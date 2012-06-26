Microbial Decontamination in the Food Industry
1st Edition
Novel Methods and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Microbial decontamination of different food products
Chapter 1: Microbial decontamination of fresh produce
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Pathogens of concern and pathways of contamination in fresh produce
1.3 Current decontamination methods for fresh produce and their limitations
1.4 Novel methods of fresh produce decontamination
1.5 Conclusions and future trends
1.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 2: Microbial decontamination of raw and ready-to-eat meats
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Decontamination of carcasses
2.3 Chemical methods for decontamination of carcasses
2.4 Decontamination of fresh meats
2.5 Decontamination of processed meats
2.6 Conclusions and future trends
2.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 3: Microbial decontamination of poultry carcasses
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Contamination of poultry carcasses and major pathogens of concern
3.3 Antibacterial activity of decontamination treatments for poultry carcasses
3.4 Physical decontamination treatments for poultry carcasses
3.5 Chemical decontamination treatments for poultry carcasses
3.6 Combinations of chemical and physical or of chemical decontamination treatments for poultry carcasses
3.7 Biological decontamination treatments for poultry carcasses
3.8 Conclusions and future trends
3.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 4: Microbial decontamination of seafood
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Organisms of concern: pathogens that may contaminate fish surfaces
4.3 Pathways of contamination
4.4 Current methods of seafood decontamination
4.5 Novel methods of seafood decontamination
4.6 Regulatory issues surrounding decontamination of seafood
4.7 Conclusions and future trends
4.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Microbial decontamination of nuts and spices
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Microorganisms of concern in nuts and spices and related outbreaks
5.3 Contamination pathways and persistence of microorganisms in nuts and spices
5.4 Decontamination of nuts
5.5 Decontamination of spices
5.6 The limitations of technologies and the challenges to adoption of technologies for decontamination of nuts and spices
5.7 Strategic issues and research and development priorities
5.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 6: Microbial decontamination of juices
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pathogens of concern and potential for contamination
6.3 Current methods of juice decontamination
6.4 Novel methods of juice decontamination
6.5 Future trends
6.6 Sources of further information
Chapter 7: Microbial decontamination of milk and dairy products
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Important pathogens and pathways of contamination in milk and dairy products
7.3 Decontamination methods for milk and dairy products
7.4 Novel techniques for the decontamination of milk and dairy products
7.5 Conclusions and future trends
7.6 Sources of further information and advice
Part II: Current and emerging non-chemical decontamination methods
Chapter 8: Advances in food surface pasteurisation by thermal methods
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The principles of thermal surface pasteurisation
8.3 Wet heat pasteurisation
8.4 Dry heat pasteurisation
8.5 Selecting the right method
8.6 The limitations of technologies and the challenges to adoption of surface pasteurisation by thermal methods
8.7 Conclusions and future trends
8.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 9: Microbial decontamination of food by microwave (MW) and radio frequency (RF)
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Properties of microwave (MW) and radio frequency (RF) electromagnetic waves
9.3 Dielectric heating
9.4 Radio frequency (RF) and microwave (MW) interactions with food constituents
9.5 Dielectric system design and components
9.6 Decontamination of foods by radio frequency (RF) and microwave (MW)
9.7 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 10: Microbial decontamination of food by power ultrasound
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Principles and technology
10.3 Mode of inactivation by power ultrasound
10.4 Applications in food decontamination by power ultrasound
10.5 Effects of power ultrasound on food quality
10.6 Conclusions and future trends
10.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 11: Microbial decontamination of food by irradiation
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Types, sources, and units of ionizing radiation
11.3 Regulations for food irradiation
11.4 Toxicological safety of irradiated foods
11.5 Microbial inactivation
11.6 Consumer acceptance of irradiated foods
11.7 Limitations and challenges of irradiation technology
11.8 Conclusion and future trends
11.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 12: Microbial decontamination of food by ultraviolet (UV) and pulsed UV light
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction to food decontamination by ultraviolet (UV) and pulsed UV light
12.2 Fundamentals of ultraviolet (UV) and pulsed UV light
12.3 Ultraviolet (UV) light technology
12.4 Pulsed ultraviolet (UV) light technology
12.5 Mechanisms of microbial inactivation in foods by ultraviolet (UV) and pulsed UV light
12.6 Applications of ultraviolet (UV) and pulsed UV light for food decontamination
12.7 Effects of ultraviolet (UV) and pulsed UV light on food quality
12.8 Limitations and challenges
12.9 Future trends
12.10 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 13: Microbial decontamination of food by high pressure processing
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 The high pressure processing (HPP) system
13.3 Compression heating of pressure-transmitting fluids and food materials
13.4 Microbial inactivation by high pressure processing (HPP)
13.5 Food pasteurization and sterilization effects
13.6 Applications of food decontamination by high pressure
13.7 Limitations and challenges to adoption of high pressure processing (HPP) technology
13.8 Conclusions and future trends
13.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 14: Microbial decontamination of food by pulsed electric fields (PEFs)
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Pulsed electric field (PEF) technology
14.3 Critical factors affecting food decontamination by pulsed electric fields (PEFs)
14.4 Mode of microbial inactivation in foods by pulsed electric fields (PEFs)
14.5 Application of food treatment by pulsed electric fields (PEFs)
14.6 Limitations and challenges to adoption of pulsed electric field (PEF) technology
14.7 Food safety of pulsed electric field (PEF) processing
14.8 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 15: Microbial decontamination of food by infrared (IR) heating
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Infrared heating equipment and design
15.3 Mechanisms of microbial inactivation
15.4 Application of infrared (IR) in food decontamination
15.5 Effectiveness of infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) irradiation on food safety and quality
15.6 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 16: Microbial decontamination of food by non-thermal plasmas
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Plasma-based food decontamination: principles and mechanisms
16.3 Capabilities and limitations of non-thermal plasma
16.4 Selected applications and effect on food quality
16.5 Conclusions and future trends
16.6 Sources of further information and advice
Part III: Current and emerging chemical decontamination methods
Chapter 17: Microbial decontamination of food using ozone
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Ozone properties, generation and decomposition
17.3 Ozone measurement
17.4 Units for expressing ozone concentration
17.5 Mode of microbial inactivation by ozone
17.6 Applications of ozone for food decontamination
17.7 Ozone safety considerations and limitations
17.8 Conclusion and future trends
17.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 18: Chlorine dioxide for microbial decontamination of food
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Chlorine dioxide (ClO2) as a food decontamination technology: research updates
18.3 Decontamination of fruits and vegetables
18.4 Limitations and challenges to adoption of chlorine dioxide (ClO2) technology
18.5 Conclusion and future trends
18.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 19: Electrolyzed oxidizing water for microbial decontamination of food
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Electrolyzed oxidizing water (EOW): principles and technology
19.3 Mechanisms of microbial inactivation in foods using electrolyzed oxidizing water (EOW)
19.4 Applications of electrolyzed oxidizing water (EOW) in the food industry
19.5 Limitations and challenges to adoption of electrolyzed oxidizing water (EOW) technology
19.6 Conclusions and future trends
19.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 20: Organic acids and other chemical treatments for microbial decontamination of food
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Chemical decontamination of food
20.3 Types of chemical treatments
20.4 Mechanisms of microbial inactivation
20.5 Applications of chemical treatments for specific food products
20.6 Effects of chemical decontamination on food quality
20.7 Potential concerns and risks associated with chemical decontamination
20.8 Legislative aspects of chemical decontamination
20.9 Future trends
20.10 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 21: Dense phase CO2 (DPCD) for microbial decontamination of food
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Food decontamination using dense phase CO2 (DPCD): principles and technology
21.3 Mechanisms of microbial inactivation
21.4 Decontamination of liquid and solid foods
21.5 Effects on food quality
21.6 Future trends and recommendations
21.7 Sources of further information and advice
Part IV: Current and emerging packaging technologies and post-packaging decontamination
Chapter 22: Packaging technologies and their role in food safety
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Levels of packaging
22.3 Role of packaging
22.4 Packaging materials
22.5 Formation of packages
22.6 Packaging for various processed foods
22.7 Package integrity
22.8 Migration and sorption
22.9 Current and future trends
22.10 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 23: Emerging methods for post-packaging microbial decontamination of food
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Conventional thermal processing (CTP)
23.3 Sous-vide processing (SVP)
23.4 Microwave (MW) heating
23.5 Infrared (IR) and radiofrequency (RF) heating
23.6 High hydrostatic pressure (HHP)
23.7 Irradiation
23.8 Pulsed light (PL) technology
23.9 Active packaging
23.10 Conclusion and future trends
Index
Description
The problem of creating microbiologically-safe food with an acceptable shelf-life and quality for the consumer is a constant challenge for the food industry. Microbial decontamination in the food industry provides a comprehensive guide to the decontamination problems faced by the industry, and the current and emerging methods being used to solve them.
Part one deals with various food commodities such as fresh produce, meats, seafood, nuts, juices and dairy products, and provides background on contamination routes and outbreaks as well as proposed processing methods for each commodity. Part two goes on to review current and emerging non-chemical and non-thermal decontamination methods such as high hydrostatic pressure, pulsed electric fields, irradiation, power ultrasound and non-thermal plasma. Thermal methods such as microwave, radio-frequency and infrared heating and food surface pasteurization are also explored in detail. Chemical decontamination methods with ozone, chlorine dioxide, electrolyzed oxidizing water, organic acids and dense phase CO2 are discussed in part three. Finally, part four focuses on current and emerging packaging technologies and post-packaging decontamination.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Microbial decontamination in the food industry is an indispensable guide for all food industry professionals involved in the design or use of novel food decontamination techniques, as well as any academics researching or teaching this important subject.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive guide to the decontamination problems faced by the industry and outlines the current and emerging methods being used to solve them
- Details backgrounds on contamination routes and outbreaks, as well as proposed processing methods for various commodities including fresh produce, meats, seafood, nuts, juices and dairy products
- Sections focus on emerging non-chemical and non-thermal decontamination methods, current thermal methods, chemical decontamination methods and current and emerging packaging technologies and post-packaging decontamination
Readership
Professionals in the food industry working on novel food decontamination techniques and researchers in academia interested in this area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 26th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095756
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090850
About the Editors
Ali Demirci Editor
Ali Demirci is Professor of Food Engineering in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.
Michael Ngadi Editor
Michael O. Ngadi is Professor of Food Engineering in the Department of Bioresource Engineering at McGill University, Canada.
