Microbiorobotics
1st Edition
Biologically Inspired Microscale Robotic Systems
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
About the Editors
PART 1. Introduction
Motivation for Microbiorobotics
Historical Overview
Low Reynolds number swimming
Taxis of microorganisms
Artificial bio-inspired microrobots
Biological microrobots
Conclusion
About this Book
Theory
Experiments
PART 2. Fundamentals of Cellular Mechanics
Chapter 1. Fluid–Structure Interactions and Flagellar Actuation
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Hydrodynamics of slender filaments
1.3 Elastic forces in slender filaments
1.4 Swimming velocity of bacterium with helical flagellum
1.5 Fluid–structure interactions in bacterial flagella
1.6 Flagella in viscoelastic fluids
1.7 Fluid–structure interaction in eukaryotic flagella
1.8 Probing dynein coordination using models of spontaneous flagellar beating
Chapter 2. Mathematical Models for Individual Swimming Bacteria
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The biological, mathematical, and numerical background
2.3 A selective survey of recent progress in modeling applications
2.4 Future perspectives
Acknowledgements
Chapter 3. in Motion
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Tetrahymena as a model cell
3.3 Migratory responses in biology
3.4 Specific signaling pathways
3.5 Microbiorobotics in Tetrahymena
3.6 Migration-specific phenomena
3.7 Strategies in migration assays in Tetrahymena
3.8 Concluding remarks
Acknowledgements
PART 3. Theoretical Microbiorobotics
Chapter 4. Broadcast Control for a Large Array of Stochastically Controlled Piezoelectric Actuators
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Cellular control system inspired by biological muscles
4.3 Piezoelectric actuator cells with large strain amplification
4.4 Stochastic broadcast feedback
4.5 Fingerprint method for modeling and characterizing stochastic actuator arrays
4.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter 5. Stochastic Models and Control of Bacterial Bioactuators and Biomicrorobots
5.1 Stochasticity in the cellular behavior of bacteria
5.2 Mathematical models for stochastic cellular behavior
5.3 Stochasticity in the flagellated bacteria motility
5.4 Modeling and control of MicroBioRobots
5.5 Model for electrokinetic actuation
5.6 Concluding remarks
Acknowledgements
Chapter 6. Biological Cell Inspired Stochastic Models and Control
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Swarm robotics and models
6.3 Immune system cell motility
6.4 Hamiltonian approach to open-loop stochastic control
6.5 Summary
PART 4. Experimental Microbiorobotics
Chapter 7. Bacteria-Inspired Microrobots
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fluid mechanics at low Reynolds numbers
7.3 Bacterial swimming
7.4 Actuation of artificial bacterial microrobots
7.5 Swimming behavior
7.6 Artificial bacterial microrobot in biomedical applications
Chapter 8. Magnetotactic Bacteria for Microrobotics
8.1 Introduction
8.2 MC-1 flagellated magnetotactic bacteria (MTB)
8.3 Magnetotactic bacteria as microrobots
8.4 Magnetotaxis versus aerotaxis control
8.5 Natural, bacterial, or MTB-based microrobots versus artificial bacteria-inspired microrobots
8.6 Applications in microassembly
8.7 Applications in medical interventions
8.8 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Chapter 9. Flexible Magnetic Microswimmers
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Swimming at low Reynolds number
9.3 Flexible magnetic filaments
9.4 Colloidal swimmers
9.5 Conclusion
Chapter 10. Bacteria-Powered Microrobots
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Methods
10.3 Control of microbiorobots
10.4 Microbiorobots for manipulation and sensing
10.5 Conclusions
Chapter 11. Control of as a Microrobot
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Galvanotaxis Tetrahymena pyriformis
11.3 Phototaxis of Tetrahymena pyriformis
11.4 Magnetotaxis of Tetrahymena pyriformis
11.5 Real-time feedback control system for magnetotactic Tetrahymena pyriformis
Perspectives and Outlook
Index
Description
Microbiorobotics is a new engineering discipline that inherently involves a multidisciplinary approach (mechanical engineering, cellular biology, mathematical modeling, control systems, synthetic biology, etc). Building robotics system in the micro scale is an engineering task that has resulted in many important applications, ranging from micromanufacturing techniques to cellular manipulation. However, it is also a very challenging engineering task. One of the reasons is because many engineering ideas and principles that are used in larger scales do not scale well to the micro-scale. For example, locomotion principles in a fluid do not function in the same way, and the use of rotational motors is impractical because of the difficulty of building of the required components.
Key Features
- Microrobotics is an area that is acknowledged to have massive potential in applications from medicine to manufacturing. This book introduces an inter-disciplinary readership to the toolkit that micro-organisms offer to micro-engineering
- The design of robots, sensors and actuators faces a range of techology challenges at the micro-scale. This book shows how biological techniques and materials can be used to meet these challenges
- World-class multi-disciplanry editors and contributors leverage insights from engineering, mathematical modeling and the life sciences – creating a novel toolkit for microrobotics
Readership
MEMS (Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems) engineers, Mechanical, biomedical and electrical engineers in corporate R&D groups and academia; robotics professionals; graduate students in disciplines listed
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2012
- Published:
- 23rd March 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455778942
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455778911
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103340
About the Editors
Minjun Kim Editor
Dr MinJun Kim is presently an associate professor at Drexel University with a joint appointment in both the Department of Mechanical Engineering & Mechanics and the School of Biomedical Engineering, Science & Health System.. For the past several years, Dr. Kim has been exploring biological transport phenomena including cellular/molecular mechanics and engineering in novel nano/microscale architectures to produce new types of nanobiotechology, such as nanopore technology and nano/micro robotics. His notable awards include the National Science Foundation CAREER Award (2008), Drexel Career Development Award (2008), Human Frontier Science Program Young Investigator Award (2009), Army Research Office Young Investigator Award (2010), Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship (2011), KOFST Brain Pool Fellowship (2013), Bionic Engineering Outstanding Contribution Award (2013), Louis & Bessie Stein Fellowship (2014), ISBE Fellow (2014), and ASME Fellow (2014).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor,Department of Mechanical Engineering & Mechanics and School of Biomedical Engineering, Science & Health Systems, Drexel University
Anak Agung Julius Editor
Dr. Anak Agung Julius is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is also a faculty member of the Rensselaer Center for Automation Technologies and Systems. His research interests lie in the intersection of systems and control theory, systems biology, and theoretical computer science
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute