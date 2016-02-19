Microbial Aspects of Pollution
Microbial Aspects of Pollution is the first of a new series that emerged from the annual Summer Conference of Society for Applied Bacteriology, focusing on microbiological subjects of general topical interest.
The subject of the 1971 symposium ""Microbial Aspects of Pollution"" is particularly topical. Pollution is an environmental problem and almost invariably arises from the activities of man. Micro-organisms have their part to play, both advantageously and disadvantageously, and the 16 contributions, written by recognized experts in the field, range widely over the subject. They include considerations of the health hazards of pollution, embracing the consequences of sewage pollution of our water supplies and a most important topic to the laboratory worker—the safe disposal of infected material.
A series of papers deals with water purification problems and the disposal of sewage and other wastes, and their effects on the waters of rivers and lakes. Special attention is given in this context to the disposal of industrial wastes. Other contributions deal with the disposal of the newer industrial products of the organic chemist, namely, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plastic materials.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Microbial Aspects of Pollution: Some General Considerations
Introduction
Historical Development of Pollution Studies
The Microbiologist's Role
References
The Health Hazards of Pollution
Introduction
Preliminary Orientations
The Assessment of Microbial Hazards of Pollution
Pollution: Past and Present
Diseases Due to Pollution of Drinking Water Supplies
Health Hazards of the Recreational Use of Water
Environmental Pollution and Food
References
Sewage Pollution of Natural Waters
Nuisances and the Destruction of Aquatic Life
Pathogens in Sewage
Bacterial Content of Crude Sewage and Sewage Effluent
Salmonellae in an Estuary
Sewage Pollution of Sea Water
Risks to Human Health
Further Reading
References
The Scope of the Water Pollution Problem
Introduction
The Supply of Water
Treatment and Disposal of Waste Waters and Sludges
Self Purification in Natural Waters
References
Microbial Aspects of Pollution in the Food and Dairy Industries
Introduction
Microbial Composition of Dairy Waste Activated Sludge
Principles of Floc Formation
Metabolic Activity of Activated Sludge
Bulking of Activated Sludge
Waste Water of the Potato Flour and Straw Board Industries
Acknowledgments
References
Aerobic Treatment of Agricultural Wastes
Introduction
Possible Systems
The Environment
Discussion
References
The Role of Strict Anaerobes in the Digestion of Organic Material
Introduction
The Overall Process of Anaerobic Digestion
Anaerobic Digestion of Piggery Wastes
The Bacteriology of Anaerobic Digestion, with Special Reference to the Digestion of Piggery Wastes
General Discussion
References
The Microbial Ecology of the Activated Sludge Process
Introduction
Typical Plants and Their Operation
The Activated Sludge Community and Selective Mechanisms
Bacteria in the Activated Sludge Process
Protozoa in the Activated Sludge Process
The Occurrence of Fungi
Flocculation
Bulking of Activated Sludge
Removal of Bacteria and Pathogenic Organisms
Mathematical Approach to the Ecology of Activated Sludge
References
Disposal by Dilution?—An Ecologist's Viewpoint
Introduction
The Role of Dilution in the Disposal of Wastes
The Nature and Types of Pollution
Physical and Hydrological Considerations in the Dispersion and Mixing of Effluents in the Aquatic Environment
Disposal by Dilution of Effluents Containing Harmful or Undesirable Organisms
Disposal by Dilution of Effluents Containing Toxic or Other Directly Harmful Substances
Disposal by Dilution of Effluents Containing Biogenic Materials
Practice of Disposal by Dilution
Conclusions
References
Microbiological Aspects of the Pollution of Fresh Water with Inorganic Nutrients
Introduction
Nutrients Limiting Microbial Growth
Sources of Nitrogen and Phosphorus Compounds
Forms and Quantities of Nitrogen and Phosphorus in Lakewaters
Influence of Oxidation-Reduction Potential
Assimilation and Release of Nitrogen Compounds
General Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Factors Affecting Algal Blooms
Introduction
Requirements for Growth
Algae in Natural Environments
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Nitrogen Removal from Waste Waters by Biological Nitrification and Denitrification
Introduction
Biological Nitrification
Biological Denitrification
Nitrification-Denitrification Processes
Acknowledgments
References
Degradation of Herbicides by Soil Micro-Organisms
Introduction
The Fate and Persistence of Herbicides in the Soil
The Experimental Approach
Microbial Metabolism of Herbicides
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
The Microbial Breakdown of Pesticides
Introduction
Problems in the Study of Biodegradation
Naturally Recalcitrant Molecules
Structural Factors Influencing Biodegradability
Conclusion
References
Biodeterioration and Biodegradation of Synthetic Polymers
Introduction
The Biodeterioration of Plastics
The Biodegradation of Plastics
References
Disposal of Infective Laboratory Materials
Introduction
Infected Air
Infected Dust and Surfaces
Hollow-Ware and Cultures
Liquid Effluents
Laboratory Clothing
Animals and Cage Litter
Miscellaneous Problems
References
