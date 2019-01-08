Microbiome and Metabolome in Diagnosis, Therapy, and other Strategic Applications
1st Edition
Description
Microbiome and Metabolome in Diagnosis, Therapy, and Other Strategic Applications is the first book to simultaneously cover the microbiome and the metabolome in relevant clinical conditions. In a pioneering fashion, it addresses not only the classic intestinal environment, but also the oral, gastric, lung, skin and vaginal microbiome that is in line with the latest investigations. Nonbacterial microbiomes, such as fungi and viruses are not overlooked, and the plasma microbiome is also discussed. As plasma, brain, placenta, tumor cells, and other sterile fluids and tissues, are increasingly recognized to potentially host a microbiome, albeit a limited one, this is a timely resource.
The book's editors were fortunate to have the input of renowned collaborators from nearly all continents. This is truly an international effort that brings the latest in the field to students and professionals alike.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage on diagnosis, therapy, pharmacotherapy and disease prevention in context of the microbiome and metabolome
- Focuses on the proposed physiological or pathological conditions
- Presents an up-to-date, useful reference
Readership
Gastroenterology Researchers, gastroenterologists, general doctors, students, residents, nurses, microbiologists, food and nutrition scientists
Table of Contents
Block I Tools, Toolstations and Models
1. Germ-Free Animals as a Tool to Study Indigenous Microbiota
2. Germ-Free Mouse Technology in Cardiovascular Research
3. The Gut Microbiome Beyond the BacteriomedThe Neglected Role of Virome and Mycobiome in Health and Disease
4. Techniques for Phenotyping the Gut Microbiota Metabolome
5. Metabolomics Tools and Information Retrieval in Microbiome Hacking
6. Laboratory Simulators of the Colon Microbiome
7. Potential of Metabolomics to Breath Tests
Block II Background Information
8. Metabolome and Microbiome From Infancy to Elderly
9. The Oral Microbiome
10. The Gastric Microbiome in Benign and Malignant Diseases
11. The Human Vaginal Microbiome
12. Bioactive Molecules of the Human Microbiome: Skin, Respiratory Tract, Intestine
13. Role of the Microbiome in Intestinal Barrier Function and Immune Defense
14. The Cross Talk Between Bile Acids and Intestinal Microbiota: Focus on Metabolic Diseases and Bariatric Surgery
Block III Established and Experimental Interventions
15. Use of Probiotics in Inﬂammatory Bowel Disease
16. Current Status of Fecal Microbiota Transplantation
17. Effects of Probiotics on Improvement of Metabolic Factors in Pregnant Women: A Metaanalysis of Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trials
18. Current Options for Fecal Transplantation in Clostridium difﬁcile Infection
19. Targeted Delivery of Bacteriophages to the Gastrointestinal Tract and Their Controlled Release: Unleashing the Therapeutic Potential of Phage Therapy
20. The Unknown Effect of AntibioticInduced Dysbiosis on the Gut Microbiota
21. The Myth and Therapeutic Potentials of Postbiotics
Block IV Diagnostic and Therapeutical Applications
22. The Microbiome and Metabolome in Metabolic Syndrome
23. The Gut Microbiota as a Therapeutic Approach for Obesity
24. The Gut Microbiome After Bariatric Surgery
25. Gut Dysbiosis in Arterial Hypertension: A Candidate Therapeutic Target for Blood Pressure Management
26. The Emerging Role of MicrobiomeeGuteBrain Axis in Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders
27. The Microbiome and Metabolome in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
28. The Microbiome and Metabolome in Alcoholic Liver Disease
29. The Microbiome, Metabolome, and Proteome in Preterm Neonatal Sepsis
30. Gut Microbiome in the Elderly Hospitalized Patient: A Marker of Disease and Prognosis?
31. The Lung Microbiome, Metabolome, and Breath Volatolome in the Diagnosis of Pulmonary Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128152508
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152492
About the Editor
Joel Faintuch
Joel Faintuch is a gastrointestinal surgeon, and former International Guest Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is Honorary Fellow of three Surgical Societies, and has served as Visiting Professor at the University of Maastricht. He was the pioneer of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition in Brazil and South America, and a founding member of three medical societies. In the last years, his focus has been in the Intestinal Microbiome. Joel Faintuch is the author of over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals, along with 10 books, three theses, and over 200 chapters in books, and other publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, Sao Paulo University Medical School, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Salomao Faintuch
Salomao Faintuch is the Clinical Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. He has authored more than 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals, along with 5 Society Guidelines and Standards of Practice and 3 textbooks. He is a Radiological Society of North America Research Scholar, serves in eight national society committees, and is member of the Editorial Board of three international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, Co-Director, Advanced Vascular Care Center, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts, USA