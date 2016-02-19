Microbiologically Influenced Corrosion Handbook
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to microbiologically influenced corrosion; Microbiology; Metallurgy; Electrochemistry; Case histories; Detection, diagnosis and monitoring; Prevention; Mitigation; Testing.
Description
MIC (microbiologically influenced corrosion) is the deterioration of metal by corrosion processes that occur either directly or indirectly as a result of the activity of living organisms. This handbook explains the interdisciplinary nature of MIC - the roles of microbiology, metallurgy and electro-chemistry are interrelated and complex. The text also looks at welding, heat treatment and other metallurgical and process variables relate to corrosion resistance, special emphasis being placed on MIC. Case histories are included and the means of detection, diagnosis and monitoring are discussed. Prevention, mitigation and replacement of MIC are also examined.
