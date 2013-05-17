Microbiology for Nurses

CONTENTS

Preface v

Preface to the First Edition vii

Acknowledgements ix

Chapter 1 Introduction to Microbiology 1

Microbiology – What It Means 1

Why a Nurse Must Study Microbiology 1

Historical Perspective (Milestones in Microbiology) 2

Chapter 2 Normal Flora of the Human Body 8

Introduction 8

Normal Flora of the Skin 10

Normal Flora of the Eye (Conjunctiva) 10

Normal Flora of Mouth and Upper Respiratory Tract 10

Normal Flora of Gastrointestinal Tract 11

Normal Flora of Genitourinary Tract 11

Chapter 3 Microscopy and Morphology of Bacteria 13

Introduction 13

Structure of Bacteria 14

Morphology of Bacteria 15

Microscopic Examination 15

Microscopy 19

Chapter 4 Growth and Nutrition of Bacteria 23

Bacterial Growth 23

Bacterial Nutrition 25

Other Factors Affecting Bacterial Growth 25

Chapter 5 Study of Bacteria 27

Introduction 27

Culture Media, Methods and Characteristics 28

Biochemical Reactions 32

Antigenic Characters 34

Animal Pathogenicity 35

Resistance to Antibiotics and Other Agents 35

Typing Techniques 36

Chapter 6 Collection and Transport of Specimens for Microbiological Examination 38

Introduction 39

Blood 40

Cerebrospinal Fluid 42

Respiratory Tract Specimens 42

Urine 43

Stool 43

Serous Fluids 43

Tissue 43

Eye Swabs 44

Genitourinary Tract Specimens 44

Specimens Collected for Viral Culture 44

Specimens Collected for Anaerobic Culture 44

Specimens Collected for Fungal Culture 45

Chapter 7 Hospital-Acquired Infection: An Overview 47

Introduction 47

Definition 48

Prevalence and Importance 48

Microbial Causes of Hospital Infection 49

Sources and Mode of Spread of Hospital Infection 50

Control of Hospital-Associated Infections 51

Microbiological Surveillance 52

Chapter 8 Disinfection 58

Introduction 58

Definitions 59

Types of Disinfection 59

Types of Disinfectants/Antiseptics 59

Disinfection Policy 62

Other Recommended Disinfection Procedures 63

Testing of Disinfectants 64

Chapter 9 Sterilization 66

Introduction 66

Sterilization by Dry Heat 67

Sterilization by Moist Heat 68

Sterilization by Filtration 72

Sterilization by Radiation 73

Ultrasonic and Sonic Vibrations 73

Sterilization of Heat-Labile Equipment 74

Chapter 10 Management of Hospital Waste 76

Introduction 76

Classification of Hospital Waste 77

Segregation of Biomedical Waste 78

Storage and Transportation of Biomedical Waste 79

Treatment and Disposal of Biomedical Waste 79

Education 80

Chapter 11 Patient Safety 81

Introduction 81

Four Major Global Challenges for Patient Safety 81

Chapter 12 Microbiological Investigation of an Outbreak 83

Introduction 83

Recognition of an Outbreak 84

Notification of the Outbreak 84

Investigation of a Suspected Outbreak 84

Control Measures 85

Chapter 13 Measures to Minimize Occupational Hazards of Health Care Workers 87

Introduction 87

Primary Prevention of Exposure 88

Viral Hepatitis 89

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) 92

Tuberculosis 95

Prevention of Transmission of Blood-Borne Pathogens from HCWs to Patients 95

Chapter 14 Antimicrobial Agents and Resistance 97

Introduction 97

Mechanism of Action of Antimicrobial Agents 99

Some Antimicrobial Agents in Use 100

Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents 101

Control of Nosocomial Antimicrobial-Resistant Bacteria 101

Chapter 15 Immunity 103

Introduction 103

Immunity 104

Chapter 16 Antigens 110

Introduction 110

Classification of Antigens 111

Properties of Antigenicity 111

Chapter 17 Antibodies (Immunoglobulins) 112

Introduction 112

Structure of Immunoglobulins 113

Classification of Immunoglobulins 113

Cross-reactivity 115

Chapter 18 Antigen–Antibody Reactions 117

Introduction 117

Types of Antigen–Antibody Reactions 118

Chapter 19 The Complement System 124

Introduction 124

Functions of the Complement System 125

Pathways of the Complement System 125

Chapter 20 Immune Response 128

Introduction 128

Humoral Immune Response 129

Cell-mediated Immune Response 131

Immunological Tolerance 132

Chapter 21 Hypersensitivity 133

Introduction 133

Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions 133

Chapter 22 Prevention of Infection by Immunization 136

Introduction 136

Specific Host Responses to Vaccines 139

Vaccines Available in India 139

Adverse Reactions Associated with Immunization 141

Future Vaccines 141

Chapter 23 Water-Borne and Food-Borne Diseases 143

Water-Borne Diseases 143

Food-Borne Diseases 146

Chapter 24 The Cocci 148

Introduction 148

Staphylococcus aureus 149

Streptococcus 153

Streptococcus pyogenes 154

Enterococcus 157

Pneumococcus 159

Meningococcus 161

Gonococcus 163

Chapter 25 The Bacilli and the Vibrios 167

Bacilli Associated with the Respiratory Tract 167

Corynebacterium diphtheriae



Haemophilus influenzae



Bordetella pertussis



Legionella pneumophila



Klebsiella sp.

Bacilli Associated with Intestinal Canal 176

Escherichia coli



Salmonella Typhi, Salmonella Paratyphi A, B, C



Food Poisoning Bacilli



Shigella sp.



Proteus sp.



Pseudomonas sp.

Acid-Fast Bacilli 186

Mycobacterium tuberculosis



Mycobacterium leprae

Spore-Bearing Bacilli 190

Clostridium tetani



C. welchii (perfringens), C. septicum and C. oedematiens (novyi)



Clostridium botulinum



Clostridium difficile



Bacillus anthracis

Bacilli Derived from Infected Animals 198

Yersinia pestis



Brucella abortus, Brucella melitensis and Brucella suis

The Vibrios 201

Vibrio cholerae, Vibro choleare O139

Campylobacters 204

Helicobacter 204

Bacteroides 205

Chapter 26 The Spirochaetes 207

Syphilis Spirochaete 207

Congenital Syphilis 209

Pinta and Yaws Spirochaetes 211

Vincent’s Angina Spirochaete 212

Relapsing Fever Spirochaetes 212

Lyme’s Disease Spirochaete 213

Leptospirosis Spirochaetes 214

Chapter 27 Mycoplasma, Chlamydia, Rickettsia and Ehrlichia 217

Introduction 217

Mycoplasmas 218

Chlamydiae 220

Rickettsiae 222

Ehrlichia 225

Chapter 28 The Fungi 227

Introduction 227

Classification of Fungi 228

Superficial Mycoses 229

Subcutaneous Mycoses 233

Systemic Mycoses 235

Opportunistic Mycoses 239

Chapter 29 The Viruses – Part I: DNA Viruses 244

Introduction 244

Poxviruses 246

Herpes Viruses 247

Adenoviruses 252

Papovaviruses 253

Hepadnavirus (Hepatitis B Virus or HBV) 255

Parvovirus 258

Chapter 30 The Viruses – Part II: RNA Viruses 260

Introduction 261

Orthomyxoviruses 261

Paramyxoviruses 264

Togaviruses 268

Flaviviruses 269

Bunyaviruses 274

Caliciviruses 275

Coronaviruses 277

Reoviruses 279

Picornaviruses 280

Arenaviruses 285

Rhabdoviruses (Rabies Virus) 286

Filoviruses 289

Retroviruses 290

Chapter 31 Rapid Diagnostic Tests in Microbiology 295

Introduction 295

Tests for Detection of Antibodies 296

Tests for Detection of Microbial Antigens in Tissues and Body Fluids 300

Tests for Detection of Nucleic Acids 303

Tests for Detection of Metabolites 305

Rapid Culture Methods 305

Chapter 32 Parasitology 307

Introduction 307

Protozoa 308

Helminths 321

Chapter 33 Vectors and Disease 339

Introduction 340

Mosquitoes 341

Housefly 342

Sand Fly ( Phlebotomus ) 343

) 343 Tsetse Fly ( Glossina ) 343

) 343 Black Fly 344

Louse/Lice 344

Rat Flea ( Xenopsylla cheopis ) 345

) 345 Reduviid Bug 346

Ticks 346

Mites 346

Cyclops 347

Bibliography 349



Glossary 353

Index 359