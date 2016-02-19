Microbial Ecology of Foods V2
1st Edition
Food Commodities
Microbial Ecology of Foods, Volume II: Food Commodities is a comprehensive treatise on the microbiology of specific commodity groups. The commodity groups discussed include meat, milk, egg, fish, shellfish, and their products. Other groups included are feeds of animal origin and pet foods; agricultural crops and their products; fats and oils; beverages; confectioneries; miscellaneous foods; and natural mineral waters.
Composed of 15 chapters, this book has chapters that cover the important properties of the food commodity that affects the microbial content. The initial microbial flora on flesh foods at slaughter or on vegetable foods at harvest and the effects of harvest, transport, processing, and storage on the microbial content are discussed as well. Furthermore, this text explains the means of controlling the process and the microbial content. Each chapter is a review of applied microbiology, compiled by leading authorities selected solely for their expert knowledge. The final chapter emphasizes factors that contribute to outbreaks of foodborne disease. This volume will greatly appeal to those interested primarily in applied aspects of food microbiology, such as food processors, microbiologists, and technologists; veterinarians; public health workers; and regulatory officials.
Introduction: The Evolution of Processing Techniques
Contents of Volume I
15 Meats and Meat Products
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora
III. Primary Processing
IV. Raw Chilled Meat
V. Frozen Raw Meat
VI. Low-Temperature Rendered Meat
VII. Dried Meats
VIII. Raw Cured Meats, Including Fermented and Dried Products
IX. Cooked, Uncured Meats
X. Cooked, Cured Meats
XI Choice of Case
16 Poultry and Poultry Meat Products
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora
III. Chilled Raw Poultry and Poultry Meat Products
IV. Frozen Raw Poultry and Poultry Meat Products
V. Heat-Processed Poultry Meat Products
VI. Dehydrated Poultry Meat Products
VII. Cured and Smoked Poultry Meat Products
VIII. Irradiated Poultry Meat Products
IX. Choice of Case
17 Feeds of Animal Origin and Pet Foods
I. Introduction
II. Meals Derived from Warm-Blooded Animals
III. Meals Derived from Fish
IV. Pet Foods
V. Choice of Case
18 Milk and Milk Products
I. Introduction
II. Raw Milk
III. Market Milks
IV. Condensed and Dried Milk Products
V. Ice Cream and Edible Ices (Frozen Dairy Desserts)
VI. Cheese
VII. Fermented Milks
VIII. Choice of Case
19 Eggs and Egg Products
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora
III. Shell Eggs
IV. Liquid and Frozen Eggs
V. Dried Eggs
VI. Further Processed Egg Products
20 Fish and Shellfish and Their Products
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora
III. Chilled Raw Seafoods
IV. Frozen Raw Seafoods
V. Cooked Crustaceae (Frozen or Chilled Cooked Shrimp, Lobster Meat, and Crabmeat)
VI. Canned Seafoods
VII. Cured and Smoked Seafoods
VIII. Fermented Fish Products
IX. Choice of Case
21 Vegetables, Fruits, Nuts, and Their Products
I. Introduction
II. Vegetables
III. Fruits
IV. Nuts
22 Soft Drinks, Fruit Juices, Concentrates, and Fruit Preserves
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora
III. Processing
IV. Choice of Case
23 Cereals and Cereal Products
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora (Microflora of Grains in the Field)
III. Harvesting, Transporting, and Storing Grains
IV. Flours, Meals, and Dry Mixes
V. Doughs
VI. Breads
VII. Pasta
VIII. Breakfast Cereals and Snack Foods
IX. Pastries
X. Choice of Case
24 Spices
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora
III. Effects of Processing on Microorganisms
IV. Spoilage
V. Pathogens
VI. Control
VII. Choice of Case
25 Fats and Oils
I. Introduction
II. Mayonnaise and Salad Dressings
III. Peanut Butter
IV. Margarine
V. Butter
26 Sugar, Cocoa, Chocolate, and Confectioneries
I. Introduction
II. Sugar
III. Cocoa Beans, Cocoa, and Chocolate
IV. Confectionery
27 Miscellaneous Foods
I. Introduction
II. Dry Soup and Gravy Mixes
III. Salads
IV. Precooked Frozen Foods
V. Froglegs
VI. Meat Pies
28 Natural Mineral Waters
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora
III. Effects of Processing on Microorganisms
IV. Choice of Case
29 Preventing Abuse of Foods after Processing
I. Introduction
II. Initial Microflora
III. Effects of Storage, Preparation, and Serving on Microorganisms
IV. Summary
Bibliography
Appendix I The ICMSF: Its Purposes and Accomplishments
History and Purpose
Membership and Subcommissions
Accomplishments
Financing
Appendix II Contributors to the Sustaining Fund of ICMSF
Appendix III Members and Consultants of ICMSF and Its Subcommissions
Members of the ICMSF
Balkan and Danubian Subcommission
Latin-American Subcommission
Middle East-North African Subcommission
Consultants for This Book
Appendix IV Choice of Case
Index
