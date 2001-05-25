Microbial Growth in Biofilms, Part B: Special Environments and Physicochemical Aspects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822385, 9780080884219

Microbial Growth in Biofilms, Part B: Special Environments and Physicochemical Aspects, Volume 337

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ron Doyle
eBook ISBN: 9780080884219
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822385
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th May 2001
Page Count: 469

Description

This volume and its companion, Volume 337, supplement Volume 310. These volumes provide a contemporary sourcebook for virtually any kind of experimental approach involving biofilms. They cover bioengineering, molecular, genetic, microscopic, chemical, and physical methods.

Readership

Microbiologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, biomedical researchers, and pathologists.

Reviews

@qu:"...outstanding and an invaluable resource for anyone studying them regardless of the ecological niche. ...It is rare to find in a single book such a wealth of information that is both relevant and timely to current research efforts in microbal biofilms." @source:—DOODY'S NOTES (2002)

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ron Doyle Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Schools of Dentistry and Medicine, University of Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.A.

