Microbial Ecology of Foods V2

Microbial Ecology of Foods, Volume II: Food Commodities is a comprehensive treatise on the microbiology of specific commodity groups. The commodity groups discussed include meat, milk, egg, fish, shellfish, and their products. Other groups included are feeds of animal origin and pet foods; agricultural crops and their products; fats and oils; beverages; confectioneries; miscellaneous foods; and natural mineral waters. Composed of 15 chapters, this book has chapters that cover the important properties of the food commodity that affects the microbial content. The initial microbial flora on flesh foods at slaughter or on vegetable foods at harvest and the effects of harvest, transport, processing, and storage on the microbial content are discussed as well. Furthermore, this text explains the means of controlling the process and the microbial content. Each chapter is a review of applied microbiology, compiled by leading authorities selected solely for their expert knowledge. The final chapter emphasizes factors that contribute to outbreaks of foodborne disease. This volume will greatly appeal to those interested primarily in applied aspects of food microbiology, such as food processors, microbiologists, and technologists; veterinarians; public health workers; and regulatory officials.

15 Meats and Meat Products

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora

III. Primary Processing

IV. Raw Chilled Meat

V. Frozen Raw Meat

VI. Low-Temperature Rendered Meat

VII. Dried Meats

VIII. Raw Cured Meats, Including Fermented and Dried Products

IX. Cooked, Uncured Meats

X. Cooked, Cured Meats

XI Choice of Case

16 Poultry and Poultry Meat Products

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora

III. Chilled Raw Poultry and Poultry Meat Products

IV. Frozen Raw Poultry and Poultry Meat Products

V. Heat-Processed Poultry Meat Products

VI. Dehydrated Poultry Meat Products

VII. Cured and Smoked Poultry Meat Products

VIII. Irradiated Poultry Meat Products

IX. Choice of Case

17 Feeds of Animal Origin and Pet Foods

I. Introduction

II. Meals Derived from Warm-Blooded Animals

III. Meals Derived from Fish

IV. Pet Foods

V. Choice of Case

18 Milk and Milk Products

I. Introduction

II. Raw Milk

III. Market Milks

IV. Condensed and Dried Milk Products

V. Ice Cream and Edible Ices (Frozen Dairy Desserts)

VI. Cheese

VII. Fermented Milks

VIII. Choice of Case

19 Eggs and Egg Products

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora

III. Shell Eggs

IV. Liquid and Frozen Eggs

V. Dried Eggs

VI. Further Processed Egg Products

20 Fish and Shellfish and Their Products

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora

III. Chilled Raw Seafoods

IV. Frozen Raw Seafoods

V. Cooked Crustaceae (Frozen or Chilled Cooked Shrimp, Lobster Meat, and Crabmeat)

VI. Canned Seafoods

VII. Cured and Smoked Seafoods

VIII. Fermented Fish Products

IX. Choice of Case

21 Vegetables, Fruits, Nuts, and Their Products

I. Introduction

II. Vegetables

III. Fruits

IV. Nuts

22 Soft Drinks, Fruit Juices, Concentrates, and Fruit Preserves

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora

III. Processing

IV. Choice of Case

23 Cereals and Cereal Products

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora (Microflora of Grains in the Field)

III. Harvesting, Transporting, and Storing Grains

IV. Flours, Meals, and Dry Mixes

V. Doughs

VI. Breads

VII. Pasta

VIII. Breakfast Cereals and Snack Foods

IX. Pastries

X. Choice of Case

24 Spices

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora

III. Effects of Processing on Microorganisms

IV. Spoilage

V. Pathogens

VI. Control

VII. Choice of Case

25 Fats and Oils

I. Introduction

II. Mayonnaise and Salad Dressings

III. Peanut Butter

IV. Margarine

V. Butter

26 Sugar, Cocoa, Chocolate, and Confectioneries

I. Introduction

II. Sugar

III. Cocoa Beans, Cocoa, and Chocolate

IV. Confectionery

27 Miscellaneous Foods

I. Introduction

II. Dry Soup and Gravy Mixes

III. Salads

IV. Precooked Frozen Foods

V. Froglegs

VI. Meat Pies

28 Natural Mineral Waters

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora

III. Effects of Processing on Microorganisms

IV. Choice of Case

29 Preventing Abuse of Foods after Processing

I. Introduction

II. Initial Microflora

III. Effects of Storage, Preparation, and Serving on Microorganisms

IV. Summary

