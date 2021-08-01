Microbiology for the Healthcare Professional

Section 1: Basic Science

Scope of Microbiology

Chemistry of Life

Cell Structure and Function

Bacteria and Archaea

Viruses

Eukaryotic Microorganisms

Section 2: Tools for Study and Control of Microorganisms

Physical and Chemical Methods of Control

Microbiological Laboratory Techniques

Microbiological Laboratory Safety Issues

Pharmacology

Antimicrobial Drugs

Section 3: Infection, Disease and Defense

Infection and Disease

The Immune Response and Lymphatic System

Section 4: Effects on Specific Body Systems

Infections of the Integumentary System, Soft Tissue and Musculoskeletal System

Infections of the Respiratory System

Infections of the Gastrointestinal System

Infections of the Nervous System and Sensory Structures

Infections of the Cardiovascular and Circulatory Systems

Infections of the Urinary System

Infections of the Reproductive System

Section 5: Factors Contributing to the Effects of Microorganisms on Human Health

Sexually Transmitted Infections/Diseases

Human Age and Infections

Microorganisms in the Environment and Effects on Human Health

Emerging Infectious Diseases

Biotechnology