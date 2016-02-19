Microbial Energy Conversion
1st Edition
The Proceedings of a Seminar Sponsored by the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Ministry for Research and Technology of the Federal Republic of Germany Held in Göttingen, October 1976
Description
Microbial Energy Conversion documents the proceedings of a seminar in Gottingen in October 1976. This book discusses the potential of microorganisms to use solar energy or convert biomass produced by solar energy in such a way that new microbial energy sources can supplement or partially replace conventional sources. This compilation reviews biomass production and elaborates on in detail the microbial processes that are involved in the conversion of the primary biomass—either freshly harvested or disposed of as waste—into energy sources that are similar to hydrogen, methane, propane, gasoline, Diesel oil, methanol, ethanol, or electricity. The microbial processes that contribute to the development of known energy resources, such as mining of low grade ores of copper, zinc, and uranium; reclamation of oil from oil shale; and recovery of conventional and heavy oil and gas, are also deliberated. This text likewise elaborates on the study of photosynthetic enzyme systems, hydrogenase, immobilization of enzymes and pigments on membranes, and construction of artificial photosynthetic units. This book is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on microbial energy conversion.
Table of Contents
Preface
Recommendations
Working Group I - Biomass
Working Group II - Recycling of Wastes
Working Group III - Methane Production
Working Group IV - Photo-production of Hydrogen/Purple Membrane
Working Group V - Microbial Recovery of Hydrocarbons
Working Group VI - Prices of Important Substrates and Economics of Chemical Inter-conversions
Members of the Workings Groups
Primary Production of Biomass
Biomass Production of Intensively Managed Forest Ecosystems
Biomass Production in Terrestrial Ecosystems
Primary Production of Biomass in Freshwater with Respect to Microbial Energy Conversion
Organic Production Potential of Artificial Upwelling Marine Culture
Comparison of Primary Products with Respect to Energy Conversion
Methane Formation and Cellulose Digestion
Acetate, a Key Intermediate in Methanogenesis
The Microbiology of Anaerobic Degradation and Methanogenesis with Special Reference to Sewage
Energy Recovery from Sanitary Landfills - A Review
Methane from Urban Wastes - Process Requirements
Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Cellulosic Materials
Heat Treatment for Increasing Methane Yields from Organic Materials
Hydrogen Formation
Limitation of Microbial H2-formation via Fermentation
Phototrophic Microorganisms as Source of Hydrogen and Hydrogenase Formation
Hydrogen Formation from Water by Photosynthesis and Artificial Systems
Biocatalytic Production of Hydrogen
Light-energy Conversion by the Purple Membrane from Halobacterium Halobium
Is a Biocatalytic Production of Methanol a Practical Proposition?
Reclamation of Hydrocarbons
Microbial Formation of Hydrocarbons
Microbial Oil Recovery
Microbial Oil Shale Extraction
Extraction of Metals from Ores by Bacterial Leaching: Present,Status and Future Prospects
Engineering, Operation and Economics of Biodigesters
Suitability of Methanogenic Substrates, Health Hazards, and Terrestrial Conservation of Plant Nutrients
Biological Potential of Thermophilic Methanogenesis from Cattle Wastes
Engineering, Operation and Economics of Biodigesters
Engineering, Operation and Economics of Methane Gas Production
Ecological Problems and Waste Recovery
Biomass Production and Waste Recycling with Blue-green Algae
Biophotolysis: Problems and Prospects
Combined Algae Production — Wastewater Treatment and Reclamation Systems
Utilization and Disposal of Wastes by Photosynthetic Bacteria
Biomass Production from Animal Waste by Photosynthetic Bacteria
Ecological Problems, Secondary Implications Included
Conceivable Perturbations of the CH4 and H2 Production by "Microbial Energy Conversion" on the Cycle of Atmospheric Trace Gases
Economic Considerations
Feed-stocks for Large Scale Fermentation Processes
The Competition between Microbial and Chemical Processes for the Manufacture of Basic Chemicals and Intermediates
Feasibility of Producing Basic Chemicals by Fermentation
Sociological Implications in Developed and Developing Countries
Potential of Bio-gas Plants and How to Realize It
Microbial Energy Conversion and Developing Countries
Energy Growth Alternatives - Dimensions of a Social Cost Benefit Analysis
On Properties and Behavior of Energy Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 646
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139128