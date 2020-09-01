Microbial Biotechnology in Food and Health Science, volume one in Applied Biotechnology Reviews series, offers two unique sections within the theme of genomics and bioprocessing and the bioengineering of microorganisms in the role of food science and human health. This volume provides review articles as the basis supporting biotechnological research useful to a wide scope of research initiatives. Important relevant information on genomics, proteomics and metabolomics are included as well as the emerging interdisciplinary area of synthetic biology which enables the metabolic engineering of microorganisms to produce pharmaceuticals.

Applied Biotechnology Reviews is a series aimed at bringing all aspects of biotechnology as it is applied to food science – from agriculture through product processing into focus through topical volumes. Each volume will cover a relevant application approach in industrial biotechnology.