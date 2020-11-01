1. The basic biological resources for the production of microbial pesticides

1.1. Viruses

1.1.1. Viruses of bacteria

1.1.2. Viruses of algae

1.1.3. Viruses of fungi

1.1.4. Viruses of protozoa with medical and veterinary importance

1.1.5. Viruses of plant weeds

1.1.6. Viruses of mites

1.1.7. Viruses of insects

1.1.8. Viruses of vertebrate animals

1.2. Bacteria

1.2.1. Bacteria for control of noxious microorganisms

1.2.2. Bacteria for control of weeds

1.2.3. Bacteria for control of noxious invertebrate animals

1.2.4. Bacteria for control of noxious vertebrate animals

1.3. Fungi

1.3.1. Fungi for control of noxious microorganisms

1.3.2. Fungi for control of weeds

1.3.3. Fungi for control of noxious invertebrate animals

1.3.4. Fungi for control of noxious vertebrate animals

1.4. Protozoa

1.4.1. Protozoa for control of noxious microorganisms

1.4.2. Protozoa for control of noxious invertebrate animals

1.4.3. Relationship between protozoa and vertebrate animals

1.5. Microbial metabolites

1.5.1. Bacterial metabolites

1.5.2. Fungal metabolites

2. Technology for the production of microbial pesticides

2.1. Production of microbial pesticides based on living organisms

2.1.1. Viral pesticides

2.1.2. Bacterial pesticides

2.1.3. Fungal pesticides

2.2. Production of microbial pesticides based on artificial media

2.2.1. Bacteria

2.2.2. Fungi 2.2.2.1. Technology based on liquid media

2.2.2.2. Technology based on dry media

2.3. Formulation of microbial biomass

2.3.1. Inert ingredients

2.3.2. Adjuvants application

2.3.3. Protection of active ingredients and storage of microbial pesticides

3. Microbial formulations for control of noxious organisms

3.1. Viral pesticides

3.2. Bacterial pesticides

3.3. Fungal pesticides

3.4. Microbial metabolites

4. Application of microbial pesticides

4.1. Concepts omn strategic pest control

4. 2. Pest management in open ecosystems

1.2.1. Pest management in natural ecosystems

1.2.2. Pest management in artificial ecosystems

4.3. Pest management in closed biological communities

4.4. Evaluation of efficacy for microbial pesticides

5. Effect of microbial pesticides on humans and the environment

5.1. Viruses

5.2. Bacteria

5.3. Fungi