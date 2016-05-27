Microbiology and Parasitology PMFU

Dr BS Nagoba is Assistant Dean, Research and Development and Professor of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. He is the Editor of World Journal of AIDS (WJA), a Scientific Research Publication, USA. He was the President of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999-2000.

He has authored/edited 16 books. He has published 29 papers in prestigious international journals like British Journal of Dermatology, Journal of Hospital Infection and International Wound Journal and 66 papers in national journals. He has presented more than 40 papers in state, national and international conferences. He is reviewer for 25 international journals including International Journal of Dermatology and two national journals.

He has developed a newer approach for the treatment of chronic wound infections, which has been accepted as first report of its kind. He has been awarded one international, two national and three state level awards for his achievements in academic and research achievements. He has been adjudged as the Best Teacher by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.