Microbial Energy Conversion documents the proceedings of a seminar in Gottingen in October 1976. This book discusses the potential of microorganisms to use solar energy or convert biomass produced by solar energy in such a way that new microbial energy sources can supplement or partially replace conventional sources. This compilation reviews biomass production and elaborates on in detail the microbial processes that are involved in the conversion of the primary biomass—either freshly harvested or disposed of as waste—into energy sources that are similar to hydrogen, methane, propane, gasoline, Diesel oil, methanol, ethanol, or electricity. The microbial processes that contribute to the development of known energy resources, such as mining of low grade ores of copper, zinc, and uranium; reclamation of oil from oil shale; and recovery of conventional and heavy oil and gas, are also deliberated. This text likewise elaborates on the study of photosynthetic enzyme systems, hydrogenase, immobilization of enzymes and pigments on membranes, and construction of artificial photosynthetic units. This book is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on microbial energy conversion.

Table of Contents



Preface

Recommendations

Working Group I - Biomass

Working Group II - Recycling of Wastes

Working Group III - Methane Production

Working Group IV - Photo-production of Hydrogen/Purple Membrane

Working Group V - Microbial Recovery of Hydrocarbons

Working Group VI - Prices of Important Substrates and Economics of Chemical Inter-conversions

Members of the Workings Groups

Primary Production of Biomass

Biomass Production of Intensively Managed Forest Ecosystems

Biomass Production in Terrestrial Ecosystems

Primary Production of Biomass in Freshwater with Respect to Microbial Energy Conversion

Organic Production Potential of Artificial Upwelling Marine Culture

Comparison of Primary Products with Respect to Energy Conversion

Methane Formation and Cellulose Digestion

Acetate, a Key Intermediate in Methanogenesis

The Microbiology of Anaerobic Degradation and Methanogenesis with Special Reference to Sewage

Energy Recovery from Sanitary Landfills - A Review

Methane from Urban Wastes - Process Requirements

Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Cellulosic Materials

Heat Treatment for Increasing Methane Yields from Organic Materials

Hydrogen Formation

Limitation of Microbial H2-formation via Fermentation

Phototrophic Microorganisms as Source of Hydrogen and Hydrogenase Formation

Hydrogen Formation from Water by Photosynthesis and Artificial Systems

Biocatalytic Production of Hydrogen

Light-energy Conversion by the Purple Membrane from Halobacterium Halobium

Is a Biocatalytic Production of Methanol a Practical Proposition?

Reclamation of Hydrocarbons

Microbial Formation of Hydrocarbons

Microbial Oil Recovery

Microbial Oil Shale Extraction

Extraction of Metals from Ores by Bacterial Leaching: Present,Status and Future Prospects

Engineering, Operation and Economics of Biodigesters

Suitability of Methanogenic Substrates, Health Hazards, and Terrestrial Conservation of Plant Nutrients

Biological Potential of Thermophilic Methanogenesis from Cattle Wastes

Engineering, Operation and Economics of Biodigesters

Engineering, Operation and Economics of Methane Gas Production

Ecological Problems and Waste Recovery

Biomass Production and Waste Recycling with Blue-green Algae

Biophotolysis: Problems and Prospects

Combined Algae Production — Wastewater Treatment and Reclamation Systems

Utilization and Disposal of Wastes by Photosynthetic Bacteria

Biomass Production from Animal Waste by Photosynthetic Bacteria

Ecological Problems, Secondary Implications Included

Conceivable Perturbations of the CH4 and H2 Production by "Microbial Energy Conversion" on the Cycle of Atmospheric Trace Gases

Economic Considerations

Feed-stocks for Large Scale Fermentation Processes

The Competition between Microbial and Chemical Processes for the Manufacture of Basic Chemicals and Intermediates

Feasibility of Producing Basic Chemicals by Fermentation

Sociological Implications in Developed and Developing Countries

Potential of Bio-gas Plants and How to Realize It

Microbial Energy Conversion and Developing Countries

Energy Growth Alternatives - Dimensions of a Social Cost Benefit Analysis

On Properties and Behavior of Energy Systems

