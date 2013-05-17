Microbiology for Nurses
3rd Edition
Key Features
Salient Features
- Detailed discussion of collection and transport of specimens for microbiological examination, sterilization, hospital-associated infections, hospital waste management.
- Practising nurses will find chapters on Occupational Hazards and Patient Safety particularly useful.
Table of Contents
Preface v
Preface to the First Edition vii
Acknowledgements ix
Chapter 1 Introduction to Microbiology 1
- Microbiology – What It Means 1
- Why a Nurse Must Study Microbiology 1
- Historical Perspective (Milestones in Microbiology) 2
Chapter 2 Normal Flora of the Human Body 8
- Introduction 8
- Normal Flora of the Skin 10
- Normal Flora of the Eye (Conjunctiva) 10
- Normal Flora of Mouth and Upper Respiratory Tract 10
- Normal Flora of Gastrointestinal Tract 11
- Normal Flora of Genitourinary Tract 11
Chapter 3 Microscopy and Morphology of Bacteria 13
- Introduction 13
- Structure of Bacteria 14
- Morphology of Bacteria 15
- Microscopic Examination 15
- Microscopy 19
Chapter 4 Growth and Nutrition of Bacteria 23
- Bacterial Growth 23
- Bacterial Nutrition 25
- Other Factors Affecting Bacterial Growth 25
Chapter 5 Study of Bacteria 27
- Introduction 27
- Culture Media, Methods and Characteristics 28
- Biochemical Reactions 32
- Antigenic Characters 34
- Animal Pathogenicity 35
- Resistance to Antibiotics and Other Agents 35
- Typing Techniques 36
Chapter 6 Collection and Transport of Specimens for Microbiological Examination 38
- Introduction 39
- Blood 40
- Cerebrospinal Fluid 42
- Respiratory Tract Specimens 42
- Urine 43
- Stool 43
- Serous Fluids 43
- Tissue 43
- Eye Swabs 44
- Genitourinary Tract Specimens 44
- Specimens Collected for Viral Culture 44
- Specimens Collected for Anaerobic Culture 44
- Specimens Collected for Fungal Culture 45
Chapter 7 Hospital-Acquired Infection: An Overview 47
- Introduction 47
- Definition 48
- Prevalence and Importance 48
- Microbial Causes of Hospital Infection 49
- Sources and Mode of Spread of Hospital Infection 50
- Control of Hospital-Associated Infections 51
- Microbiological Surveillance 52
Chapter 8 Disinfection 58
- Introduction 58
- Definitions 59
- Types of Disinfection 59
- Types of Disinfectants/Antiseptics 59
- Disinfection Policy 62
- Other Recommended Disinfection Procedures 63
- Testing of Disinfectants 64
Chapter 9 Sterilization 66
- Introduction 66
- Sterilization by Dry Heat 67
- Sterilization by Moist Heat 68
- Sterilization by Filtration 72
- Sterilization by Radiation 73
- Ultrasonic and Sonic Vibrations 73
- Sterilization of Heat-Labile Equipment 74
Chapter 10 Management of Hospital Waste 76
- Introduction 76
- Classification of Hospital Waste 77
- Segregation of Biomedical Waste 78
- Storage and Transportation of Biomedical Waste 79
- Treatment and Disposal of Biomedical Waste 79
- Education 80
Chapter 11 Patient Safety 81
- Introduction 81
- Four Major Global Challenges for Patient Safety 81
Chapter 12 Microbiological Investigation of an Outbreak 83
- Introduction 83
- Recognition of an Outbreak 84
- Notification of the Outbreak 84
- Investigation of a Suspected Outbreak 84
- Control Measures 85
Chapter 13 Measures to Minimize Occupational Hazards of Health Care Workers 87
- Introduction 87
- Primary Prevention of Exposure 88
- Viral Hepatitis 89
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) 92
- Tuberculosis 95
- Prevention of Transmission of Blood-Borne Pathogens from HCWs to Patients 95
Chapter 14 Antimicrobial Agents and Resistance 97
- Introduction 97
- Mechanism of Action of Antimicrobial Agents 99
- Some Antimicrobial Agents in Use 100
- Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents 101
- Control of Nosocomial Antimicrobial-Resistant Bacteria 101
Chapter 15 Immunity 103
- Introduction 103
- Immunity 104
Chapter 16 Antigens 110
- Introduction 110
- Classification of Antigens 111
- Properties of Antigenicity 111
Chapter 17 Antibodies (Immunoglobulins) 112
- Introduction 112
- Structure of Immunoglobulins 113
- Classification of Immunoglobulins 113
- Cross-reactivity 115
Chapter 18 Antigen–Antibody Reactions 117
- Introduction 117
- Types of Antigen–Antibody Reactions 118
Chapter 19 The Complement System 124
- Introduction 124
- Functions of the Complement System 125
- Pathways of the Complement System 125
Chapter 20 Immune Response 128
- Introduction 128
- Humoral Immune Response 129
- Cell-mediated Immune Response 131
- Immunological Tolerance 132
Chapter 21 Hypersensitivity 133
- Introduction 133
- Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions 133
Chapter 22 Prevention of Infection by Immunization 136
- Introduction 136
- Specific Host Responses to Vaccines 139
- Vaccines Available in India 139
- Adverse Reactions Associated with Immunization 141
- Future Vaccines 141
Chapter 23 Water-Borne and Food-Borne Diseases 143
- Water-Borne Diseases 143
- Food-Borne Diseases 146
Chapter 24 The Cocci 148
- Introduction 148
- Staphylococcus aureus 149
- Streptococcus 153
- Streptococcus pyogenes 154
- Enterococcus 157
- Pneumococcus 159
- Meningococcus 161
- Gonococcus 163
Chapter 25 The Bacilli and the Vibrios 167
- Bacilli Associated with the Respiratory Tract 167
- Corynebacterium diphtheriae
- Haemophilus influenzae
- Bordetella pertussis
- Legionella pneumophila
- Klebsiella sp.
- Bacilli Associated with Intestinal Canal 176
- Escherichia coli
- Salmonella Typhi, Salmonella Paratyphi A, B, C
- Food Poisoning Bacilli
- Shigella sp.
- Proteus sp.
- Pseudomonas sp.
- Acid-Fast Bacilli 186
- Mycobacterium tuberculosis
- Mycobacterium leprae
- Spore-Bearing Bacilli 190
- Clostridium tetani
- C. welchii (perfringens), C. septicum and C. oedematiens (novyi)
- Clostridium botulinum
- Clostridium difficile
- Bacillus anthracis
- Bacilli Derived from Infected Animals 198
- Yersinia pestis
- Brucella abortus, Brucella melitensis and Brucella suis
- The Vibrios 201
- Vibrio cholerae, Vibro choleare O139
- Campylobacters 204
- Helicobacter 204
- Bacteroides 205
Chapter 26 The Spirochaetes 207
- Syphilis Spirochaete 207
- Congenital Syphilis 209
- Pinta and Yaws Spirochaetes 211
- Vincent’s Angina Spirochaete 212
- Relapsing Fever Spirochaetes 212
- Lyme’s Disease Spirochaete 213
- Leptospirosis Spirochaetes 214
Chapter 27 Mycoplasma, Chlamydia, Rickettsia and Ehrlichia 217
- Introduction 217
- Mycoplasmas 218
- Chlamydiae 220
- Rickettsiae 222
- Ehrlichia 225
Chapter 28 The Fungi 227
- Introduction 227
- Classification of Fungi 228
- Superficial Mycoses 229
- Subcutaneous Mycoses 233
- Systemic Mycoses 235
- Opportunistic Mycoses 239
Chapter 29 The Viruses – Part I: DNA Viruses 244
- Introduction 244
- Poxviruses 246
- Herpes Viruses 247
- Adenoviruses 252
- Papovaviruses 253
- Hepadnavirus (Hepatitis B Virus or HBV) 255
- Parvovirus 258
Chapter 30 The Viruses – Part II: RNA Viruses 260
- Introduction 261
- Orthomyxoviruses 261
- Paramyxoviruses 264
- Togaviruses 268
- Flaviviruses 269
- Bunyaviruses 274
- Caliciviruses 275
- Coronaviruses 277
- Reoviruses 279
- Picornaviruses 280
- Arenaviruses 285
- Rhabdoviruses (Rabies Virus) 286
- Filoviruses 289
- Retroviruses 290
Chapter 31 Rapid Diagnostic Tests in Microbiology 295
- Introduction 295
- Tests for Detection of Antibodies 296
- Tests for Detection of Microbial Antigens in Tissues and Body Fluids 300
- Tests for Detection of Nucleic Acids 303
- Tests for Detection of Metabolites 305
- Rapid Culture Methods 305
Chapter 32 Parasitology 307
- Introduction 307
- Protozoa 308
- Helminths 321
Chapter 33 Vectors and Disease 339
- Introduction 340
- Mosquitoes 341
- Housefly 342
- Sand Fly (Phlebotomus) 343
- Tsetse Fly (Glossina) 343
- Black Fly 344
- Louse/Lice 344
- Rat Flea (Xenopsylla cheopis) 345
- Reduviid Bug 346
- Ticks 346
- Mites 346
- Cyclops 347
Bibliography 349
Glossary 353
Index 359
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 17th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131230909