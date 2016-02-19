Microbeam Analysis in Biology contains the proceedings of a workshop on Biological X-Ray Microanalysis by Electron Beam Excitation, held in Boston, Massachusetts on August 25-26, 1977. This book focuses on the principles, techniques, and biological use of electron probe microanalysis, energy-loss spectroscopy, and ion probe microanalysis. This text reflects the emphasis of the workshop on presenting the principles of analysis, the optimization of operating conditions, the description of successful techniques for sample preparation and quantitation, the illustration of problems and pitfalls, and the direction of microbeam analysis in biology.

I. Instrumentation: X-ray, Mass, and Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy

Analytical Transmission Electron Microscopy in Biology

Factors Affecting X-Ray Sensitivity in Electron Microbeam Instrumentation

X-Ray Spectral Artifacts Encountered in the SEM and STEM

Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (ELS) Within the Electron Microscope. Where Are We?

Quantitation and Detection Limits in Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (EELS) of Thin Biological Sections

A Practical Electron Energy Loss Spectrometer

Electron Energy Loss Microanalysis of Biological Material

Discussion of ELS

Secondary Ion Emission Microanalysis: Biomedical Applications

Secondary-Ion Mass Spectrometry: Future Application to Biological Samples

General Discussion

II. Quantitation

Quantitative Microprobe Analysis in Biology

Statistics and X-Ray Analysis

Problems of the Continuum-Normalization Method for the Quantitative Analysis of Sections of Soft Tissue

Electron Probe Microanalysis of Thin Samples

A Catalogue of Artifacts Observed in Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Spectrometry and Their Influence on Analysis

Quantitative Electron Probe Analysis of Biological Thin Sections

III. Liquid-Droplet and Single-Cell Analysis

Electron Probe Analysis of Liquid Droplets

X-Ray Microanalysis of Red Blood Cells

Sodium and Potassium Microprobe Analysis of Isolated Human Red Blood Cells or Red Blood Cell Resealed Ghosts: A Comparison of Results Between Freeze-Dried or Frozen-Hydrated Cells

Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Analysis of Biological Microdroplets

Application of the Electron Microprobe to Analysis of Developing Frog Oocytes

IV. Analysis of Frozen-Hydrated Tissue

Electron Probe Microanalysis of Frozen-Hydrated Bulk Specimens: Basic Experiments

The Electron Microprobe X-Ray Analysis of Frozen-Hydrated Sections with New Information on Fluid Transporting Epithelia

Electron Probe Analysis of Frozen-Hydrated Bulk Tissue

Freezing of Muscle Fibers, Ultrathin Cryocutting, and Transfer of Frozen-Hydrated Sections

V . Analysis of thin and Ultrathin Preparations: I. Nondiffusible Elements

Electron Probe Microanalysis: The Study of Nondiffusible Elements on Ultrathin Sections

X-Ray Microanalysis of Diffusible and Nondiffusible Elements in Ultrathin Biological Tissues Using Human Sperm Cells as a Model for Investigating Specimen Preparation

Cytochemical/Analytical Studies of Biogenic Amines in Ultrathin Preparations

Renal Na-K-ATPase: Quantitative X-Ray Microanalysis

VI. Analysis of thin and Ultrathin Preparations: II. Diffusible Elements

Electron Probe X-Ray Microanalysis and the Cellular Basis of Transepithelial Calcium Transport

Quantitative Determination of Cellular Electrolyte Concentrations in Thin Freeze-Dried Cryosections Using Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Microanalysis

Cryoultramicrotomy for Electron Probe Analysis

Mitochondrial Calcium Content in Vascular Smooth Muscle

Quantitative Electron Probe Microanalysis of Ultrathin Biological Sections

Use of Beryllium and Graphite-Polymer Substrates to Reduce Spurious X-Ray Signal

Problems and Progress in Quantitative Localization of Sodium, Potassium and Chlorine in Freeze-Dried Sections: Use of Erythrocytes as a Model System

A Study of the Maintenance of Calcium and Phosphorus in Anhydrous Preparations of Mineralized Tissue for Electron Optical Examination

Electron Probe Measurement of Electrolytes in Rat Foot Muscle

Index