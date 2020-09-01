Microbiomes and Plant Health
1st Edition
Panoply and Their Applications
Description
Plant-associated microbiomes is a relatively new and fast-growing area of research. Plant and soil microbiologists need to understand how microbial communities impact phytoremediation, plant health management, disease diagnosis and sustainable agriculture practices. This is a complex system with vast potential applications.
Microbiomes and Plant Health: Panoply and Their Applications includes the most recent advances in phytobiome research. It emphasizes the use of modern molecular tools such as smart delivery systems for microbiol inoculation, next-generation sequencing and genome mapping.
Chapters discuss a variety of applications and examples including; the sugarcane microbiome, rhizoengineering, nutrient recycling, sustainable agricultural practices and bio-potential of herbal medicinal plants.
Written by a range of experts with real-world practical insights, this title is sure to be an essential read for plant and soil microbiologists, phytopathologists, agronomists, and researchers interested in sustainable forestry and agriculture practices.
Key Features
- Offers readers a one-stop resource on the topic of plant and soil microbiome and their applications in plant disease, sustainable agriculture, soil health and medicinal plants
- Addresses the role of phytobiome to combat biotic and abiotic factors
- Emphasizes the use modern molecular tools such as smart delivery systems for microbial inoculation, next-generation sequencing and genome mapping
Readership
Plant and soil microbiologists, agronomists, researchers interested in sustainable forestry and agriculture practices
Table of Contents
PART ONE: INTRODUCTION
1. Impact of Mycotoxigenic Fungi Contamination in Plants and Its Products: A Review
Sudharsan Sadhasivam, Giji Sadhasivam
2. Emerging Insights on Potential role of plant microbiome in Sustainable Agriculture
EK Radhakrishnan
3. Plant Microbiomes: Role in Nutrient Stewardship and Soil Health
Madhumonti Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Trisha Roy
4. Microbial Trade of Geochemical Nutrient Recycling
Baby Kumari, Babita Kumari, M.A.Mallick
5. Exploring Interaction of Phytobiomes and Sustainable plant and soil health management
Himakshi Bhati Kushwaha, Ritesh Kaur
6. Bio-Potential of Herbal Medicinal Plants Associated Core Microbiota for Plant Growth, Quality, and Health
Satyendra Pratap Singh, Ankita Mishra, Sharad Srivastava
PART TWO: METHODS
7. Advancement of Multi-Omics Approaches to Decipher Untapped Plant-Microbe interaction
Rameshwar Tiwari, Kumar Pranaw
8. Modern Biotechnological Tools: An Opportunity to Discover Complex Phytobiomes of Horticulture Crops
Shalini Rai
9. Genome Mapping of Plant Growth Promoting Microbes: Prospectus and Applications
Brijendra Kumar Kashyap
PART THREE: APPLICATIONS
10. Microbial Assemblages of Case Crops and Medicinal Plants and Their Applications
Harsheen Chadha, Baby Kumari
11. Mycorrhizal Fungi and Its Importance in Plant Health Amelioration
Manoj Kumar Solanki, Rizwan Ali Ansari, Baby Kumari, Prem Lal Kashyap
12. Sugarcane Microbiomes and Their Beneficial Linkages Towards the Plant Health
Mukesh Kumar Malviya, Manoj Kumar Solanki, Reemon Htun, Chang-Ning Li, Rajesh Singh, Yang-Rui Li
13. Rhizobia: Nature’s Boon for the Biological Control of Fungal Plant Pathogens
Dania Ahmed, Aisha Sumbul
14. Phytobiomes Applications in Agriculture and Allied Sectors
Deepak K. Maurya, Uma Chaurasiya, Ashutosh Kumar, SK Singh
15. Bacillus Consortia: Advanced Methods of Formulation, Deliver and Study the Impact on Native Microbes
Divvela Praveen Kumar, Anupama P.D, Navneetha. T
16. Entomopathogenic Microbiomes: A Potential Source of Biological Control
Anjney Sharma, Ankit Srivastva, Awadesh Kumar Shukla, Alok Kumar Srivastava
17. Microbial Linkages in the Heavy Metal Remediation
Indranil Singh, Priya Bharti Patel, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra, Rajesh Singh Tomar, Shuchi Kaushik
18. Role of Biofilm Forming Bacteria in the Plant Disease Development
Deepak Dwivedi, Sakshi Bharadwaj
19. Actinobacteria Interventions in the Plant Health Management
Kaushlesh Kumar Yadav, Soumya Srivastava, Neelima Garg
20. Microbial Phytases and Their Role in Phosphorus Acquisition in Plants: Retrospect and Prospects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197158
About the Editor
Manoj Solanki
Currently working as a visiting scientist in the Volcani Center, Agricultural Research Organization, Israel. He obtained his Master's degree in Microbiology from Barkatullah University in 2006 and the Ph.D. degree in Microbiology from Rani Durgawati University, India in 2013. He was also awarded a visiting scientist fellowship from the Guangxi Academy of Agriculture Sciences, China in 2013-2015. During his Ph.D., he was awarded a Senior Research Fellowship from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), India. He also worked as Research Associate in the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), India in a Department of Biotechnology funded project. He has been engaged in various research activities on plants-microbes interaction, soil microbiology, plant disease management, enzymology, and published many book chapters and various research papers in the journals of international repute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Volcani Center, Agricultural Research Organization, Israel
Prem Kashyap
Dr. Prem Lal Kashyap is a scientist (Plant Pathology) in ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, India. His research interest includes comparative genomics and population genetics of plant pathogens, microbial diversity, characterization and conservation, plant-microbe interactions, and microbial nanotechnology. Dr. Kashyap has more than seventy publications to his credit, including research papers and book chapters, and edited or authored several books. Dr. Kashyap has 8 years of research experience, and he has been awarded the NAAS Young Scientist Award (Plant Protection) (2015-16) and Dr. Basant Ram Vashisht Youth Vaigyanic Puruskar- 2014 (2015) by the Uttar Pradesh Academy of Agricultural Sciences (UPAAS), Uttar Pradesh, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, India
Rizwan Ansari
Dr. Rizwan Ali Ansari is currently working as an Assistant Professor at Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. His research interests center on the development of formulation through organic and bio-organic interactions so that sustainable agriculture could be intensified. He has received prestigious awards by various scientific societies, such as the Society for Plant Protection Sciences (SPSS) and Nematological Society of India (NSI) for his outstanding contribution in the field of Plant Pathology and Nematology. He has published many research articles, review articles, chapters, and books on organic matters, mycorrhizal fungi, plant growth promoting bacteria, bio-inoculants being utilized in the sustainable management of plant pathogens.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India
Baby Kumari
Dr. Kumari obtained her Master's degree in Biotechnology from University of Rajasthan and the Ph.D. degree in Biotechnology from the Vinoba Bhave University (2017), Jharkhand, in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, India. She has worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra, April 2013-April 2014, in Nuclear Agriculture and Plant Biotechnology Division. She also worked there in the Radiation and Health division. Dr. Kumari has a great interest in Plant Microbiome interactions, especially in medicinal plants.
Ratings and Reviews
