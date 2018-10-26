Microbiology of Atypical Environments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128146040, 9780128146057

Microbiology of Atypical Environments, Volume 45

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jack Trevors Volker Gurtler
eBook ISBN: 9780128146057
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128146040
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2018
Page Count: 437
Table of Contents

Section 1: Methods for Studying Microorganisms in Space
1. Microbiology of the Built Environment in Spacecraft Used for Human Flight
Jiseon Yang, Starla G. Thornhill, Jennifer Barrila, Cheryl A. Nickerson, Charlie M. Ott and Robert J.C. McLean
2. The Study of Microbial Survival in Extraterrestrial Environments Using Low Earth Orbit and Ground-Based Experiments
Karen Olsson-Francis, Nisha K. Ramkissoon, Alex B. Price, David J. Slade, Michael Macey and Victoria K. Pearson
3. Persistence of Fungi in Atypical, Closed Environments: Cultivation to Omics
Adriana Blachowicz, Kasthuri Venkateswaran and Clay C.C. Wang

Section 2: Molecular Methods
4. Molecular Methods for Studying Microorganisms From Atypical Environments
Hirak Ranjan Dash and Surajit Das
5. Measuring Microbial Metabolism in Atypical Environments
Wendy Stone and Gideon Wolfaardt
6. Rock-Inhabiting Fungi: Survival on and Alteration of Solid Air-Exposed Surfaces
Nicole Knabe and Anna A. Gorbushina
7. Taxonomy of Oral Bacteria
Samantha J. Byrne, Catherine A. Butler, Eric C. Reynolds and Stuart G. Dashper
8. Aqueous Methods for Extraction/Recovery of Macromolecules From Microorganisms of Atypical Environments: A Focus on Three Phase Partitioning
Mohammed Gagaoua
9. Microbial Community Composition and Predicted Functional Attributes of Antarctic Lithobionts Using Targeted Next-Generation Sequencing and of Bioinformatics Tools
Hyunmin Koo, Joseph Hakim, Casey Morrow, Dale T. Andersen and Asim K. Bej

Section 3: Microscopic Methods
10. Methods for Collection and Characterization of Samples From Icy Environments
Manuel Bedrossian, Jody W. Deming and Jay Nadeau
11. Cryo-Electron Microscopy of Extremely Halophilic Microbes
Harold Engelhardt and Daniel Bollschweiler

Section 4: Organisms
12. Methods to Study Magnetotactic Bacteria and Magnetosomes
Lei Yan and Weijia Xing
13. Molecular Methods to Study Vibrio parahaemolyticus and Vibrio vulnificus From Atypical Environments
Indrani Karunasagar, Biswajit Maiti and Ballamoole Krishna Kumar

Description

Microbiology of Atypical Environments, Volume 45, presents a comprehensive reference text on the microbiological methods used to research the basic biology of microorganism in harsh, stressful and sometimes atypical environments (e.g. arctic ice, space stations, extraterrestrial environments, hot springs and magnetic environments). Chapters in this release include Biofilms in space, Methods for studying the survival of microorganisms in extraterrestrial environments, Persistence of Fungi in Atypical (Closed) Environments Based on Evidence from the International Space Station (ISS): Distribution and Significance to Human health, Methods for visualizing microorganisms in Icy environments, Measuring microbial metabolism at surface-air interfaces and nuclear waste management, amongst others.

Key Features

  • Contains both established and emerging methods
  • Provides excellent reference lists on the topics covered

Readership

Microbiology researchers, Environmental microbiology companies, Academics, Government laboratories using standardized methods, Forensic microbiologists

Details

No. of pages:
437
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128146057
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128146040

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jack Trevors Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jack T. Trevors, B. Sc., B. Sc. Honours, M. Sc., Ph. D. is University Professor Emeritus at the University of Guelph. He has been an active Editor on the board of the Journal of Microbiological Methods since 1996, and has been appointed Editor-in-Chief as of 1 January 2014.

Affiliations and Expertise

University Professor Emeritus, University of Guelph, Guelph, ON, Canada

Volker Gurtler

Volker Gurtler Serial Volume Editor

Dr Gurtler is a Molecular biologist with extensive industry experience and expertise in DNA analysis for the identification and typing of organisms. He is known internationally as the author of the original methodology of ribotyping. He is Advisor to Geneious (Bioinformatics software company) and previous head of Molecular Biology at Austin Health Microbiology, currently Adjunct Professor at RMIT University, Editor of Journal of Microbiological Methods, Editor of Heliyon and Series Editor of Methods in Microbiology. Dr Gurtler is currently working in collaboration with Assoc. Prof Danilla Grando on ribosome analysis of E. coli isolates and association with virulence. He visits RMIT regularly to advise on experimental methods and help PhD students use Geneious Bioinformatic software.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia

