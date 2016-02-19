Microbial Transformations of Steroids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227184, 9781483261553

Microbial Transformations of Steroids

1st Edition

A Handbook

Authors: William Charney Hershel L. Herzog
eBook ISBN: 9781483261553
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 742
Description

Microbial Transformations of Steroids: A Handbook aims to provide those who wish to use microbial transformations of steroids with a single source book starting from 1937 to the present. The handbook first offers information on the history of the microbial transformations of organic compounds, including earliest works on the study of nonsteroids and steroids; significance of discovery of anti-inflammatory action of cortisone; first hydroxylations and dehydrogenations; manufacture of natural and synthetic corticosteroids; and trends in research. The text then ponders on chemical classification of microbial transformations of steroids, as well as the role of enzymes in microbial transformations and the classes of reactions.
The publication elaborates on the construction and use of the table. Topics include order of the table, nomenclature, description of the transformation leading to the product, yield, organism, and constants. The book also focuses on taxonomy and use of the table, including system of classification, specific notes on divisions of the table, and source of cultures.
The handbook is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the microbial transformations of steroids.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I Introduction

Earliest Work - Nonsteroid

Earliest Work - Steroid

Significance of Discovery of Antiinflammatory Action of Cortisone

First Hydroxylations

First Dehydrogenations

Manufacture of Natural and Synthetic Corticosteroids

New Trends in Research

Chapter II Chemical Classification of Microbial Transformations of Steroids

The Role of Enzymes in Microbial Transformations

Practical Implications

The Classes of Chemical Reactions

Oxidation

Reduction

Esterification of Steroid Alcohols

Isomerization of Double Bonds

Miscellaneous Addition, Rearrangement, and Elimination Processes

Resolution of Steroids from Total Synthesis

Chapter III The Construction and Use of Table I

Order of the Table

Nomenclature

Description of the Transformation Leading to the Product

Yield

Organism

Constants

References

Table I: Transformations by Product

Chapter IV Taxonomy

System of Classification

Classes and Major Orders of Fungi and Bacteria (Reported to Transform Steroids)

Hydroxylation - Taxonomic Distribution According to Order

Hydroxylation - Taxonomic Distribution According to Genus

Δ1-Dehydrogenation - Taxonomic Distribution According to Genus

Table II: Taxonomy to Species

Chapter V The Construction and Use of Table III - Transformations by Genus

Order of the Table

Specific Notes on Divisions of the Table

Genera

Species

Sources

Substrates

Reactions

References

Culture Collections (Source of Cultures)

Table III: Transformations by Genus

Chapter VI Bibliography

Chapter VII Bibliographical Appendix


