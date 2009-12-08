Microbiology for the Healthcare Professional
1st Edition
Description
Even if you’ve never studied chemistry or biology before, this straightforward text makes microbiology easy to learn and helps you understand the spread, control, and prevention of infections. Content is logically organized and reflects just the right level of detail to give you a solid foundation for success, enabling you to connect concepts to real-world practice and confidently apply your scientific knowledge to patient care.
Key Features
- Focuses on just the right amount of information you need to know to save you valuable time.
- Chapter outlines and key terms for every chapter help you study more efficiently.
- Learning objectives clarify chapter goals and guide you through content.
- UNIQUE! Why You Need to Know boxes detail the history and everyday relevance of key topics to enhance your understanding.
- UNIQUE! Life Application boxes demonstrate how science applies to real-world scenarios.
- UNIQUE! Medical Highlights boxes emphasize special details and anecdotal information to give you a more comprehensive understanding of pathologic conditions.
- UNIQUE! Healthcare Application tables provide quick access to important data on symptoms, causes, and treatments.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter test your understanding and help you identify areas requiring further study.
- Internet resources listed at the end of every chapter direct you to reliable sources for further research.
Table of Contents
1. Scope of Microbiology
2. Chemistry of Life
3. Cell Structure and Function
4. Microbiological Laboratory Techniques
5. Safety Issues
6. Bacteria and Archaea
7. Viruses
8. Eukaryotic Microorganisms
9. Infection and Disease
10. Infections of the Integumentary System, Soft Tissue, and Muscle
11. Infections of the Respiratory System
12. Infections of the Gastrointestinal System
13. Infections of the Nervous System and Senses
14. Infections of the Circulatory System
15. Infections of the Urinary System
16. Infections of the Reproductive System
17. Sexually Transmitted Infections/Diseases
18. Emerging Infectious Diseases
19. Physical and Chemical Methods of Control
20. The Immune System
21. Pharmacology
22. Antimicrobial Drugs
23. Human Age and Microorganisms
24. Microorganisms in the Environment and Environmental Safety
25. Biotechnology
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 525
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 8th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277020
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323072588
About the Author
Karin VanMeter
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer Iowa State University Department of Biomedical Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine Ames, Iowa
Robert Hubert
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Coordinator Iowa State University Department of Animal Sciences Ames, Iowa
William VanMeter
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Iowa State University, Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Ames, IA