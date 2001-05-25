Microbial Growth in Biofilms, Part B: Special Environments and Physicochemical Aspects, Volume 337
1st Edition
Description
This volume and its companion, Volume 337, supplement Volume 310. These volumes provide a contemporary sourcebook for virtually any kind of experimental approach involving biofilms. They cover bioengineering, molecular, genetic, microscopic, chemical, and physical methods.
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, biomedical researchers, and pathologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 469
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 25th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884219
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822385
Reviews
@qu:"...outstanding and an invaluable resource for anyone studying them regardless of the ecological niche. ...It is rare to find in a single book such a wealth of information that is both relevant and timely to current research efforts in microbal biofilms." @source:—DOODY'S NOTES (2002)
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ron Doyle Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Schools of Dentistry and Medicine, University of Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.A.