Microbeam Analysis in Biology
1st Edition
Editors: Claude Lechene
eBook ISBN: 9780323143349
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 694
Description
Microbeam Analysis in Biology contains the proceedings of a workshop on Biological X-Ray Microanalysis by Electron Beam Excitation, held in Boston, Massachusetts on August 25-26, 1977. This book focuses on the principles, techniques, and biological use of electron probe microanalysis, energy-loss spectroscopy, and ion probe microanalysis. This text reflects the emphasis of the workshop on presenting the principles of analysis, the optimization of operating conditions, the description of successful techniques for sample preparation and quantitation, the illustration of problems and pitfalls, and the direction of microbeam analysis in biology.
Table of Contents
Speakers
Participants
Preface
I. Instrumentation: X-ray, Mass, and Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy
Analytical Transmission Electron Microscopy in Biology
Factors Affecting X-Ray Sensitivity in Electron Microbeam Instrumentation
X-Ray Spectral Artifacts Encountered in the SEM and STEM
Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (ELS) Within the Electron Microscope. Where Are We?
Quantitation and Detection Limits in Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (EELS) of Thin Biological Sections
A Practical Electron Energy Loss Spectrometer
Electron Energy Loss Microanalysis of Biological Material
Discussion of ELS
Secondary Ion Emission Microanalysis: Biomedical Applications
Secondary-Ion Mass Spectrometry: Future Application to Biological Samples
General Discussion
II. Quantitation
Quantitative Microprobe Analysis in Biology
Statistics and X-Ray Analysis
Problems of the Continuum-Normalization Method for the Quantitative Analysis of Sections of Soft Tissue
Electron Probe Microanalysis of Thin Samples
A Catalogue of Artifacts Observed in Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Spectrometry and Their Influence on Analysis
Quantitative Electron Probe Analysis of Biological Thin Sections
III. Liquid-Droplet and Single-Cell Analysis
Electron Probe Analysis of Liquid Droplets
X-Ray Microanalysis of Red Blood Cells
Sodium and Potassium Microprobe Analysis of Isolated Human Red Blood Cells or Red Blood Cell Resealed Ghosts: A Comparison of Results Between Freeze-Dried or Frozen-Hydrated Cells
Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Analysis of Biological Microdroplets
Application of the Electron Microprobe to Analysis of Developing Frog Oocytes
IV. Analysis of Frozen-Hydrated Tissue
Electron Probe Microanalysis of Frozen-Hydrated Bulk Specimens: Basic Experiments
The Electron Microprobe X-Ray Analysis of Frozen-Hydrated Sections with New Information on Fluid Transporting Epithelia
Electron Probe Analysis of Frozen-Hydrated Bulk Tissue
Freezing of Muscle Fibers, Ultrathin Cryocutting, and Transfer of Frozen-Hydrated Sections
V . Analysis of thin and Ultrathin Preparations: I. Nondiffusible Elements
Electron Probe Microanalysis: The Study of Nondiffusible Elements on Ultrathin Sections
X-Ray Microanalysis of Diffusible and Nondiffusible Elements in Ultrathin Biological Tissues Using Human Sperm Cells as a Model for Investigating Specimen Preparation
Cytochemical/Analytical Studies of Biogenic Amines in Ultrathin Preparations
Renal Na-K-ATPase: Quantitative X-Ray Microanalysis
VI. Analysis of thin and Ultrathin Preparations: II. Diffusible Elements
Electron Probe X-Ray Microanalysis and the Cellular Basis of Transepithelial Calcium Transport
Quantitative Determination of Cellular Electrolyte Concentrations in Thin Freeze-Dried Cryosections Using Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Microanalysis
Cryoultramicrotomy for Electron Probe Analysis
Mitochondrial Calcium Content in Vascular Smooth Muscle
Quantitative Electron Probe Microanalysis of Ultrathin Biological Sections
Use of Beryllium and Graphite-Polymer Substrates to Reduce Spurious X-Ray Signal
Problems and Progress in Quantitative Localization of Sodium, Potassium and Chlorine in Freeze-Dried Sections: Use of Erythrocytes as a Model System
A Study of the Maintenance of Calcium and Phosphorus in Anhydrous Preparations of Mineralized Tissue for Electron Optical Examination
Electron Probe Measurement of Electrolytes in Rat Foot Muscle
Index
About the Editor
Claude Lechene
