Microbial Production of Food Ingredients, Enzymes and Nutraceuticals
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
Foreword
Chapter 1: Bioprocessing as a route to food ingredients: an introduction
Abstract:
1.1 Food fermentation as an ancient technology: an overview
1.2 Solid substrate fermentations (SSF) and stirred tank reactor (STR) technology: relative industrial dominance
1.3 Development of bioprocessing as a route to food ingredients: the history of koji
1.4 Conclusion: food biotechnology past, present and future
Part I: Systems biology, metabolic engineering of industrial microorganisms and fermentation technology
Chapter 2: Systems biology methods and developments of filamentous fungi in relation to the production of food ingredients
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Filamentous fungi as cell factories for food biotechnology
2.3 Systems biology of food-related filamentous fungi
2.4 Beyond functional genomics to metabolic modelling
2.5 Systems biology perspectives on food biotechnology and ood safety
2.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 3: Systems biology methods and developments for Saccharomyces cerevisiae and other industrial yeasts in relation to the production of fermented food and food ingredients
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 History of yeast science: it all started with food
3.3 Systems biology: possibilities and challenges in relation to food
3.4 Systems biology tools for fermented food
3.5 Production of flavours from yeasts
3.6 Food colouring: functional colours
3.7 Antioxidants
3.8 Non-conventional yeasts for food and food ingredients
3.9 Conclusions
3.11 Appendix: glossary of the systems biology tool box
Chapter 4: Applying systems and synthetic biology approaches to the production of food ingredients, enzymes and nutraceuticals by bacteria
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Definition and uses of systems biology in production
4.3 Advantages of systems biology in the production of food ingredients, enzymes and nutraceuticals by bacteria
4.4 Production of food grade amino acids through the exploitation of systems biology and ‘omics’ approaches
4.5 Using systems approaches to develop enzymes for use in food production
4.6 Future trends in the application of systems and synthetic biology to food microbiology
4.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 5: Production of foods and food components by microbial fermentation: an introduction
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Food and food ingredients produced by microbial fermentation
5.3 Principles of bioreactor design and operation
5.4 Examples of fermentation processes used for the production of foods and foodstuffs
5.5 Dealing with fermentation waste
5.6 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Fermentation monitoring and control of microbial cultures for food ingredient manufacture
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Monitoring bioprocesses for food fermentation: an overview
6.3 On line bioprocess monitoring for food fermentation
6.4 Spectrometric monitoring of fermentation
6.5 Future trends
6.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 7: Industrial enzyme production for the food and beverage industries: process scale up and scale down
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Difficulties of the scale up approach
7.3 Consequences of changing scale
7.4 Further complexities when changing scale
7.5 Future trends and scale
7.6 Conclusion: scale up is scale down
7.7 Acknowledgements
Part II: Use of microorganisms for the production of natural molecules for use in foods
Chapter 8: Microbial production of food flavours
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Production of flavours by microorganisms in their classical environment
8.3 Microorganisms for biotechnological flavour production: first generation of biotechnological flavour compounds
8.4 New attempts to produce flavour compounds when precursors are unavailable
8.5 Analysing natural flavours in food
8.6 Conclusion and future trends
8.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 9: Microbial production of carotenoids
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Microbial sources of carotenoids
9.3 Main biosynthetic pathways used for carotenoid production
9.4 Regulation of carotenoid production
9.5 Genetic improvement of carotenoid production
9.6 Fermentation conditions
9.7 Commercially significant carotenoids
9.8 Conclusion
9.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 10: Microbial production of flavonoids and terpenoids
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Overview of flavonoids and terpenoids
10.3 Current and emerging techniques in microbial production of flavonoids and terpenoids
10.4 Future trends
Chapter 11: Microbial production of enzymes used in food applications
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction: microbial production of food enzymes
11.2 Requirements of a good food enzyme
11.3 Limitations of enzyme use in food applications
11.4 Enzymes currently used in the food industry
11.5 Good production strain criteria for the food industry
11.6 Production processes
11.7 Examples of heterologous enzyme production
11.8 Regulatory aspects of food enzymes
Chapter 12: Microbial production of organic acids for use in food
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 From filamentous fungi to genetically engineered bacteria and yeasts
12.3 Gluconic acid production
12.4 Oxidative branch of the citric acid cycle
12.5 Reductive branch of the citric acid cycle
12.6 Kojic acid
12.7 Conclusions
12.8 Future trends
12.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 13: Production of viable probiotic cells
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Biomass production
13.3 Fermentation technologies
13.4 Downstream processing of probiotic biomass
13.5 Storage of frozen and dried probiotic concentrates
13.6 Microencapsulation
13.7 Exploitation of adaptive stress response of bacteria
13.8 Conclusion
Chapter 14: Microbial production of bacteriocins for use in foods
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 In situ production of bacteriocins in food
14.3 Ex situ production of bacteriocins
14.4 Improvement of bacteriocinogenic bacteria
14.5 Conclusions
14.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 15: Microbial production of amino acids and their derivatives for use in foods, nutraceuticals and medications
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Microbial production of amino acids
15.3 Amino acid derivatives of interest
15.4 Short peptides
15.5 Future trends in amino acid production
Chapter 16: Production of microbial polysaccharides for use in food
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Types, sources and applications of microbial polysaccharides
16.3 Production of microbial polysaccharides
16.4 Properties and structure–function relationships
16.5 Future trends
Chapter 17: Microbial production of xylitol and other polyols
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 History of sugars and sugar alcohols
17.3 Physiological effects of sugar alcohols
17.4 Biochemistry of sugar alcohol metabolism
17.5 Biotechnological production strategies
17.6 Future trends
Chapter 18: Microbial production of prebiotic oligosaccharides
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Microbial production of prebiotic oligosaccharides
18.3 Future trends
18.4 Conclusions
Chapter 19: Microbial production of polyunsaturated fatty acids as nutraceuticals
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Production of microbial oils
19.3 Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA, 18:3 n-6)
19.4 Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, 22:6 n-3)
19.5 Arachidonic acid (ARA, 20:4 n-6)
19.6 Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA, 20:5 n-3)
19.7 PUFA oils from photosynthetically-grown microalgae
19.8 Safety
Chapter 20: Microalgae as sources of food ingredients and nutraceuticals
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Microalgae and cyanobacteria and their potential as food supplements
20.3 Risks of microalgal products
20.4 Conclusion
Chapter 21: Microbial production of vitamins
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Fat-soluble vitamins
21.3 Water-soluble vitamins
21.4 Future trends
Index
Description
Bacteria, yeast, fungi and microalgae can act as producers (or catalysts for the production) of food ingredients, enzymes and nutraceuticals. With the current trend towards the use of natural ingredients in foods, there is renewed interest in microbial flavours and colours, food bioprocessing using enzymes and food biopreservation using bacteriocins. Microbial production of substances such as organic acids and hydrocolloids also remains an important and fast-changing area of research. Microbial production of food ingredients, enzymes and nutraceuticals provides a comprehensive overview of microbial production of food ingredients, enzymes and nutraceuticals.
Part one reviews developments in the metabolic engineering of industrial microorganisms and advances in fermentation technology in the production of fungi, yeasts, enzymes and nutraceuticals. Part two discusses the production and application in food processing of substances such as carotenoids, flavonoids and terponoids, enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics, bacteriocins, microbial polysaccharides, polyols and polyunsaturated fatty acids.
Microbial production of food ingredients, enzymes and nutraceuticals is an invaluable guide for professionals in the fermentation industry as well as researchers and practitioners in the areas of biotechnology, microbiology, chemical engineering and food processing.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of microbial flavours and colours, food bioprocessing using enzymes and food biopreservation using bacteriocins
- Begins with a review of key areas of systems biology and metabolic engineering, including methods and developments for filamentous fungi
- Analyses the use of microorganisms for the production of natural molecules for use in foods, including microbial production of food flavours and carotenoids
Readership
Food scientists; Biochemical, chemical and metabolic engineers; Synthetic biologists; Academics and researchers in the biotechnology, microbiology, chemical engineering and food science departments
Details
656
- 656
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
21st March 2013
- 21st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
9780857093547
- 9780857093547
9780857093431
- 9780857093431
About the Editors
Brian McNeil Editor
Brian McNeil is Professor of Microbiology at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK.
University of Strathclyde
David Archer Editor
David Archer is Professor of Microbial Biochemistry in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham, UK.
University of Nottingham, UK
Ioannis Giavasis Editor
Ioannis Giavasis is a Lecturer in Food Microbiology and Biotechnology at the Technological Educational Institute of Larissa, Greece.
Technological Educational Institute of Larissa, Greece
Linda Harvey Editor
Dr Linda Harvey is a Reader in Microbiology at the University of Strathclyde.
University of Strathclyde, UK