Microbiology for the Healthcare Professional
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Basic Science
- Scope of Microbiology
- Chemistry of Life
- Cell Structure and Function
- Bacteria and Archaea
- Viruses
- Eukaryotic Microorganisms
- Physical and Chemical Methods of Control
- Microbiological Laboratory Techniques
- Microbiological Laboratory Safety Issues
- Pharmacology
- Antimicrobial Drugs
- Infection and Disease
- The Immune Response and Lymphatic System
- Infections of the Integumentary System, Soft Tissue and Musculoskeletal System
- Infections of the Respiratory System
- Infections of the Gastrointestinal System
- Infections of the Nervous System and Sensory Structures
- Infections of the Cardiovascular and Circulatory Systems
- Infections of the Urinary System
- Infections of the Reproductive System
- Sexually Transmitted Infections/Diseases
- Human Age and Infections
- Microorganisms in the Environment and Effects on Human Health
- Emerging Infectious Diseases
- Biotechnology
Section 2: Tools for Study and Control of Microorganisms
Section 3: Infection, Disease and Defense
Section 4: Effects on Specific Body Systems
Section 5: Factors Contributing to the Effects of Microorganisms on Human Health
Appendix A: Bergey’s Manual of Systematic Bacteriology
Appendix B: Medically Significant Microorganisms by Body Systems
Appendix C: Bibliography
Glossary
About the Authors
Karin VanMeter
Karin C. VanMeter, PhD is a lecturer in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Ames, Iowa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Iowa State University, Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Ames, Iowa
Robert Hubert
Robert J. Hubert, BS is a laboratory coordinator at Iowa State University, Department of Animal Sciences, Ames, Iowa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Coordinator, Iowa State University, Department of Animal Sciences, Ames, Iowa.
