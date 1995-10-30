Microbial Pentose Utilization, Volume 33

Microbial utilization of the inexhuaustible lignocellulosic biomass for the production of industrial chemicals, liquid fuels, protein-rich feed and food, and preparation of cellulose polymers, is an attractive approach to help meet energy and food demands. Whilst biomass has served as substrate in microbial processes for the production of alchololic beverages for a long time, it is only recently that broader applications of this material have been envisaged. Hemicellulose-derived sugars have many potential uses in the production of industrial chemicals and solvents. Considerable developments have been made, not only in the improvement of yeast and recombinant bacterial strains, but also in the bioprocessing of these organisms during the last two decades. Although the volume of information available on microbial pentose utilization is increasing, the available literature is mostly scattered.

A comprehensive account of recent advances in pentose based bioprocesses is provided along with suggestions for future research.

