Microbiology and Parasitology PMFU
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of the book is thoroughly updated and presented in new four-colour format. It highlights the important aspects of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology. It presents a concise exam-oriented text as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country, and nearby countries.
Designed specifically to meet the needs of the students pursuing undergraduate courses in Medical, Dental, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Pharmacy and Science.
Key Features
- Maintained the basic pattern, followed for text in question–answer format which helps the students in quick learning and revision
- Newer developments and revisions to keep up the text with the latest changes as per the undergraduates’ curriculum.
- More emphasis on systemetic presentation of information, helps to recollect the things easily
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface to the Th ird Edition vii
Preface to the First Edition viii
Acknowledgements ix
Unit I: General Microbiology
1. Introduction 3
2. History of Microbiology 6
3. Microscopy and Staining Techniques 11
4. Morphology of Bacteria 19
5. Physiology of Bacteria 29
6. Classifi cation of Bacteria 36
7. Culture Media 40
8. Culture Methods 47
9. Identifi cation of Bacteria 54
10. Sterilization and Disinfection 64
11. Hospital Waste Management 79
12. Bacterial Genetics 84
13. Infection 102
14. Normal Microbial Flora 110
15. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing 115
Unit II: Immunology
16. Immunity 123
17. Antigen (Ag) 131
18. Immunoglobulins (Igs)—Antibodies (Abs) 135
19. Antigen–Antibody Reactions 142
20. Th e Complement System 160
21. Structure and Functions of Immune System 166
22. Th e Immune Response 180
23. Immunodefi ciency Diseases 194
24. Hypersensitivity (Allergy) 200
25. Autoimmunity 210
26. Transplantation and Tumour Immunity 215
27. Immunization, Immunizing Agents, Immunoprophylaxis and Immunotherapy 222
Unit III: Systemic Bacteriology
28. Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial Diseases 229
29. Staphylococcus 236
30. Streptococcus 244
31. Pneumococcus 252
32. Neisseria 257
33. Corynebacterium 265
34. Bacillus 272
35. Clostridium 278
36. Nonsporing Anaerobes 291
37. Enterobacteriaceae I: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella and Proteus 297
38. Enterobacteriaceae II: Salmonella 312
39. Enterobacteriaceae III: Shigella 324
40. Pseudomonas and Burkholderia 329
41. Vibrio 334
42. Yersinia, Pasteurella and Francisella 341
43. Bordetella 347
44. Brucella 352
45. Haemophilus 357
46. Mycobacteria I: Mycobacterium Tuberculosis 363
47. Mycobacteria II: Atypical Mycobacteria 374
48. Mycobacteria III: Mycobacterium Leprae 378
49. Spirochaetes 384
50. Actinomyces and Nocardia 396
51. Rickettsiaceae and Bartonellaceae 400
52. Chlamydiae 407
53. Mycoplasma 412
54. Miscellaneous Bacteria 416
Unit IV: Virology
55. General Properties of Viruses 421
56. Virus–Host Interactions (Virus Infection) 438
57. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases 447
58. Bacteriophages 451
59. Poxviruses 456
60. Herpesviruses 460
61. Adenoviruses 472
62. Picornaviruses 475
63. Orthomyxoviruses 481
64. Paramyxoviruses 488
65. Arboviruses 496
66. Rhabdoviruses 502
67. Hepatitis Viruses 509
68. Oncogenic Viruses 520
69. Human Immunodefi ciency Virus (HIV) 523
70. Miscellaneous Viruses 531
Unit V: Mycology
71. Introduction to Mycology 541
72. Superfi cial Mycoses 552
73. Deep Mycoses 561
74. Opportunistic Mycoses 583
75. Miscellaneous Mycoses 591
Unit VI: Parasitology
76. Introduction to Parasitology 597
77. Medically Important Amoebae 602
78. Medically Important Flagellates 610
79. Malarial Parasites 619
81. Helminths: Medically Important Intestinal Cestodes 633
81. Helminths: Medically Important Intestinal Cestodes 633
82. Medically Important Trematodes 641
83. Medically Important Intestinal Nematodes 649
84. Medically Important Tissue Nematodes 660
Unit VII: Clinical Microbiology
85. Septicaemia and Bacteraemia 669
86. Pyrexia of Unknown Origin (PUO) 673
87. Meningitis 678
88. Respiratory Tract Infections (RTI) 682
89. Diarrhoeal Diseases 689
90. Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) 695
91. Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) 700
92. Hospital Acquired Infections 704
93. Zoonoses 710
94. Bacteriology of Water, Milk and Air 714
Index 725
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 27th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131244289
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244272
About the Author
B. S. Nagoba
Dr BS Nagoba is Assistant Dean, Research and Development and Professor of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. He is the Editor of World Journal of AIDS (WJA), a Scientific Research Publication, USA. He was the President of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999-2000.
He has authored/edited 16 books. He has published 29 papers in prestigious international journals like British Journal of Dermatology, Journal of Hospital Infection and International Wound Journal and 66 papers in national journals. He has presented more than 40 papers in state, national and international conferences. He is reviewer for 25 international journals including International Journal of Dermatology and two national journals.
He has developed a newer approach for the treatment of chronic wound infections, which has been accepted as first report of its kind. He has been awarded one international, two national and three state level awards for his achievements in academic and research achievements. He has been adjudged as the Best Teacher by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.
ASHA PICHARE
Dr Asha Pichare is the Professor and Head of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. She has presented two papers and published three books. She was the Secretary of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999–2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra