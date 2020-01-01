Microbial Communities in Coastal Sediments
1st Edition
Structure and Functions
Description
Microbial Communities in Coastal Sediments: Structure and Functions presents research gained on coastal microbiology over the past two decades. The book covers the source of organic matter, which is found to design sediment microbial communities, and goes on to consider the quality of this matter with regard to degradation in coastal sediment. The book explores human induced changes in coastal ecosystems, then later focuses on the availability of nutrients, source of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in the sediment, and the sequencing of microbial structures and functions when using molecular tools.
Despite the years of research, this is the first book to focus purely on coastal microbes in coastal ecosystems. As such, it is for gaining a better understanding of the diversity and functions of different types of microbes in coastal ecosystems across the globe. The book outlines the microbial community structure in marine sediments while also elaborating on the methods of assessment of the microbial community, making it of great relevance to aquatic microbiologists, marine ecologists, marine microbiologists, aquatic researchers, and scientists alike.
Key Features
- Presents data on physico-chemical and biological features of coastal ecosystems and microbial community composition, allowing researchers to compare their data with pre-existing data
- Includes unique figures, schematic diagrams and photographs related to microbial processes of coastal ecosystems, providing a clear representation on the different aspects of microbial structure and functions
- Provides analytical methods and detailed molecular techniques for qualitative and quantitative analyses of microbial community structure, enabling scientists and students to follow the protocols provided in the book for assessment in their own research
Readership
Aquatic Microbiologists, Marine Ecologists, Marine Microbiologists, Aquatic researchers and scientists. Scientists at pharmaceutical and biotech companies
Table of Contents
- Source and composition of organic matter and its role in designing sediment microbial communities
2. Anthropogenic impacts on the source and types of nutrients in coastal ecosystems
3. Environmental variables and factors regulating microbial activity structure and function
4. Biogeocycling of nutrients (C, N,P, S, Fe) and implications on green house gas emissions
5. Role of microbes in biodegradation and biotransformation of persistent organic pollutants (POPs)
6. Assessment of microbial structure and function using molecular tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128151655
About the Author
Salom Thanga
Dr. Salom Gnana Thanga completed her Ph.D in Environmental Sciences at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore in 1997. Her vast experience includes being a senior research fellow of DST, and work on a Government of India funded project working as a Research Associate on the beneficial microbes transported by earthworms. Between 2001 and 2005, Dr. Thanga worked at the University of Kerala as a Lecturer, Assistant Professor and Head Reader, and at the present time, works as Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Kerala. Her broad area of specialization is Environmental Microbiology, and specific areas include anaerobic microbial ecology, microbial biogeochemistry, and microbial degradation of pesticides. She is the principal investigator of five major research projects funded by University Grants Commission, Department of Environment and Climate Change and Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. She has published 35 research papers in International and National journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences, University of Kerala, Kerala, India