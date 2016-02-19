Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444428660, 9780080868806

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery, Volume 22

1st Edition

Editors: E.C. Donaldson G.V. Chilingarian T.F. Yen
eBook ISBN: 9780080868806
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st February 1989
Page Count: 226
Table of Contents

1. Introduction (E.C. Donaldson et al.). The need for microbial enhanced oil recovery. Synopsis of the book. Technical constraints of enhanced oil recovery. Microbiological enhanced oil processes. 2. The Subsurface Environment (E.C. Donaldson et al.). Introduction. Subsurface brines. Subsurface temperatures and pressures. Petroleum. Waterflooding. Reservoir rocks. 3. The Potential for In-situ Microbial Applications (G.E. Jenneman). Introduction. Historical review. Field tests. Reservoir limitations. Microbial enhanced oil recovery application. Conclusions. 4. Geobiology and Microbiologically Enhanced Oil Recovery (B. Bubela). Introduction. Geobiology. In-situ microbial enhanced recovery. Microbiology of reservoirs. Biodegradation of oil. Effect of microbiological activity on oil reservoirs. Physicochemical aspects of microbial ecology as related to microbial enhanced oil recovery. Conclusions. 5. Oil Recovery by Bacterial and Polymer Solutions in the Hele-Shaw Model (J.E. Zajic et al.). Introduction. Materials used. Apparatus. Experimental procedure. Conclusions. 6. Oil Displacement by Anaerobic and Facultatively Anaerobic Bacteria (E.A. Grula et al.). Introduction. Oilfield applicatons of microbes. Summary. 7. Microbial Plugging in Enhanced Oil Recovery (T.R. Jack et al.). Introduction. Bacteria in waterflooding injection waters. Previous studies of bacterial plugging. Mechanisms of microbial plugging in the field. Demonstrations of mechanisms of microbial plugging. Implications. 8. Bacterial Migration Through Nutrient-enriched Sandpack Columns for In-situ Recovery of Oil (L.K. Jang et al.). Introduction. Materials and methods. Experimental results. Discussion. 9. Oil Displacement in the Hele-Shaw Model Using Microbes and Synthetic Surfactants (J.E. Zajic et al.). Introduction. Materials used in the experiments. Apparatus. Experimental procedure. Effect of pluronic surfactant solutions. Oil displacement with polymer-surfactant solutions. Effect of bacterial cultures. Correlation groups. Conclusions. 10. Biodegradation of Chemicals Used in Enhanced Oil Recovery (M.M. Grula et al.). Introduction. Fundamentals of biodegradation and biodegradability. Factors affecting biodegradation and rates of degradation. Biodegradability of chemicals used in enhanced oil recovery. 11. Potential Health Hazard of Bacteria to be Used in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (E.A. Grula et al.). Introduction. Health hazard. References Index. Subject Index.

Description

The use of microorganisms and their metabolic products to stimulate oil production is currently receiving renewed interest worldwide. This technique involves the injection of selected microorganisms into the reservoir and the subsequent stimulation and transportation of their in situ growth products, in order that their presence will aid in further reduction of residual oil left in the reservoir after secondary recovery is exhausted. Although unlikely to replace conventional microbial enhanced oil recovery, this unique process seems superior in many respects. Self-duplicating units, namely the bacteria cells, are injected into the reservoir and by their in situ multiplication they magnify beneficial effects.

This new approach to enhancement of oil recovery was initiated in 1980 and the first results were published in the proceedings of two international conferences. This book evolved from these conferences, and was designed to encompass all current aspects of microbial enhanced oil recovery: the development of specific cultures, increase of the population for field application, various methods for field applications and the results, and the environmental concerns associated with this newly developed technology. It provides a comprehensive treatise of the subject, and is arranged to show the laboratory development of microbes suited to microbial enhanced oil recovery and the perpetuation of the special cultures in a petroleum reservoir. Thus, this book has specific usefulness in the laboratory, the oilfield and the classroom. Although not written as a text book, it can be used as a reference volume for graduate studies in enhanced oil recovery.

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868806

About the Editors

E.C. Donaldson Editor

G.V. Chilingarian Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

T.F. Yen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

