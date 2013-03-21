Microbial Production of Food Ingredients, Enzymes and Nutraceuticals

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Foreword

Chapter 1: Bioprocessing as a route to food ingredients: an introduction

Abstract:

1.1 Food fermentation as an ancient technology: an overview

1.2 Solid substrate fermentations (SSF) and stirred tank reactor (STR) technology: relative industrial dominance

1.3 Development of bioprocessing as a route to food ingredients: the history of koji

1.4 Conclusion: food biotechnology past, present and future

Part I: Systems biology, metabolic engineering of industrial microorganisms and fermentation technology

Chapter 2: Systems biology methods and developments of filamentous fungi in relation to the production of food ingredients

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Filamentous fungi as cell factories for food biotechnology

2.3 Systems biology of food-related filamentous fungi

2.4 Beyond functional genomics to metabolic modelling

2.5 Systems biology perspectives on food biotechnology and ood safety

2.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Systems biology methods and developments for Saccharomyces cerevisiae and other industrial yeasts in relation to the production of fermented food and food ingredients

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 History of yeast science: it all started with food

3.3 Systems biology: possibilities and challenges in relation to food

3.4 Systems biology tools for fermented food

3.5 Production of flavours from yeasts

3.6 Food colouring: functional colours

3.7 Antioxidants

3.8 Non-conventional yeasts for food and food ingredients

3.9 Conclusions

3.11 Appendix: glossary of the systems biology tool box

Chapter 4: Applying systems and synthetic biology approaches to the production of food ingredients, enzymes and nutraceuticals by bacteria

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Definition and uses of systems biology in production

4.3 Advantages of systems biology in the production of food ingredients, enzymes and nutraceuticals by bacteria

4.4 Production of food grade amino acids through the exploitation of systems biology and ‘omics’ approaches

4.5 Using systems approaches to develop enzymes for use in food production

4.6 Future trends in the application of systems and synthetic biology to food microbiology

4.7 Sources of further information

Chapter 5: Production of foods and food components by microbial fermentation: an introduction

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Food and food ingredients produced by microbial fermentation

5.3 Principles of bioreactor design and operation

5.4 Examples of fermentation processes used for the production of foods and foodstuffs

5.5 Dealing with fermentation waste

5.6 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Fermentation monitoring and control of microbial cultures for food ingredient manufacture

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Monitoring bioprocesses for food fermentation: an overview

6.3 On line bioprocess monitoring for food fermentation

6.4 Spectrometric monitoring of fermentation

6.5 Future trends

6.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 7: Industrial enzyme production for the food and beverage industries: process scale up and scale down

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Difficulties of the scale up approach

7.3 Consequences of changing scale

7.4 Further complexities when changing scale

7.5 Future trends and scale

7.6 Conclusion: scale up is scale down

7.7 Acknowledgements

Part II: Use of microorganisms for the production of natural molecules for use in foods

Chapter 8: Microbial production of food flavours

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Production of flavours by microorganisms in their classical environment

8.3 Microorganisms for biotechnological flavour production: first generation of biotechnological flavour compounds

8.4 New attempts to produce flavour compounds when precursors are unavailable

8.5 Analysing natural flavours in food

8.6 Conclusion and future trends

8.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 9: Microbial production of carotenoids

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Microbial sources of carotenoids

9.3 Main biosynthetic pathways used for carotenoid production

9.4 Regulation of carotenoid production

9.5 Genetic improvement of carotenoid production

9.6 Fermentation conditions

9.7 Commercially significant carotenoids

9.8 Conclusion

9.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Microbial production of flavonoids and terpenoids

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Overview of flavonoids and terpenoids

10.3 Current and emerging techniques in microbial production of flavonoids and terpenoids

10.4 Future trends

Chapter 11: Microbial production of enzymes used in food applications

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction: microbial production of food enzymes

11.2 Requirements of a good food enzyme

11.3 Limitations of enzyme use in food applications

11.4 Enzymes currently used in the food industry

11.5 Good production strain criteria for the food industry

11.6 Production processes

11.7 Examples of heterologous enzyme production

11.8 Regulatory aspects of food enzymes

Chapter 12: Microbial production of organic acids for use in food

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 From filamentous fungi to genetically engineered bacteria and yeasts

12.3 Gluconic acid production

12.4 Oxidative branch of the citric acid cycle

12.5 Reductive branch of the citric acid cycle

12.6 Kojic acid

12.7 Conclusions

12.8 Future trends

12.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 13: Production of viable probiotic cells

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Biomass production

13.3 Fermentation technologies

13.4 Downstream processing of probiotic biomass

13.5 Storage of frozen and dried probiotic concentrates

13.6 Microencapsulation

13.7 Exploitation of adaptive stress response of bacteria

13.8 Conclusion

Chapter 14: Microbial production of bacteriocins for use in foods

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 In situ production of bacteriocins in food

14.3 Ex situ production of bacteriocins

14.4 Improvement of bacteriocinogenic bacteria

14.5 Conclusions

14.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: Microbial production of amino acids and their derivatives for use in foods, nutraceuticals and medications

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Microbial production of amino acids

15.3 Amino acid derivatives of interest

15.4 Short peptides

15.5 Future trends in amino acid production

Chapter 16: Production of microbial polysaccharides for use in food

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Types, sources and applications of microbial polysaccharides

16.3 Production of microbial polysaccharides

16.4 Properties and structure–function relationships

16.5 Future trends

Chapter 17: Microbial production of xylitol and other polyols

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 History of sugars and sugar alcohols

17.3 Physiological effects of sugar alcohols

17.4 Biochemistry of sugar alcohol metabolism

17.5 Biotechnological production strategies

17.6 Future trends

Chapter 18: Microbial production of prebiotic oligosaccharides

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Microbial production of prebiotic oligosaccharides

18.3 Future trends

18.4 Conclusions

Chapter 19: Microbial production of polyunsaturated fatty acids as nutraceuticals

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Production of microbial oils

19.3 Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA, 18:3 n-6)

19.4 Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, 22:6 n-3)

19.5 Arachidonic acid (ARA, 20:4 n-6)

19.6 Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA, 20:5 n-3)

19.7 PUFA oils from photosynthetically-grown microalgae

19.8 Safety

Chapter 20: Microalgae as sources of food ingredients and nutraceuticals

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Microalgae and cyanobacteria and their potential as food supplements

20.3 Risks of microalgal products

20.4 Conclusion

Chapter 21: Microbial production of vitamins

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Fat-soluble vitamins

21.3 Water-soluble vitamins

21.4 Future trends

Index