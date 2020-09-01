Plant-associated microbiomes is a relatively new and fast-growing area of research. Plant and soil microbiologists need to understand how microbial communities impact phytoremediation, plant health management, disease diagnosis and sustainable agriculture practices. This is a complex system with vast potential applications.

Microbiomes and Plant Health: Panoply and Their Applications includes the most recent advances in phytobiome research. It emphasizes the use of modern molecular tools such as smart delivery systems for microbiol inoculation, next-generation sequencing and genome mapping.

Chapters discuss a variety of applications and examples including; the sugarcane microbiome, rhizoengineering, nutrient recycling, sustainable agricultural practices and bio-potential of herbal medicinal plants.

Written by a range of experts with real-world practical insights, this title is sure to be an essential read for plant and soil microbiologists, phytopathologists, agronomists, and researchers interested in sustainable forestry and agriculture practices.