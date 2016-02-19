Microbial Technology
2nd Edition
Microbial Processes
Description
Microbial Technology: Microbial Processes, Volume 1, describes the production and uses of economic bacteria, yeast, molds, and viruses, and reviews the technologies associated with products of microbial metabolism. It is part of a two-volume set that emerged from a worldwide survey of industrial microbiology and its contributions to agriculture, industry, medicine, and environmental control.
The book contains 17 chapters that cover the development of bioinsecticides and the large-scale bioprocessing of concentrated lactic acid bacteria with emphasis on the commercial use of the resulting culture. It includes discussions of the production of single-cell protein for use in food or feed; production of yeasts and yeast products; production of butanol-acetone by fermentation; microbial production of amino acids; microbial production of antibiotics; production of microbial enzymes; microbial production of nucleosides; and production of organic acids by fermentation nucleotides. The remaining chapters cover plant cell suspension cultures and their biosynthetic potential; polysaccharides; microbial transformation of steroids and sterols; the production of vitamin B12; microbial process for riboflavin production; and the production of carotenoids.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1 Bioinsecticides
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Candidate Microbial Insecticides
IV. Developmental Phases of a Microbial Insecticide
V. Technical Parameters: Microbial Insecticides
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Rhizobium Species
I. Introduction
II. Rhizobium: Leguminous Plant Associations
III. Culture of Rhizobia
IV. Inoculant Manufacture
V. Use of Rhizobium Inoculants
VI. Outlook
References
Chapter 3 Lactic Starter Culture Concentrates
I. Introduction
II. Industrial Biomass Production
III. Specific Starter Cultures
References
Chapter 4 Production of Single-Cell Protein for Use in Food or Feed
I. Introduction
II. Production
III. Product Quality and Safety
IV. Economic and Energy Considerations
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Production of Yeasts and Yeast Products
I. Introduction
II. Yeast Production
III. Yeast-Derived Products
IV. Outlook
References
Chapter 6 Production of Butanol-Acetone by Fermentation
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Versatility of the Processes
IV. Fermentation Procedures and Equipment
V. Sterility and Contamination
VI. By-Products
VII. Production of Butanol-Acetone in Countries Other Than England and the United States
VIII. Future Prospects for the Butanol-Acetone Fermentation
References
Chapter 7 Microbial Production of Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Microbial Strains Employed in Amino Acid Production
III. Process Control in Amino Acid Fermentation
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 Microbial Production of Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. General Production Methods
III. Processes Used for Penicillin Production
IV. Cephalosporins
V. Production of Tetracyclines
VI. Production of Bacitracin
References
Chapter 9 Production of Microbial Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Development of New Enzymes
III. The Fermentation Process
IV. Recovery and Finishing
V. Regulations and Specifications
VI. Survey of Enzymes and Applications
VII. Conclusion
References
General References
Chapter 10 Microbial Production of Nucleosides and Nucleotides
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Methods for Production of
III. Production of
IV. Production of
V. Production of Nucleic Acid-Related Substances by Fermentation
References
Chapter 11 Production of Organic Acids by Fermentation
I. Introduction
II. Citric Acid
III. Itaconic Acid
IV. Lactic Acid
V. Gluconic Acid and Glucono-δ-Lactone
VI. Oxogluconates
VII. Miscellaneous Acids Formerly Made by Fermentation
References
Chapter 12 Plant Cell Suspension Cultures and Their Biosynthetic Potential
I. Introduction
II. Plant Cell Culture Techniques
III. Cell Suspension Cultures
IV. Biosynthesis and Accumulation of Natural Products in Plant Cell Cultures
References
Chapter 13 Polysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Nature of Microbial Polysaccharides
III. Mechanism of Synthesis
IV. Bacterial Polysaccharides
V. Fungal Polysaccharides
VI. Yeast Polysaccharides
VII. Commercially Produced Polysaccharides
VIII. Outlook and Future Development
References
Chapter 14 Microbial Transformation of Steroids and Sterols
I. Introduction
II. Commercial Development
III. Types of Microbial Transformations
IV. Side Chain Degradation of Sterols
References
Chapter 15 Vitamin B12
I. Introduction
II. Production of Vitamin B12
III. Production of Vitamin B12 Derivatives and Antagonists
IV. Marketing Prospects for Cobalamins
References
Chapter 16 Microbial Process for Riboflavin Production
I. Introduction
II. The Fermentation Process
III. Recovery of Riboflavin from Fermented Media
IV. Biosynthetic Studies
References
Chapter 17 Carotenoids
I. Introduction
II. Production of ß-Carotene
III. Production of Lycopene
IV. Production of Xanthophylls and Other Pigments
V. Marketing Prospects for Carotenoids
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th June 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161565
About the Editor
D. Perlman
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin