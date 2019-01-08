Microbiome and Metabolome in Diagnosis, Therapy, and other Strategic Applications

Block I Tools, Toolstations and Models

1. Germ-Free Animals as a Tool to Study Indigenous Microbiota

2. Germ-Free Mouse Technology in Cardiovascular Research

3. The Gut Microbiome Beyond the BacteriomedThe Neglected Role of Virome and Mycobiome in Health and Disease

4. Techniques for Phenotyping the Gut Microbiota Metabolome

5. Metabolomics Tools and Information Retrieval in Microbiome Hacking

6. Laboratory Simulators of the Colon Microbiome

7. Potential of Metabolomics to Breath Tests

Block II Background Information

8. Metabolome and Microbiome From Infancy to Elderly

9. The Oral Microbiome

10. The Gastric Microbiome in Benign and Malignant Diseases

11. The Human Vaginal Microbiome

12. Bioactive Molecules of the Human Microbiome: Skin, Respiratory Tract, Intestine

13. Role of the Microbiome in Intestinal Barrier Function and Immune Defense

14. The Cross Talk Between Bile Acids and Intestinal Microbiota: Focus on Metabolic Diseases and Bariatric Surgery

Block III Established and Experimental Interventions

15. Use of Probiotics in Inﬂammatory Bowel Disease

16. Current Status of Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

17. Effects of Probiotics on Improvement of Metabolic Factors in Pregnant Women: A Metaanalysis of Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trials

18. Current Options for Fecal Transplantation in Clostridium difﬁcile Infection

19. Targeted Delivery of Bacteriophages to the Gastrointestinal Tract and Their Controlled Release: Unleashing the Therapeutic Potential of Phage Therapy

20. The Unknown Effect of AntibioticInduced Dysbiosis on the Gut Microbiota

21. The Myth and Therapeutic Potentials of Postbiotics

Block IV Diagnostic and Therapeutical Applications

22. The Microbiome and Metabolome in Metabolic Syndrome

23. The Gut Microbiota as a Therapeutic Approach for Obesity

24. The Gut Microbiome After Bariatric Surgery

25. Gut Dysbiosis in Arterial Hypertension: A Candidate Therapeutic Target for Blood Pressure Management

26. The Emerging Role of MicrobiomeeGuteBrain Axis in Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders

27. The Microbiome and Metabolome in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

28. The Microbiome and Metabolome in Alcoholic Liver Disease

29. The Microbiome, Metabolome, and Proteome in Preterm Neonatal Sepsis

30. Gut Microbiome in the Elderly Hospitalized Patient: A Marker of Disease and Prognosis?

31. The Lung Microbiome, Metabolome, and Breath Volatolome in the Diagnosis of Pulmonary Disease