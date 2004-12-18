Microbial Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125215343, 9780080925042

Microbial Imaging, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Tor Savidge
Series Volume Editors: Charalabos Pothulakis
eBook ISBN: 9780080925042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125215343
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th December 2004
Page Count: 282
In situ hybridization methods to study microbial populations and their interactions with human host cells Fluorescent Protein Probes in Fungi Live-cell imaging of filamentous fungi using vital fluorescent dyes and confocal microscopy One-photon versus Two-photon Laser Scanning Microscopy and Digital Image Analysis of Microbial Biofilms Applications of cryo- and transmission electron microscopy in the study of microbial macromolecular structure and bacterial-host cell Microbial Surfaces Investigated Using Atomic Force Microscopy Positron Emission Tomography Imaging Of Clinical Infectious Diseases Biosensor Characterisation Of Structure-Function Relationships In Viral Proteins RT in situ PCR: Protocols and Applications Real-Time Fluorescent Pcr Techniques To Study Microbial-Host Interactions. Design and Use of Functional Gene Microarrays (FGAs) for the Characterization of Microbial Communities

Recent advances in molecular technology have provided new microbial imaging tools, not only complementing more classical methods, but in many cases significantly enhancing the sensitivity and efficiency in which studies may be conducted. These technologies are applicable to a wide range of problems in contemporary microbiology, including strain selection, understanding microbial structure, function and pathophysiology, as well as in the development of anti-microbial agents and vaccines. This volume emphasizes detailed methodology, provides a theoretical background and lists potential applications of specific imaging tools.

  • Edited by two experts in the field
  • Applicable to a broad Microbiology readership
  • Highly illustrated
  • Provides in-depth accounts from scientists working with cutting edge technologies
  • Facilitates researchers who involve Microbial Imaging in their work

Microbiologists (traditional fields as well as applied, environmental, plant), Molecular Biologists, Mycologists, Virologists

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925042
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125215343

Tor Savidge Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Harvard Medical School, Massachusets General Hospital, Charelstown, MA, U.S.A.

Charalabos Pothulakis Series Volume Editor

