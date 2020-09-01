Microbial Biotechnology in Food and Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128198131

Microbial Biotechnology in Food and Health

1st Edition

Editors: Ramesh Ray
Paperback ISBN: 9780128198131
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

1. Insights into the Role of Yeasts in Alcoholic Beverages
2. The Impact of Biotechnology on Dairy Industry
3. Detoxification Properties of Microorganisms in Foods
4. Microbial bioprocessing for health promoting food ingredients and supplement
5. The Lipases and their Applications with Emphasis on Food Industry
6. Biogenic Amines in Fermented Vegetable Foods and Strategic Removal for Nutritional Safety and Security
7. Nanobiotechnogy Applications In Food Sector And Future Innovations
8. Perspectives of Microbial Hyaluronic Acid Utilization in Wound Healing
9. Recent Advancements in Lovastatin Fermentation Studies
10. Synthetic Biology Advances In The Production Of Pharmaceuticals

Description

Microbial Biotechnology in Food and Health Science, volume one in Applied Biotechnology Reviews series, offers two unique sections within the theme of genomics and bioprocessing and the bioengineering of microorganisms in the role of food science and human health. This volume provides review articles as the basis supporting biotechnological research useful to a wide scope of research initiatives. Important relevant information on genomics, proteomics and metabolomics are included as well as the emerging interdisciplinary area of synthetic biology which enables the metabolic engineering of microorganisms to produce pharmaceuticals.

Applied Biotechnology Reviews is a series aimed at bringing all aspects of biotechnology as it is applied to food science – from agriculture through product processing into focus through topical volumes. Each volume will cover a relevant application approach in industrial biotechnology.

Key Features

  • Covers the latest biotechnological research articles on applications of microbes for food and health science
  • Presents research articles to emphasize research methods and techniques useful for research outcomes
  • Analysis detoxification properties of microorganisms in foods
  • Includes methods of bioengineering of microbes to improve human insulin synthesis/recombinant protein

Readership

Researchers and students n the field of applied biotechnology

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128198131

About the Editors

Ramesh Ray Editor

Dr. Ramesh C. Ray is a Principal Scientist of Microbiology of ICAR's Central Tuber Crops Research Institute. He is the editor of 12 books and author of 130 research and review articles. His research interests in Bio-process technology include bio-ethanol from starchy crops, sweet potato and cassava; simultaneous saccharification and fermentation; development of recombinant Saccharomyces cerevisiae strain with hexose and pentose sugar fermenting ability; Industrial Biotechnology, Bioprocess Engineering, Enzyme Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Scientist (Microbiology), ICAR - Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Bhubaneswar, India

