Drexel University

Anak Agung Julius Editor

Dr. Anak Agung Julius is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is also a faculty member of the Rensselaer Center for Automation Technologies and Systems. His research interests lie in the intersection of systems and control theory, systems biology, and theoretical computer science

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.