Microbial Synthetic Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124170292, 9780124171183

Microbial Synthetic Biology, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Colin Harwood Anil Wipat
eBook ISBN: 9780124171183
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124170292
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th November 2013
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Computational Intelligence in the Design of Synthetic Microbial Genetic Systems

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Computational Infrastructure for Synthetic Biology

3 Computational Intelligence

4 Discussion

References

Chapter 2. Constraints in the Design of the Synthetic Bacterial Chassis

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Top-Down Versus Bottom-Up Framing

3 An Unlimited List of Functions (Organised Starting from the Cell's Structure)

4 Perspective: The Fourth Dimension (When Time Measures and Shapes)

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 3. Social Dimensions of Microbial Synthetic Biology

Abstract

1 Introduction: Making Space for a New Discussion

2 From Implications to Dimensions

3 From Speculation to Anticipation

4 From Public Acceptance to Public Good

5 From Regulation to Governance

Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Bacillus subtilis: Model Gram-Positive Synthetic Biology Chassis

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 The B. subtilis Genome

3 Genome Management and Analysis of Gene Function

4 Analysis of the Transcriptome

5 Analysis of the Proteome

6 Analysis of the Metabolome

7 Parts, Devices, Systems and Applications

8 Computational Tools and Resources

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Engineering Microbial Biosensors

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Areas of Application

3 Types of Biosensors

4 Reporters

5 Biosensors and Synthetic Biology

6 Transcription-Based Biosensors

7 Translation-Based Biosensors

8 Posttranslational Biosensors

9 In Vitro Biosensors

10 Modelling Biosensors

11 Outlook

References

Chapter 6. Noise and Stochasticity in Gene Expression: A Pathogenic Fate Determinant

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Origins of Noise

3 Measuring Noise

4 Engineering Noise

5 Noise and Heterogeneity in Gene Expression

6 Bistable Expression of Pneumococcal Pili

7 Cooperative Virulence in Salmonella Enterica S. Typhimurium

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7. Platforms for Genetic Design Automation

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Standards

3 Repositories

4 GDA Software Tools

5 Discussion

Acknowledgements

References

Index

Description

The 40th volume of Methods in Microbiology focuses on microbial synthetic biology.

Synthetic biology is a rapidly growing discipline that builds on well-established principles of genetic engineering and biotechnology by integrating computational and engineering approaches to the design and construction of novel biological systems.

This volume addresses some of the major technical challenges stand in the way of achieving a radical step-change in our ability to engineer complex multi-scaled biological systems. These include: the application of computation intelligence to the design of synthetic microbial systems, design automation and constraints; the impact of noise and stochasticity; the engineering of biosensors; the characteristic of a model bacterial chassis. A key issue in Synthetic Biology is that of its social dimensions and a chapter is dedicated to the important issue.

Key Features

  • Authority or expertise of contributors,
  • lLnks to websites for the design and modelling of microbes and microbial metabolism, 
  • First volume to address the practical issues
  • Discussion on responsible innovation

Readership

Microbiologists, lab researchers, students

 

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124171183
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124170292

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Colin Harwood Serial Volume Editor

Colin Harwwod is a professor at Newcastle University

Affiliations and Expertise

Newcastle University, UK

Anil Wipat Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Newcastle upon Tyne

