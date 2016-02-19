Microbial Technology: Microbial Processes, Volume 1, describes the production and uses of economic bacteria, yeast, molds, and viruses, and reviews the technologies associated with products of microbial metabolism. It is part of a two-volume set that emerged from a worldwide survey of industrial microbiology and its contributions to agriculture, industry, medicine, and environmental control. The book contains 17 chapters that cover the development of bioinsecticides and the large-scale bioprocessing of concentrated lactic acid bacteria with emphasis on the commercial use of the resulting culture. It includes discussions of the production of single-cell protein for use in food or feed; production of yeasts and yeast products; production of butanol-acetone by fermentation; microbial production of amino acids; microbial production of antibiotics; production of microbial enzymes; microbial production of nucleosides; and production of organic acids by fermentation nucleotides. The remaining chapters cover plant cell suspension cultures and their biosynthetic potential; polysaccharides; microbial transformation of steroids and sterols; the production of vitamin B12; microbial process for riboflavin production; and the production of carotenoids.

Chapter 1 Bioinsecticides

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Candidate Microbial Insecticides

IV. Developmental Phases of a Microbial Insecticide

V. Technical Parameters: Microbial Insecticides

VI. Conclusions

Chapter 2 Rhizobium Species

I. Introduction

II. Rhizobium: Leguminous Plant Associations

III. Culture of Rhizobia

IV. Inoculant Manufacture

V. Use of Rhizobium Inoculants

VI. Outlook

Chapter 3 Lactic Starter Culture Concentrates

I. Introduction

II. Industrial Biomass Production

III. Specific Starter Cultures

Chapter 4 Production of Single-Cell Protein for Use in Food or Feed

I. Introduction

II. Production

III. Product Quality and Safety

IV. Economic and Energy Considerations

V. Conclusions

Chapter 5 Production of Yeasts and Yeast Products

I. Introduction

II. Yeast Production

III. Yeast-Derived Products

IV. Outlook

Chapter 6 Production of Butanol-Acetone by Fermentation

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Versatility of the Processes

IV. Fermentation Procedures and Equipment

V. Sterility and Contamination

VI. By-Products

VII. Production of Butanol-Acetone in Countries Other Than England and the United States

VIII. Future Prospects for the Butanol-Acetone Fermentation

Chapter 7 Microbial Production of Amino Acids

I. Introduction

II. Microbial Strains Employed in Amino Acid Production

III. Process Control in Amino Acid Fermentation

IV. Conclusion

Chapter 8 Microbial Production of Antibiotics

I. Introduction

II. General Production Methods

III. Processes Used for Penicillin Production

IV. Cephalosporins

V. Production of Tetracyclines

VI. Production of Bacitracin

Chapter 9 Production of Microbial Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Development of New Enzymes

III. The Fermentation Process

IV. Recovery and Finishing

V. Regulations and Specifications

VI. Survey of Enzymes and Applications

VII. Conclusion

Chapter 10 Microbial Production of Nucleosides and Nucleotides

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Methods for Production of

III. Production of

IV. Production of

V. Production of Nucleic Acid-Related Substances by Fermentation

Chapter 11 Production of Organic Acids by Fermentation

I. Introduction

II. Citric Acid

III. Itaconic Acid

IV. Lactic Acid

V. Gluconic Acid and Glucono-δ-Lactone

VI. Oxogluconates

VII. Miscellaneous Acids Formerly Made by Fermentation

Chapter 12 Plant Cell Suspension Cultures and Their Biosynthetic Potential

I. Introduction

II. Plant Cell Culture Techniques

III. Cell Suspension Cultures

IV. Biosynthesis and Accumulation of Natural Products in Plant Cell Cultures

Chapter 13 Polysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Nature of Microbial Polysaccharides

III. Mechanism of Synthesis

IV. Bacterial Polysaccharides

V. Fungal Polysaccharides

VI. Yeast Polysaccharides

VII. Commercially Produced Polysaccharides

VIII. Outlook and Future Development

Chapter 14 Microbial Transformation of Steroids and Sterols

I. Introduction

II. Commercial Development

III. Types of Microbial Transformations

IV. Side Chain Degradation of Sterols

Chapter 15 Vitamin B12

I. Introduction

II. Production of Vitamin B12

III. Production of Vitamin B12 Derivatives and Antagonists

IV. Marketing Prospects for Cobalamins

Chapter 16 Microbial Process for Riboflavin Production

I. Introduction

II. The Fermentation Process

III. Recovery of Riboflavin from Fermented Media

IV. Biosynthetic Studies

Chapter 17 Carotenoids

I. Introduction

II. Production of ß-Carotene

III. Production of Lycopene

IV. Production of Xanthophylls and Other Pigments

V. Marketing Prospects for Carotenoids

