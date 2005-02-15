Microbial Ecology of Growing Animals, Volume 2
1st Edition
Biology of Growing Animals Series
Part I. The flora and fauna of the developing GI tract
1. Development of the digestive tract of gnotobiotic animals, by A. Bomba, R. Nemcova and S. Gancareíkova
2. Metabolism and population dynamics of the intestinal microflora in the growing pig, by M. Katouli and P. Wallgren
3. Rumen protozoa in the growing domestic ruminants, by T. Michaowski
4. Microbial ecology of the digestive tract in reindeer - seasonal changes, by S.D. Mathiesen, R.I. Mackie, A. Aschfalk, E. Ringo and M.A. Sundset
5. Microbial ecology of the GI tract of the growing dog and cat, by J. Zentek
6. Molecular approaches in the study of gut micro-ecology, by A. Schwiertz and M. Blaut
7. Models of the gastro-intestinal tract to study microbial interactions, by M. Minekus
Part II. Pathogenicity in developing animals
8. Adhesins and receptors for colonization by different pathotypes of Escherichia coli in calves and young pigs, by B. Nagy, I. Toth and P.Zs. Fekete
9. The farm animal as potential reservoir of antibiotic resistant bacteria in the food chain, by G. Klein and C.M.A.P. Franz
10. Pathogenesis and the GI tract of growing fish, by T.H. Birkbeck and E.Ringo
11. Modelling of salmonellosis, by P.J. Naughton and G. Grant
12. Bacterial colonisation of avian mucosal surfaces, by R.M. La Ragione, D.G. Newell and M.J. Woodward
Part III. The immune response in growing animals
13. Mucosal immunity and bovine entero-mammary link: evolutionary established dialogue between antigen and arms of immune system, by M. Niemiatowski, A. Schollenberger and W. Klucinski
14. Development of the immune response in relation to bacterial disease in the growing fish , by A.E. Ellis
15. Development of lactobacilli for mucosal immunisation, by J.F.M.L. Seegers, C.E.G. Havenith, S.H.A. Kremer and P.H. Pouwels
16. The influence of the lactic acid bacteria and other resident microflora on the immune system of the growing animal, by G. Perdigón, R. Fuller and M. Medina
Part IV. Probiotics and disease prevention strategies
17. Prospects of fish probiotics, by L. Gram and E. Ringo
18. Antimicrobial activity of lactic acid bacteria isolated from aquatic animals and the use of lactic acid bacteria in aquaculture, by E. Ringo, U. Schillinger and W. Holzapfel
19. Enhancement of the efficacy of probiotic microorganisms in nutrition and prevention of diseases of the young animal, by A. Bomba, R. Nemcova and D. Mudrooova
20. Strategies for the prevention of E. coli infection in the young animal, by E. Van Driessche and S. Beeckmans
Index
The complexity of the microbial population of the animal gastro-intestinal trac has been recognised long ago. However, thus far, investigations have been limited to a few major groups, considered to be dominating, and pathogens that are detrimental and may case diseases and concomitant financial losses in the production animal. Thanks to the latest developments, including improved micriological detection and sampling techniques, and the application of molecular tools to monitor the presence of specific strains in the intestine, our knowlede has increased rapidly in recent years. In addition, new approaches towards improving and/or stabilising animal health, are addressed, with special emphasis on probiotics, and also with regard to the use selected bacterial strains as vehicles for delivery of pharmaceutically active compounds to the muscosa. The book is unique in several respects, not only by its coverage of an extremely wide area in animal gut microbiology, but also by the fact that production animals such as fish and reindeer are included. Scope and treatment of the subject matter and the kind of information that can be found in the volume: Colonisation and development (succession), and mucosal surface composition of the normal microbial population flora in the healthy animal are addressed, whilst estensive information is given on diverse and dominating bacterial populations of different animal types. Reference is also made to those microbial groups considered to be of special benefit to the health and immune protection of the (young) animal bacteria. The development and application of models of the Gastro-Intestinal tract provides a solid basis for studying gut microbial interactions, whilst molecular approaches and the us of molecular tools to monitor the presence of specific strains in the intestine is treated in a comprehensive manner.
- Wide coverage of different animal types and their gut microbial ecology
- Extensive and partly new information on the major microbial groups associated with the animal gastro-intestinal tract
- The book is unique and partly new information and up-to-date information proved in the chapters as a whole
- 522
- English
- © Saunders Ltd. 2005
- 15th February 2005
- Saunders Ltd.
- 9780444529220
- 9780444509260
Wilhelm Holzapfel Author
Head of Institute of Hygiene and Toxicology, Federal Research Center for Nutrition, Karlsruhe, Germany; Hon. Professor for Microbiology, University of Karslruhe; Visiting Professor for Microbiology, University of Stellenbosch, South Africa; President of the International Union of Microbiological Societies (IUMS) – International Committee on Food Microbiology and Hygiene (ICFMH)
Patrick Naughton Author
Lecturer in Medical Microbiology, University of Ulster, UK