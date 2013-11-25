Microbiology of Waterborne Diseases
2nd Edition
Microbiological Aspects and Risks
Description
The second edition of Microbiology of Waterborne Diseases describes the diseases associated with water, their causative agents and the ways in which they gain access to water systems. The book is divided into sections covering bacteria, protozoa, and viruses. Other sections detail methods for detecting and identifying waterborne microorganisms, and the ways in which they are removed from water, including chlorine, ozone, and ultraviolet disinfection.
The second edition of this handbook has been updated with information on biofilms and antimicrobial resistance. The impact of global warming and climate change phenomena on waterborne illnesses are also discussed. This book serves as an indispensable reference for public health microbiologists, water utility scientists, research water pollution microbiologists environmental health officers, consultants in communicable disease control and microbial water pollution students.
Key Features
- Focuses on the microorganisms of most significance to public health, including E. coli, cryptosporidium, and enterovirus
- Highlights the basic microbiology, clinical features, survival in the environment, and gives a risk assessment for each pathogen
- Contains new material on antimicrobial resistance and biofilms
- Covers drinking water and both marine and freshwater recreational bathing waters
Readership
Researchers in infectious disease, microbiology, public health workers, and water and wastewater treatment engineers.
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction
Chapter One. Pathogens in Water and Biofilms
Introduction
Biofilm Formation and Pathogen Adhesion to Biofilms
Factors Influencing Biofilm Formation
Growth in Biofilms
How Pathogens Enter Water and How Much Biofilm They See
Prevalence of Pathogens in Water Biofilms
Detachment: Biofilms as Sources of Pathogens
Advantages of Living in a ‘City’
Survival
Ecology
Risk and Infectivity of Biofilm-Associated Pathogens
Conclusions
Part Two: Bacteriology
Chapter Two. Acinetobacter
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Survival in the Environment
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Three. Aeromonas
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Survival in the Environment
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Four. Campylobacter
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Survival in the Environment
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Five. Cyanobacteria
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Pathogenicity and Virulence
Survival in the Environment
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Risk Assessment
Chapter Six. Escherichia coli
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Virulence and Pathogenicity
EAEC
DAEC
Survival in the Environment
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Seven. Helicobacter pylori
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Survival in the Environment
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Eight. Legionella
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Survival in the Environment
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Nine. Mycobacterium
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Clinical Features
Survival in the Environment
Detection Methods
Evidence for Growth in Biofilms
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Ten. Salmonella
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Survival in the Environment
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Eleven. Shigella
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Twelve. Vibrio
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Metabolism and Physiology
Clinical Features
Evidence for Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Chapter Thirteen. Yersinia
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Clinical Conditions
Growth in Environment
Growth in a Biofilm
Methods of Detection
Antimicrobial Control
Risk Assessment
Part Three: Protozoa
Chapter Fourteen. Acanthamoeba
Basic Microbiology
History
Life Cycle and Taxonomy
Clinical Features, Pathogenicity, Virulence and Causation
Treatment
Methods of Detection
Survival in Water and the Environment
Critical Review of the Epidemiology
Risk Assessment and Risk Management
Future Implications
Chapter Fifteen. Balantidium coli
Basic Microbiology
Natural History and Life Cycle
Clinical Features, Pathogenicity, Virulence, Causation and Treatment
Methods of Detection
Survival in Water and the Environment
Critical Review of the Epidemiology
Risk Assessment and Risk Management
Future Implications
Chapter Sixteen. Cryptosporidium
Basic Microbiology
Natural History and Development of Drinking Water Regulation
Life Cycle, Taxonomy and Pathogenicity
Clinical Features, Treatment and Diagnosis
Methods of Detection in Water and Environmental Samples
Occurrence and Survival in the Environment
Prevalence and Epidemiology of Waterborne Cryptosporidiosis
Risk Assessment and Risk Management
Future Implications (Waterborne Incidences)
Chapter Seventeen. Cyclospora cayetanensis
Basic Microbiology
Natural History and Life Cycle
Clinical Features, Pathogenesis and Treatment
Methods of Detection and Diagnosis
Occurrence and Survival in the Environment
Prevalence and Epidemiology of Waterborne Cyclosporiasis
Risk Assessment and Risk Management
Future Implications (Waterborne Incidences)
Chapter Eighteen. Entamoeba histolytica
Basic Microbiology
Natural History and Life Cycle
Clinical Features, Pathogenicity, Virulence, Causation and Treatment
Methods of Detection
Survival and Detection in the Environment and in Water
Critical Review of the Epidemiology
Risk Assessment and Risk Management
Future Implications
Chapter Nineteen. Giardia duodenalis
Introduction
Prevalence of Infection and of Disease
Clinical Giardiasis, Including Diagnosis and Treatment
Transmission Routes
Waterborne and Foodborne Outbreaks of Giardiasis
Occurrence and Detection of Giardia Cysts in Environmental Samples
Giardia Cyst Survival: Approaches to Removal and Inactivation
Overall Risk Assessment
Future Challenges
Conclusion
Chapter Twenty. Naegleria
Basic Microbiology
History and Life Cycle
Clinical Features, Pathogenicity, Virulence, Causation and Treatment
Methods of Diagnosis and Detection
Survival in Water and the Environment
Critical Review of the Epidemiology
Risk Assessment and Risk Management
Chapter Twenty-One. Toxoplasma gondii
Introduction
Life Cycle
Natural History
Survival in the Environment
Clinical Features
Treatment
Methods of Detection
Genetic Variation
Critical Review of the Epidemiology of T. Gondii
Risk Assessment and Risk Management
Part Four: Viruses
Chapter Twenty-Two. Methods for the Detection of Waterborne Viruses
Introduction
Concentration Methods
Detection and Enumeration of Waterborne Viruses
Chapter Twenty-Three. Adenovirus
Basic Microbiology
Origin of the Organism
Clinical Features and Virulence
Pathogenicity
Transmission and Epidemiology
Treatment
Distribution in the Environment
Waterborne Outbreaks
Risk Assessment
Chapter Twenty-Four. Astroviruses
Introduction
Basic Microbiology
Origin of the Organism
Pathogenesis and Clinical Features
Transmission and Epidemiology
Distribution in the Environment
Risk Assessment
Chapter Twenty-Five. Enterovirus
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Clinical Features
Waterborne Outbreaks
Risk Assessment
Chapter Twenty-Six. Hepatitis A Virus (HAV)
Basic Microbiology
Natural History of the Organism
Clinical Features
Epidemiology of Waterborne Outbreaks
Removal by Treatment
Risk Assessment
Chapter Twenty-Seven. Norovirus
Basic Microbiology
Natural History of the Organism
Clinical Features
Epidemiology of Waterborne Outbreaks
Chapter Twenty-Eight. Rotavirus
Basic Microbiology
Natural History
Clinical Features
Epidemiology of Waterborne Outbreaks
Chapter Twenty-Nine. Emerging Viruses
Sapoviruses
Aichiviruses
Polyomaviruses
Torque Teno Virus
Part Five: Control
Chapter Thirty. Pathogen Control in Drinking Water
Introduction
Pathogen Control
History of Disinfection
Methods of Disinfection
Kinetics of Disinfection
Point-of-Use and Point-of-Entry Treatment
Conclusions
Chapter Thirty-One. Free and Combined Chlorine
Introduction
Chemistry of Chlorination
Conclusions
Chapter Thirty-Two. Chlorine Dioxide
Introduction
Conclusions
Chapter Thirty-Three. Ozone Disinfection
Introduction
Chemistry of Ozonation
Process Technology
Disinfection
Conclusions
Chapter Thirty-Four. Ultraviolet Disinfection
Introduction
History
Method of Disinfection
UV Lamps and Equipment
Conclusion
Chapter Thirty-Five. Filtration Methods
Introduction to Filtration
Granular Filtration
Membrane Filtration
Conclusions
Part Six: Global Warming
Chapter Thirty-Six. The Implications of Global Warming and Climate Change on Waterborne Diseases
Introduction
Incidence of Waterborne Infection
Effects of Climate Change
Integrated Approach
Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 25th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159761
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158467
Reviews
"...highly recommended for academic, medical, and special libraries with relevant programs. The text is well-written and highly understandable, and presents an excellent summary of waterborne pathogens and their relevance to drinking water."--E-STREAMS
"This multi-author book provides current knowledge on drinking water pathogens highlighting their microbiology, clinical features, survival in the environment and risk assessment…This book will serve as a reference material for public health microbiologists, water utility scientists, water pollution research microbiologists, environmental health officers, consultants in communicable disease control, and microbial water pollution students"--CAB Abstracts