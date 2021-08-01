Microbiology for the Healthcare Professional - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323757041

Microbiology for the Healthcare Professional

3rd Edition

Authors: Karin VanMeter Robert Hubert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323757041
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

Section 1: Basic Science

  1. Scope of Microbiology

  2. Chemistry of Life

  3. Cell Structure and Function

  4. Bacteria and Archaea

  5. Viruses

  6. Eukaryotic Microorganisms

    7. Section 2: Tools for Study and Control of Microorganisms

  7. Physical and Chemical Methods of Control

  8. Microbiological Laboratory Techniques

  9. Microbiological Laboratory Safety Issues

  10. Pharmacology

  11. Antimicrobial Drugs

    12. Section 3: Infection, Disease and Defense

  12. Infection and Disease

  13. The Immune Response and Lymphatic System

    14. Section 4: Effects on Specific Body Systems

  14. Infections of the Integumentary System, Soft Tissue and Musculoskeletal System

  15. Infections of the Respiratory System

  16. Infections of the Gastrointestinal System

  17. Infections of the Nervous System and Sensory Structures

  18. Infections of the Cardiovascular and Circulatory Systems

  19. Infections of the Urinary System

  20. Infections of the Reproductive System

    21. Section 5: Factors Contributing to the Effects of Microorganisms on Human Health

  21. Sexually Transmitted Infections/Diseases

  22. Human Age and Infections

  23. Microorganisms in the Environment and Effects on Human Health

  24. Emerging Infectious Diseases

  25. Biotechnology

Appendix A: Bergey’s Manual of Systematic Bacteriology

Appendix B: Medically Significant Microorganisms by Body Systems

Appendix C: Bibliography


Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2022
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323757041

About the Authors

Karin VanMeter

Karin C. VanMeter, PhD is a lecturer in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Ames, Iowa.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Iowa State University, Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Ames, Iowa

Robert Hubert

Robert J. Hubert, BS is a laboratory coordinator at Iowa State University, Department of Animal Sciences, Ames, Iowa.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory Coordinator, Iowa State University, Department of Animal Sciences, Ames, Iowa.

