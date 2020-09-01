Microbial Biotechnology in Food and Health
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Insights into the Role of Yeasts in Alcoholic Beverages
2. The Impact of Biotechnology on Dairy Industry
3. Detoxification Properties of Microorganisms in Foods
4. Microbial bioprocessing for health promoting food ingredients and supplement
5. The Lipases and their Applications with Emphasis on Food Industry
6. Biogenic Amines in Fermented Vegetable Foods and Strategic Removal for Nutritional Safety and Security
7. Nanobiotechnogy Applications In Food Sector And Future Innovations
8. Perspectives of Microbial Hyaluronic Acid Utilization in Wound Healing
9. Recent Advancements in Lovastatin Fermentation Studies
10. Synthetic Biology Advances In The Production Of Pharmaceuticals
Description
Microbial Biotechnology in Food and Health Science, volume one in Applied Biotechnology Reviews series, offers two unique sections within the theme of genomics and bioprocessing and the bioengineering of microorganisms in the role of food science and human health. This volume provides review articles as the basis supporting biotechnological research useful to a wide scope of research initiatives. Important relevant information on genomics, proteomics and metabolomics are included as well as the emerging interdisciplinary area of synthetic biology which enables the metabolic engineering of microorganisms to produce pharmaceuticals.
Applied Biotechnology Reviews is a series aimed at bringing all aspects of biotechnology as it is applied to food science – from agriculture through product processing into focus through topical volumes. Each volume will cover a relevant application approach in industrial biotechnology.
Key Features
- Covers the latest biotechnological research articles on applications of microbes for food and health science
- Presents research articles to emphasize research methods and techniques useful for research outcomes
- Analysis detoxification properties of microorganisms in foods
- Includes methods of bioengineering of microbes to improve human insulin synthesis/recombinant protein
Readership
Researchers and students n the field of applied biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198131
About the Editors
Ramesh Ray Editor
Dr. Ramesh C. Ray is a Principal Scientist of Microbiology of ICAR's Central Tuber Crops Research Institute. He is the editor of 12 books and author of 130 research and review articles. His research interests in Bio-process technology include bio-ethanol from starchy crops, sweet potato and cassava; simultaneous saccharification and fermentation; development of recombinant Saccharomyces cerevisiae strain with hexose and pentose sugar fermenting ability; Industrial Biotechnology, Bioprocess Engineering, Enzyme Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist (Microbiology), ICAR - Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Bhubaneswar, India