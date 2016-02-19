Microbiologically Influenced Corrosion Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731271, 9781845698621

Microbiologically Influenced Corrosion Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: S Borenstein
eBook ISBN: 9781845698621
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731271
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
177.00
150.45
274.54
233.36
195.00
165.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction to microbiologically influenced corrosion; Microbiology; Metallurgy; Electrochemistry; Case histories; Detection, diagnosis and monitoring; Prevention; Mitigation; Testing.

Description

MIC (microbiologically influenced corrosion) is the deterioration of metal by corrosion processes that occur either directly or indirectly as a result of the activity of living organisms. This handbook explains the interdisciplinary nature of MIC - the roles of microbiology, metallurgy and electro-chemistry are interrelated and complex. The text also looks at welding, heat treatment and other metallurgical and process variables relate to corrosion resistance, special emphasis being placed on MIC. Case histories are included and the means of detection, diagnosis and monitoring are discussed. Prevention, mitigation and replacement of MIC are also examined.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698621
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855731271

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

S Borenstein Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.