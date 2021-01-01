Microalgae research is more diverse than ever before, as opportunities for its use and applications, particularly as a natural and sustainable resource, continue to increase. Microalgae: Cultivation, recovery of compounds and applications supports the scientific community, professionals, and enterprises that aspire to develop industrial and commercialized applications of microalgae cultivation.

Topics include conventional and emerging cultivation and harvesting techniques of microalgae, design, and transport phenomena models of microalgae growth in photobioreactors and the catalytic conversion of microalgae. A significant focus of the book is to illustrate how marine algae can increase sustainability in industries like the food and agriculture industry and the biofuel and bioprocessing industries, among others. Microalgae: Cultivation, recovery of compounds and applications

is a complete reference for food scientists, technologists, and engineers working in the bioresource technology field as well as researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry, food processing, chemical engineering, and biotechnology.