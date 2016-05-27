Microbiology and Parasitology PMFU - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131244272, 9788131244289

Microbiology and Parasitology PMFU

3rd Edition

Authors: B. S. Nagoba ASHA PICHARE
eBook ISBN: 9788131244289
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244272
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 27th May 2016
Page Count: 760
Description

The third edition of the book is thoroughly updated and presented in new four-colour format. It highlights the important aspects of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology. It presents a concise exam-oriented text as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country, and nearby countries.

Designed specifically to meet the needs of the students pursuing undergraduate courses in Medical, Dental, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Pharmacy and Science.

Key Features

Silent Features

    • Maintained the basic pattern, followed for text in question–answer format which helps the students in quick learning and revision

    • Newer developments and revisions to keep up the text with the latest changes as per the undergraduates’ curriculum.

    • More emphasis on systemetic presentation of information, helps to recollect the things easily

Table of Contents

Preface to the Th ird Edition vii

Preface to the First Edition viii

Acknowledgements ix

Unit I: General Microbiology

1. Introduction 3

2. History of Microbiology 6

3. Microscopy and Staining Techniques 11

4. Morphology of Bacteria 19

5. Physiology of Bacteria 29

6. Classifi cation of Bacteria 36

7. Culture Media 40

8. Culture Methods 47

9. Identifi cation of Bacteria 54

10. Sterilization and Disinfection 64

11. Hospital Waste Management 79

12. Bacterial Genetics 84

13. Infection 102

14. Normal Microbial Flora 110

15. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing 115

Unit II: Immunology

16. Immunity 123

17. Antigen (Ag) 131

18. Immunoglobulins (Igs)—Antibodies (Abs) 135

19. Antigen–Antibody Reactions 142

20. Th e Complement System 160

 

21. Structure and Functions of Immune System 166

22. Th e Immune Response 180

23. Immunodefi ciency Diseases 194

24. Hypersensitivity (Allergy) 200

25. Autoimmunity 210

26. Transplantation and Tumour Immunity 215

27. Immunization, Immunizing Agents, Immunoprophylaxis and Immunotherapy 222

Unit III: Systemic Bacteriology

28. Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial Diseases 229

29. Staphylococcus 236

30. Streptococcus 244

31. Pneumococcus 252

32. Neisseria 257

33. Corynebacterium 265

34. Bacillus 272

35. Clostridium 278

36. Nonsporing Anaerobes 291

37. Enterobacteriaceae I: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella and Proteus 297

38. Enterobacteriaceae II: Salmonella 312

39. Enterobacteriaceae III: Shigella 324

40. Pseudomonas and Burkholderia 329

41. Vibrio 334

42. Yersinia, Pasteurella and Francisella 341

43. Bordetella 347

44. Brucella 352

45. Haemophilus 357

46. Mycobacteria I: Mycobacterium Tuberculosis 363

47. Mycobacteria II: Atypical Mycobacteria 374

48. Mycobacteria III: Mycobacterium Leprae 378

49. Spirochaetes 384

50. Actinomyces and Nocardia 396

51. Rickettsiaceae and Bartonellaceae 400

52. Chlamydiae 407

53. Mycoplasma 412

54. Miscellaneous Bacteria 416

Unit IV: Virology

55. General Properties of Viruses 421

56. Virus–Host Interactions (Virus Infection) 438

57. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases 447

58. Bacteriophages 451

59. Poxviruses 456

60. Herpesviruses 460

61. Adenoviruses 472

62. Picornaviruses 475

63. Orthomyxoviruses 481

64. Paramyxoviruses 488

65. Arboviruses 496

66. Rhabdoviruses 502

67. Hepatitis Viruses 509

68. Oncogenic Viruses 520

69. Human Immunodefi ciency Virus (HIV) 523

70. Miscellaneous Viruses 531

Unit V: Mycology

71. Introduction to Mycology 541

72. Superfi cial Mycoses 552

73. Deep Mycoses 561

74. Opportunistic Mycoses 583

75. Miscellaneous Mycoses 591

Unit VI: Parasitology

76. Introduction to Parasitology 597

77. Medically Important Amoebae 602

78. Medically Important Flagellates 610

79. Malarial Parasites 619

81. Helminths: Medically Important Intestinal Cestodes 633

82. Medically Important Trematodes 641

83. Medically Important Intestinal Nematodes 649

84. Medically Important Tissue Nematodes 660

Unit VII: Clinical Microbiology

85. Septicaemia and Bacteraemia 669

86. Pyrexia of Unknown Origin (PUO) 673

87. Meningitis 678

88. Respiratory Tract Infections (RTI) 682

89. Diarrhoeal Diseases 689

90. Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) 695

91. Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) 700

92. Hospital Acquired Infections 704

93. Zoonoses 710

94. Bacteriology of Water, Milk and Air 714

Index 725

About the Author

B. S. Nagoba

Dr BS Nagoba is Assistant Dean, Research and Development and Professor of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. He is the Editor of World Journal of AIDS (WJA), a Scientific Research Publication, USA. He was the President of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999-2000.

He has authored/edited 16 books. He has published 29 papers in prestigious international journals like British Journal of Dermatology, Journal of Hospital Infection and International Wound Journal and 66 papers in national journals. He has presented more than 40 papers in state, national and international conferences. He is reviewer for 25 international journals including International Journal of Dermatology and two national journals.

He has developed a newer approach for the treatment of chronic wound infections, which has been accepted as first report of its kind. He has been awarded one international, two national and three state level awards for his achievements in academic and research achievements. He has been adjudged as the Best Teacher by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.

ASHA PICHARE

Dr Asha Pichare is the Professor and Head of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. She has presented two papers and published three books. She was the Secretary of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999–2000.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra

