Microbial Aspects of Pollution is the first of a new series that emerged from the annual Summer Conference of Society for Applied Bacteriology, focusing on microbiological subjects of general topical interest. The subject of the 1971 symposium ""Microbial Aspects of Pollution"" is particularly topical. Pollution is an environmental problem and almost invariably arises from the activities of man. Micro-organisms have their part to play, both advantageously and disadvantageously, and the 16 contributions, written by recognized experts in the field, range widely over the subject. They include considerations of the health hazards of pollution, embracing the consequences of sewage pollution of our water supplies and a most important topic to the laboratory worker—the safe disposal of infected material. A series of papers deals with water purification problems and the disposal of sewage and other wastes, and their effects on the waters of rivers and lakes. Special attention is given in this context to the disposal of industrial wastes. Other contributions deal with the disposal of the newer industrial products of the organic chemist, namely, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plastic materials.

