Microbiology for Nurses - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131230909

Microbiology for Nurses

3rd Edition

Authors: Seema Sood
Paperback ISBN: 9788131230909
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 17th May 2013
Page Count: 382
Key Features

Salient Features

  • Detailed discussion of collection and transport of specimens for microbiological examination, sterilization, hospital-associated infections, hospital waste management.

  • Practising nurses will find chapters on Occupational Hazards and Patient Safety particularly useful.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS

Preface v

Preface to the First Edition vii

Acknowledgements ix

Chapter 1 Introduction to Microbiology 1

  • Microbiology – What It Means 1

  • Why a Nurse Must Study Microbiology 1

  • Historical Perspective (Milestones in Microbiology) 2

Chapter 2 Normal Flora of the Human Body 8

  • Introduction 8

  • Normal Flora of the Skin 10

  • Normal Flora of the Eye (Conjunctiva) 10

  • Normal Flora of Mouth and Upper Respiratory Tract 10

  • Normal Flora of Gastrointestinal Tract 11

  • Normal Flora of Genitourinary Tract 11

Chapter 3 Microscopy and Morphology of Bacteria 13

  • Introduction 13

  • Structure of Bacteria 14

  • Morphology of Bacteria 15

  • Microscopic Examination 15

  • Microscopy 19

Chapter 4 Growth and Nutrition of Bacteria 23

  • Bacterial Growth 23

  • Bacterial Nutrition 25

  • Other Factors Affecting Bacterial Growth 25

Chapter 5 Study of Bacteria 27

  • Introduction 27

  • Culture Media, Methods and Characteristics 28

  • Biochemical Reactions 32

  • Antigenic Characters 34

  • Animal Pathogenicity 35

  • Resistance to Antibiotics and Other Agents 35

  • Typing Techniques 36

Chapter 6 Collection and Transport of Specimens for Microbiological Examination 38

  • Introduction 39

  • Blood 40

  • Cerebrospinal Fluid 42

  • Respiratory Tract Specimens 42

  • Urine 43

  • Stool 43

  • Serous Fluids 43

  • Tissue 43

  • Eye Swabs 44

  • Genitourinary Tract Specimens 44

  • Specimens Collected for Viral Culture 44

  • Specimens Collected for Anaerobic Culture 44

  • Specimens Collected for Fungal Culture 45

Chapter 7 Hospital-Acquired Infection: An Overview 47

  • Introduction 47

  • Definition 48

  • Prevalence and Importance 48

  • Microbial Causes of Hospital Infection 49

  • Sources and Mode of Spread of Hospital Infection 50

  • Control of Hospital-Associated Infections 51

  • Microbiological Surveillance 52

Chapter 8 Disinfection 58

  • Introduction 58

  • Definitions 59

  • Types of Disinfection 59

  • Types of Disinfectants/Antiseptics 59

  • Disinfection Policy 62

  • Other Recommended Disinfection Procedures 63

  • Testing of Disinfectants 64

Chapter 9 Sterilization 66

  • Introduction 66

  • Sterilization by Dry Heat 67

  • Sterilization by Moist Heat 68

  • Sterilization by Filtration 72

  • Sterilization by Radiation 73

  • Ultrasonic and Sonic Vibrations 73

  • Sterilization of Heat-Labile Equipment 74

Chapter 10 Management of Hospital Waste 76

  • Introduction 76

  • Classification of Hospital Waste 77

  • Segregation of Biomedical Waste 78

  • Storage and Transportation of Biomedical Waste 79

  • Treatment and Disposal of Biomedical Waste 79

  • Education 80

Chapter 11 Patient Safety 81

  • Introduction 81

  • Four Major Global Challenges for Patient Safety 81

Chapter 12 Microbiological Investigation of an Outbreak 83

  • Introduction 83

  • Recognition of an Outbreak 84

  • Notification of the Outbreak 84

  • Investigation of a Suspected Outbreak 84

  • Control Measures 85

Chapter 13 Measures to Minimize Occupational Hazards of Health Care Workers 87

  • Introduction 87

  • Primary Prevention of Exposure 88

  • Viral Hepatitis 89

  • Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) 92

  • Tuberculosis 95

  • Prevention of Transmission of Blood-Borne Pathogens from HCWs to Patients 95

Chapter 14 Antimicrobial Agents and Resistance 97

  • Introduction 97

  • Mechanism of Action of Antimicrobial Agents 99

  • Some Antimicrobial Agents in Use 100

  • Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents 101

  • Control of Nosocomial Antimicrobial-Resistant Bacteria 101

Chapter 15 Immunity 103

  • Introduction 103

  • Immunity 104

Chapter 16 Antigens 110

  • Introduction 110

  • Classification of Antigens 111

  • Properties of Antigenicity 111

Chapter 17 Antibodies (Immunoglobulins) 112

  • Introduction 112

  • Structure of Immunoglobulins 113

  • Classification of Immunoglobulins 113

  • Cross-reactivity 115

Chapter 18 Antigen–Antibody Reactions 117

  • Introduction 117

  • Types of Antigen–Antibody Reactions 118

Chapter 19 The Complement System 124

  • Introduction 124

  • Functions of the Complement System 125

  • Pathways of the Complement System 125

Chapter 20 Immune Response 128

  • Introduction 128

  • Humoral Immune Response 129

  • Cell-mediated Immune Response 131

  • Immunological Tolerance 132

Chapter 21 Hypersensitivity 133

  • Introduction 133

  • Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions 133

Chapter 22 Prevention of Infection by Immunization 136

  • Introduction 136

  • Specific Host Responses to Vaccines 139

  • Vaccines Available in India 139

  • Adverse Reactions Associated with Immunization 141

  • Future Vaccines 141

Chapter 23 Water-Borne and Food-Borne Diseases 143

  • Water-Borne Diseases 143

  • Food-Borne Diseases 146

Chapter 24 The Cocci 148

  • Introduction 148

  • Staphylococcus aureus 149

  • Streptococcus 153

  • Streptococcus pyogenes 154

  • Enterococcus 157

  • Pneumococcus 159

  • Meningococcus 161

  • Gonococcus 163

Chapter 25 The Bacilli and the Vibrios 167

  • Bacilli Associated with the Respiratory Tract 167

    • Corynebacterium diphtheriae

    • Haemophilus influenzae

    • Bordetella pertussis

    • Legionella pneumophila

    • Klebsiella sp.

  • Bacilli Associated with Intestinal Canal 176

    • Escherichia coli

    • Salmonella Typhi, Salmonella Paratyphi A, B, C

      •

    • Food Poisoning Bacilli

    • Shigella sp.

    • Proteus sp.

    • Pseudomonas sp.

  • Acid-Fast Bacilli 186

    • Mycobacterium tuberculosis

    • Mycobacterium leprae

  • Spore-Bearing Bacilli 190

    • Clostridium tetani

    • C. welchii (perfringens), C. septicum and C. oedematiens (novyi)

    • Clostridium botulinum

    • Clostridium difficile

    • Bacillus anthracis

  • Bacilli Derived from Infected Animals 198

    • Yersinia pestis

    • Brucella abortus, Brucella melitensis and Brucella suis

  • The Vibrios 201

    • Vibrio cholerae, Vibro choleare O139

  • Campylobacters 204

  • Helicobacter 204

  • Bacteroides 205

Chapter 26 The Spirochaetes 207

  • Syphilis Spirochaete 207

  • Congenital Syphilis 209

  • Pinta and Yaws Spirochaetes 211

  • Vincent’s Angina Spirochaete 212

  • Relapsing Fever Spirochaetes 212

  • Lyme’s Disease Spirochaete 213

  • Leptospirosis Spirochaetes 214

Chapter 27 Mycoplasma, Chlamydia, Rickettsia and Ehrlichia 217

  • Introduction 217

  • Mycoplasmas 218

  • Chlamydiae 220

  • Rickettsiae 222

  • Ehrlichia 225

Chapter 28 The Fungi 227

  • Introduction 227

  • Classification of Fungi 228

  • Superficial Mycoses 229

  • Subcutaneous Mycoses 233

  • Systemic Mycoses 235

  • Opportunistic Mycoses 239

Chapter 29 The Viruses – Part I: DNA Viruses 244

  • Introduction 244

  • Poxviruses 246

  • Herpes Viruses 247

  • Adenoviruses 252

  • Papovaviruses 253

  • Hepadnavirus (Hepatitis B Virus or HBV) 255

  • Parvovirus 258

Chapter 30 The Viruses – Part II: RNA Viruses 260

  • Introduction 261

  • Orthomyxoviruses 261

  • Paramyxoviruses 264

  • Togaviruses 268

  • Flaviviruses 269

  • Bunyaviruses 274

  • Caliciviruses 275

  • Coronaviruses 277

  • Reoviruses 279

  • Picornaviruses 280

  • Arenaviruses 285

  • Rhabdoviruses (Rabies Virus) 286

  • Filoviruses 289

  • Retroviruses 290

Chapter 31 Rapid Diagnostic Tests in Microbiology 295

  • Introduction 295

  • Tests for Detection of Antibodies 296

  • Tests for Detection of Microbial Antigens in Tissues and Body Fluids 300

  • Tests for Detection of Nucleic Acids 303

  • Tests for Detection of Metabolites 305

  • Rapid Culture Methods 305

Chapter 32 Parasitology 307

  • Introduction 307

  • Protozoa 308

  • Helminths 321

Chapter 33 Vectors and Disease 339

  • Introduction 340

  • Mosquitoes 341

  • Housefly 342

  • Sand Fly (Phlebotomus) 343

  • Tsetse Fly (Glossina) 343

  • Black Fly 344

  • Louse/Lice 344

  • Rat Flea (Xenopsylla cheopis) 345

  • Reduviid Bug 346

  • Ticks 346

  • Mites 346

  • Cyclops 347

Bibliography 349

Glossary 353

Index 359

About the Author

Seema Sood

