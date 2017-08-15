Microbial Production of Food Ingredients and Additives, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Microbial production of added-value ingredients: state of the art
Danielle Branta Lopes, José Valdo Madeira Júnior, Lívia Viana de Castro Reis, Karina Magna Macena Leão, Gabriela Alves Macedo
2. Phytase as a diet ingredient: From microbial production to its applications in food and feed industry
Ali Demirci and Hasan Bugra Coban
3. Current trends and future prospective of prebiotics as therapeutic food
P. Biswal, A. Pal and A. P. Das
4. Food ingredients synthesized by lactic acid bacteria
Kenza Zarour, Nuria Vieco, Adrian Pérez-Ramos, Montserrat Nácher-Vázquez, Mª Luz Mohedano and Paloma López
5. Microbial diversity and flavor quality of fermented beverages
Francisco Javier DE LA TORRE-GONZÁLEZ, José AlbertoNARVÁEZ-ZAPATA, Claudia Patricia LARRALDE-CORONA
6. Prebiotic and symbiotic foods
Pawel Glibowski, Katarzyna Skrzypczak
7. Production, Use and Prospects of Microbial Food Colourants
Uche O. Ogbodo and J. Obeta Ugwuanyi
8. Biopolymer produced by the lactic acid bacteria; production and practical application
Zaheer Ahmed and Asif Ahmad
9. Microbial Production of Low Calorie Sugars
Falguni Patra, Ami Patel and Nihir Shah
10. Microbial production of itaconic acid
Juliana Cunha da Cruz, Eliana Flávia Camporese Sérvulo, Aline Machado de Castro
11. Microbial Production of Secondary Metabolites as Food Ingredients
Padmavathi Tallapragada and Rashmi Dikshit
12. Microbial Polysaccharides as Food Ingredients
Onur Kırtel, Gülben Avşar, Burak Adnan Erkorkmaz, Ebru Toksoy Öner
13. Xanthan: biotechnological production and applications
Louise Cristine Candido da Silva, Brenda Neres Targino, Marianna Miranda Furtado, Miriam Aparecida de Oliveira Pinto, Mirian Pereira Rodarte and Humberto Moreira Hungaro
14. Designer foods: Scope for enrichment with microbe-sourced antioxidants
Indira P. Sarethy and Sharadwata Pan
15. Monitoring of Microbial Activity in Real-Time
Jan Iciek, Ilona Błaszczyk, Magdalena Molska
Description
Microbial Production of Food Ingredients and Additives, Volume Five, the latest release in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, is a solid resource on how microorganisms can increase food production and quality. Microorganisms are used to create and enhance food, used as food additives to improve food taste, and in improving function and fortification to benefit overall health. The book presents the applications of microbial products in food bioengineering and methods to obtain valuable ingredients, such as sugars, acids, secondary metabolites, enzymes and vitamins. Recent and future applications of these microbial – derived food components are discussed, along with future applications.
Key Features
- Provides various research examples on how microbial production can improve food by lactic acid bacteria
- Presents information on how microorganisms may be utilized to produce high quantity and quality therapeutic food ingredients used for human and animal food
- Includes numerous applications to provide a broad perspective on the benefits of microbial production and how they are an alternative to chemical production and purification of ingredients
Readership
Researchers, faculties, post-doctoral associates, grad students, undergraduates involved in food engineering, bioengineering, environmental engineering and pharmacology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111994
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128115206
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania