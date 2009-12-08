Microbiology for the Healthcare Professional - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323045940, 9780323277020

Microbiology for the Healthcare Professional

1st Edition

Authors: Karin VanMeter Robert Hubert William VanMeter
eBook ISBN: 9780323277020
eBook ISBN: 9780323072588
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th December 2009
Page Count: 525
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Even if you’ve never studied chemistry or biology before, this straightforward text makes microbiology easy to learn and helps you understand the spread, control, and prevention of infections. Content is logically organized and reflects just the right level of detail to give you a solid foundation for success, enabling you to connect concepts to real-world practice and confidently apply your scientific knowledge to patient care.

Key Features

  • Focuses on just the right amount of information you need to know to save you valuable time.

  • Chapter outlines and key terms for every chapter help you study more efficiently.

  • Learning objectives clarify chapter goals and guide you through content.

  • UNIQUE! Why You Need to Know boxes detail the history and everyday relevance of key topics to enhance your understanding.

  • UNIQUE! Life Application boxes demonstrate how science applies to real-world scenarios.

  • UNIQUE! Medical Highlights boxes emphasize special details and anecdotal information to give you a more comprehensive understanding of pathologic conditions.

  • UNIQUE! Healthcare Application tables provide quick access to important data on symptoms, causes, and treatments.

  • Review questions at the end of each chapter test your understanding and help you identify areas requiring further study.

  • Internet resources listed at the end of every chapter direct you to reliable sources for further research.

Table of Contents

1. Scope of Microbiology

2. Chemistry of Life

3. Cell Structure and Function

4. Microbiological Laboratory Techniques

5. Safety Issues

6. Bacteria and Archaea

7. Viruses

8. Eukaryotic Microorganisms

9. Infection and Disease

10. Infections of the Integumentary System, Soft Tissue, and Muscle

11. Infections of the Respiratory System

12. Infections of the Gastrointestinal System

13. Infections of the Nervous System and Senses

14. Infections of the Circulatory System

15. Infections of the Urinary System

16. Infections of the Reproductive System

17. Sexually Transmitted Infections/Diseases

18. Emerging Infectious Diseases

19. Physical and Chemical Methods of Control

20. The Immune System

21. Pharmacology

22. Antimicrobial Drugs

23. Human Age and Microorganisms

24. Microorganisms in the Environment and Environmental Safety

25. Biotechnology

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
525
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323277020
eBook ISBN:
9780323072588

About the Author

Karin VanMeter

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer Iowa State University Department of Biomedical Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine Ames, Iowa

Robert Hubert

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory Coordinator Iowa State University Department of Animal Sciences Ames, Iowa

William VanMeter

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Iowa State University, Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Ames, IA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.