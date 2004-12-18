Microbial Imaging, Volume 34
1st Edition
Table of Contents
In situ hybridization methods to study microbial populations and their interactions with human host cells Fluorescent Protein Probes in Fungi Live-cell imaging of filamentous fungi using vital fluorescent dyes and confocal microscopy One-photon versus Two-photon Laser Scanning Microscopy and Digital Image Analysis of Microbial Biofilms Applications of cryo- and transmission electron microscopy in the study of microbial macromolecular structure and bacterial-host cell Microbial Surfaces Investigated Using Atomic Force Microscopy Positron Emission Tomography Imaging Of Clinical Infectious Diseases Biosensor Characterisation Of Structure-Function Relationships In Viral Proteins RT in situ PCR: Protocols and Applications Real-Time Fluorescent Pcr Techniques To Study Microbial-Host Interactions. Design and Use of Functional Gene Microarrays (FGAs) for the Characterization of Microbial Communities
Description
Recent advances in molecular technology have provided new microbial imaging tools, not only complementing more classical methods, but in many cases significantly enhancing the sensitivity and efficiency in which studies may be conducted. These technologies are applicable to a wide range of problems in contemporary microbiology, including strain selection, understanding microbial structure, function and pathophysiology, as well as in the development of anti-microbial agents and vaccines. This volume emphasizes detailed methodology, provides a theoretical background and lists potential applications of specific imaging tools.
