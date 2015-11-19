Microbial Electrochemical and Fuel Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782423751, 9781782423966

Microbial Electrochemical and Fuel Cells

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Editors: Keith Scott Eileen Hao Yu
eBook ISBN: 9781782423966
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782423751
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th November 2015
Page Count: 410
Description

Microbial Electrochemical and Fuel Cells: Fundamentals and Applications contains the most updated information on bio-electrical systems and their ability to drive an electrical current by mimicking bacterial interactions found in nature to produce a small amount of power.

One of the most promising features of the microbial fuel cell is its application to generate power from wastewater, and its use in the treatment of water to remove contaminants, making it a very sustainable source of power generation that can feasibly find application in rural areas where providing more conventional sources of power is often difficult.

The book explores, in detail, both the technical aspects and applications of this technology, and was written by an international team of experts in the field who provide an introduction to microbial fuel cells that looks at their electrochemical principles and mechanisms, explains the materials that can be used for the various sections of the fuel cells, including cathode and anode materials, and provides key analysis of microbial fuel cell performance looking at their usage in hydrogen production, waste treatment, and sensors, amongst other applications.

Key Features

  • Includes coverage of the types and principles of electrochemical cells
  • Provides information on the construction of fuel cells and appropriate materials
  • Presents the latest on this renewable source of energy and the process for the treatment of waste water

Readership

R&D managers working in waste management companies and renewable energy as well as postgraduate students and academic researchers in biochemistry and renewable energy

Table of Contents

  • Part One: The workings of microbial fuel cells
    • 1: An introduction to microbial fuel cells
      • Abstract
      • 1.1 Introduction
      • 1.2 Fuel cells
      • 1.3 Biological FCs
      • 1.4 The MFC
      • 1.5 Biological enzyme FC
      • 1.6 Conclusions
    • 2: Electrochemical principles and characterization of bioelectrochemical systems
      • Abstract
      • 2.1 Introduction
      • 2.2 Electrochemical principles
      • 2.3 Voltammetric electrochemical methods
      • 2.4 Rotating disk and ring-disk electrodes
      • 2.5 Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy
      • 2.6 Chronoamperometry
      • 2.7 Square wave voltammetry
      • 2.8 Differential pulse voltammetry
      • 2.9 Other techniques
    • 3: Electron transfer mechanisms in biofilms
      • Abstract
      • 3.1 Introduction
      • 3.2 Mechanisms for delivering electrons to an anode
      • 3.3 Mechanisms for electron uptake from cathodes
      • 3.4 EET between microorganisms
      • 3.5 Future trends and research needs
      • 3.6 Conclusion
  • Part Two: Materials for microbial fuel cells and reactor design
    • 4: Anode materials for microbial fuel cells
      • Abstract
      • 4.1 Introduction
      • 4.2 Anode materials
      • 4.3 Surface modification of MFC anode materials
      • 4.4 Conclusions and future perspective
    • 5: Membranes and separators for microbial fuel cells
      • Abstract
      • 5.1 Introduction
      • 5.2 Cell separators
      • 5.3 Transport processes in membranes and diaphragms
      • 5.4 Membranes for microbial fuel cells
      • 5.5 Future trends
    • 6: Cathodes for microbial fuel cells
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgment
      • 6.1 Introduction
      • 6.2 Redox reactions for MFCs
      • 6.3 The oxygen reduction mechanism
      • 6.4 Hydrogen evolution mechanism
      • 6.5 ORR cathode configuration in MFC
      • 6.6 Non-precious metal cathodes
      • 6.7 Enzymatic cathodes
      • 6.8 Future trends
    • 7: Reactor design and scale-up
      • Abstract
      • 7.1 Introduction
      • 7.2 Performance indicators for MFCs
      • 7.3 What governs the performance of MFCs
      • 7.4 Determining the performance of MFCs
      • 7.5 MFC architectures
      • 7.6 Connectivity and control mechanisms
      • 7.7 MFC scale-up, application, and integration
      • 7.8 Future trends
  • Part Three: Applications of microbial electrochemical and fuel cells
    • 8: Microbial fuel cells for wastewater treatment and energy generation
      • Abstract
      • 8.1 Wastewater treatment
      • 8.2 Wastewater–energy–environment nexus
      • 8.3 Energy requirements for wastewater treatment
      • 8.4 Energy recovery in wastewater treatment systems
      • 8.5 Microbial fuel cells
      • 8.6 Organic removal in MFCs
      • 8.7 Algae biocathode for MFCs
      • 8.8 Nitrogen removal in MFCs
      • 8.9 Phosphorus removal in MFCs
      • 8.10 Metals removal in MFCs
      • 8.11 Source separation
      • 8.12 Conclusions
    • 9: Microbial electrolysis cells for hydrogen production
      • Abstract
      • 9.1 Introduction
      • 9.2 Advantages
      • 9.3 Disadvantages
      • 9.4 Role in the hydrogen economy
      • 9.5 How to characterize an MEC
      • 9.6 Rhetoric to reality?
      • 9.7 Problems
      • 9.8 Beyond hydrogen
      • 9.9 Prospects for deployment of MEC
      • 9.10 Conclusions: How to make MECs happen?
      • Further reading
    • 10: Resource recovery with microbial electrochemical systems
      • Abstract
      • 10.1 Introduction
      • 10.2 Metal recovery
      • 10.3 Nutrients removal and recovery
      • 10.4 Converting CO2 to valuable chemicals
      • 10.5 Prospective
    • 11: Use of microbial fuel cells in sensors
      • Abstract
      • 11.1 An introduction to biosensors
      • 11.2 Microbial biosensors
      • 11.3 The use of microbial fuel cells as electrochemical sensor
      • 11.4 Operation of the MFC sensor
      • 11.5 MFC sensor design
      • 11.6 MFCs as BOD sensors
      • 11.7 Detection of toxicants in water by MFCs
      • 11.8 Conclusions
    • 12: The practical implementation of microbial fuel cell technology
      • Abstract
      • 12.1 Introduction
      • 12.2 Direct use of microbial fuel cells
      • 12.3 Implementing energy harvesting
      • 12.4 Field trials
      • 12.5 Conclusions

About the Editor

Keith Scott

Keith Scott, Newcastle University, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Newcastle Univeristy, UK

Eileen Hao Yu

Eileen Hao Yu, Newcastle University, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Newcastle Univeristy, UK

