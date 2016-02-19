Microbial Transformations of Steroids
1st Edition
A Handbook
Description
Microbial Transformations of Steroids: A Handbook aims to provide those who wish to use microbial transformations of steroids with a single source book starting from 1937 to the present.
The handbook first offers information on the history of the microbial transformations of organic compounds, including earliest works on the study of nonsteroids and steroids; significance of discovery of anti-inflammatory action of cortisone; first hydroxylations and dehydrogenations; manufacture of natural and synthetic corticosteroids; and trends in research. The text then ponders on chemical classification of microbial transformations of steroids, as well as the role of enzymes in microbial transformations and the classes of reactions.
The publication elaborates on the construction and use of the table. Topics include order of the table, nomenclature, description of the transformation leading to the product, yield, organism, and constants. The book also focuses on taxonomy and use of the table, including system of classification, specific notes on divisions of the table, and source of cultures.
The handbook is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the microbial transformations of steroids.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I Introduction
Earliest Work - Nonsteroid
Earliest Work - Steroid
Significance of Discovery of Antiinflammatory Action of Cortisone
First Hydroxylations
First Dehydrogenations
Manufacture of Natural and Synthetic Corticosteroids
New Trends in Research
Chapter II Chemical Classification of Microbial Transformations of Steroids
The Role of Enzymes in Microbial Transformations
Practical Implications
The Classes of Chemical Reactions
Oxidation
Reduction
Esterification of Steroid Alcohols
Isomerization of Double Bonds
Miscellaneous Addition, Rearrangement, and Elimination Processes
Resolution of Steroids from Total Synthesis
Chapter III The Construction and Use of Table I
Order of the Table
Nomenclature
Description of the Transformation Leading to the Product
Yield
Organism
Constants
References
Table I: Transformations by Product
Chapter IV Taxonomy
System of Classification
Classes and Major Orders of Fungi and Bacteria (Reported to Transform Steroids)
Hydroxylation - Taxonomic Distribution According to Order
Hydroxylation - Taxonomic Distribution According to Genus
Δ1-Dehydrogenation - Taxonomic Distribution According to Genus
Table II: Taxonomy to Species
Chapter V The Construction and Use of Table III - Transformations by Genus
Order of the Table
Specific Notes on Divisions of the Table
Genera
Species
Sources
Substrates
Reactions
References
Culture Collections (Source of Cultures)
Table III: Transformations by Genus
Chapter VI Bibliography
Chapter VII Bibliographical Appendix
