Microbial Contamination and Food Degradation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128112625, 9780128112632

Microbial Contamination and Food Degradation, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: Alexandru Grumezescu Alina-Maria Holban
eBook ISBN: 9780128112632
Paperback ISBN: 9780128115152
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd November 2017
Page Count: 514
Table of Contents

  1. Food Products and Food contamination
      Katepogu Kamala and C. Pavan Kumar
    2. Microbial contamination, prevention and early detection in food industry
      Jayanthi Abraham and Ankita Chatterjee
    3. Microbiological Contamination in Foods and Beverages: Consequences and Alternatives in the Era of Microbial Resistance
      Maryoris E. Soto Lopez, M.T.P. Gontijo, D.M.G. Boggione, L.A.A. Albino, L.S. Batalha, R.C.S. Mendonça
    4. Quorum sensing as a mechanism of microbial control and food safety
      Maria Roberta Ansorena and Alejandra Graciela Ponce
    5. Food Degradation and Food-borne Diseases: A Microbial Approach
      Arnab Majumdar, Neha Pradhan, Jibin Sadasivan, Nupur Ojha, Ananya Acharya, Swathy Babu, Sutapa Bose
    6. Fresh cut fruits: microbial degradation and preservation
      Abhinashi Singh, DivyaWalia, Navneet Batra
    7. Occurrence of natural toxins in seafood
      Samanta S. Khora and Soumya Jal
    8. Biopreservatives as agents to prevent food spoilage
      Emma Mami-López, Enrique Palou, and Aurelio López-Malo
    9. Wine microbial spoilage: advances in defects remediation
      Fernanda Cosme, Alice Vilela, Luís Filipe-Ribeiro, António Inês, Fernando M. Nunes
    10. Near Infrared spectral informative indicators for meat and dairy products bacterial contamination and freshness evaluation
      Stefka Atanasova, Petya Veleva, Todor Stoyanchev
    11. Use of bacterial growth curve for assessing risk of microbiological pathogens in food products
      Visith Chavasit, Juntima Photi, Sasiumphai Purttiponthanee, Piyanuch Saekoo
    12. Biosensors and express control of bacterial contamination of different environmental objects
      N.F. Starodub, O. Novgorodova, Y. Ogorodniichuk
    13. Mycotoxins in Foods: Mycotoxicoses, Detection and Management
      Bhupendra Singh Kharayat and Yogendra Singh
    14. Multiple-locus variable-number of tandem-repeats analysis (MLVA) as subtyping technique for foodborne pathogens
     Andrea Mariel Sanso and Ana Victoria Bustamante
    15. Antimicrobial and antioxidant properties of essential oils in food systems - An overview
      Irene Rodrigues Freitas and M.G. Cattelan

Description

Microbial Contamination and Food Degradation, Volume 10 in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, provides an understanding of the most common microbial agents involved in food contamination and spoilage, and highlights the main detection techniques to help pinpoint the cause of contamination. Microorganisms may cause health-threatening conditions directly by being ingested together with contaminated food, or indirectly by producing harmful toxins and factors that can cause food borne illness. This resource discusses the potential sources of contamination, the latest advances in contamination research and strategies to prevent contamination using key methods of analysis and evaluation.

Key Features

  • Presents modern alternatives for avoiding microbial spoilage and food degradation using preventative and intervention technologies
  • Provides key methods for addressing microbial contamination and preventing food borne illness through research and risk assessment analysis
  • Includes detailed information on bacterial contamination problems in different environmental environments and the methodologies to help solve those problems

Readership

Industry professionals involved in food safety, quality, and processing; food engineers, food microbiologists, food regulators

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128112632
Paperback ISBN:
9780128115152

About the Editors

Alexandru Grumezescu Editor

Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

Alina-Maria Holban Editor

Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania

