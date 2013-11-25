Microbial Synthetic Biology, Volume 40
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Computational Intelligence in the Design of Synthetic Microbial Genetic Systems
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Computational Infrastructure for Synthetic Biology
3 Computational Intelligence
4 Discussion
References
Chapter 2. Constraints in the Design of the Synthetic Bacterial Chassis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Top-Down Versus Bottom-Up Framing
3 An Unlimited List of Functions (Organised Starting from the Cell's Structure)
4 Perspective: The Fourth Dimension (When Time Measures and Shapes)
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 3. Social Dimensions of Microbial Synthetic Biology
Abstract
1 Introduction: Making Space for a New Discussion
2 From Implications to Dimensions
3 From Speculation to Anticipation
4 From Public Acceptance to Public Good
5 From Regulation to Governance
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Bacillus subtilis: Model Gram-Positive Synthetic Biology Chassis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The B. subtilis Genome
3 Genome Management and Analysis of Gene Function
4 Analysis of the Transcriptome
5 Analysis of the Proteome
6 Analysis of the Metabolome
7 Parts, Devices, Systems and Applications
8 Computational Tools and Resources
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Engineering Microbial Biosensors
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Areas of Application
3 Types of Biosensors
4 Reporters
5 Biosensors and Synthetic Biology
6 Transcription-Based Biosensors
7 Translation-Based Biosensors
8 Posttranslational Biosensors
9 In Vitro Biosensors
10 Modelling Biosensors
11 Outlook
References
Chapter 6. Noise and Stochasticity in Gene Expression: A Pathogenic Fate Determinant
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Origins of Noise
3 Measuring Noise
4 Engineering Noise
5 Noise and Heterogeneity in Gene Expression
6 Bistable Expression of Pneumococcal Pili
7 Cooperative Virulence in Salmonella Enterica S. Typhimurium
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Platforms for Genetic Design Automation
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Standards
3 Repositories
4 GDA Software Tools
5 Discussion
Acknowledgements
References
Index
Description
The 40th volume of Methods in Microbiology focuses on microbial synthetic biology.
Synthetic biology is a rapidly growing discipline that builds on well-established principles of genetic engineering and biotechnology by integrating computational and engineering approaches to the design and construction of novel biological systems.
This volume addresses some of the major technical challenges stand in the way of achieving a radical step-change in our ability to engineer complex multi-scaled biological systems. These include: the application of computation intelligence to the design of synthetic microbial systems, design automation and constraints; the impact of noise and stochasticity; the engineering of biosensors; the characteristic of a model bacterial chassis. A key issue in Synthetic Biology is that of its social dimensions and a chapter is dedicated to the important issue.
Key Features
- Authority or expertise of contributors,
- lLnks to websites for the design and modelling of microbes and microbial metabolism,
- First volume to address the practical issues
- Discussion on responsible innovation
Readership
Microbiologists, lab researchers, students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 25th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171183
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124170292
About the Serial Volume Editors
Colin Harwood Serial Volume Editor
Colin Harwwod is a professor at Newcastle University
Affiliations and Expertise
Newcastle University, UK
Anil Wipat Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Newcastle upon Tyne