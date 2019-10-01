Microbial Endophytes
1st Edition
Prospects for Sustainable Agriculture
Table of Contents
1. Isolation and characterization of endophytes: Biochemical and molecular approaches
2. Diversity of endophytes of traditionally used plant of Indian medicine system
3. Endophytic bacteria: Role in sustainable agriculture
4. Endophytic bacteria in plant diseases management
5. Endophytic bacteria in abiotic stress management
6. Endophytic bacteria in xenobiotic degradation
7. Endophytic bacteria: Function role in bioremediation
8. Endophytic bacteria as a source of bioactive compounds
9. Endophytic actinomycetes in bioactive compounds production and plant defense system
10. Synthesis and application of nano-particles from endophytic bacteria
11. Endophytic bacteria from the medicinal plants and their potential application
12. Endophytic fungi as biofertilizer and biocontrol agent
13. Application of endophytic fungi in nano-technology and their potential applications
Microbial Endophytes: Prospects for Sustainable Agriculture discusses the practical and theoretical aspects regarding the use of endophytic microorganisms in agriculture, providing insights on the biotechnological applications associated with long-term crop production. Chapters deal with the various aspects of endophytic microorganisms, including isolation, enumeration, characterization procedures, diversity analysis, and their role as biofertilizer, biocontrol agent and microbial inoculants. Framed to discuss the present and future potential of microbial endophytes in biotic and abiotic stress management, bioremediation, bioactive compounds production, and in nanotechnology, this book provides a single-volume resource that will be valuable to academics and researchers interested in microbiology, agricultural sciences and biotechnology.
- Explores aspects of sustainable agriculture by using endophytic microorganism such as bacteria, fungi and actinobacteria
- Presents insights into the use of endophytes as biofertilizer and biocontrol agents in sustainable agriculture
- Relates endophyte organisms and nano-technology
Academics and researchers interested in microbiology, agricultural sciences, biotechnology at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Also microbiologists, ecologists, plant pathologists, physiologists, agronomists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists and related researchers transitioning to multidisciplinary work in the field of sustainable agriculture
Ajay Kumar Editor
Dr. Ajay Kumar, Visiting Scientist, Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani centre, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel He completed his doctoral degree in Biotechnology from Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India and currently working as Visiting Scientist in Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani centre, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel. His research interest includes plant-microbe interactions, Endophytic microorganism, sustainable agriculture and microbial biotechnology.
Research Associate, Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India
Vipin Kumar Singh Editor
Dr. Vipin Kumar Singh is currently working as CSIR Research Associate in the Department of Botany, Centre of Advanced Study, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in Botany from the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India in the year 2015. He has worked in the UGC project entitled “Detoxification of arsenic contaminated groundwater by transgenic eco-friendly microbes.” He has more than nine years of research experience in the area of groundwater hydro-geochemistry and bioremediation approaches to clean the contaminated groundwater sites. His area of interest includes the use of fast-growing plants and microbes to clean the contaminated soil and water system. Dr. Singh has published eight book chapters, twenty-one research articles in journals of national and international repute. He is a life time member of Indian Association of Hydrologists (IAH) and Association of Microbiologists of India (AMI). Currently, he is the member of editorial board in Indian Journal of Microbiology research and Water open access journal. So far, he has reviewed more than dozens of research articles and book chapters of international repute. He has actively participated in many national and international seminars, symposia, conferences and workshop related to the application of microbes in the management of contaminated sites.
Department of Botany, Centre of Advanced Study, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India