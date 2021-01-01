Microalgae
1st Edition
Cultivation, Recovery of Compounds and Applications
Description
Microalgae research is more diverse than ever before, as opportunities for its use and applications, particularly as a natural and sustainable resource, continue to increase. Microalgae: Cultivation, recovery of compounds and applications supports the scientific community, professionals, and enterprises that aspire to develop industrial and commercialized applications of microalgae cultivation.
Topics include conventional and emerging cultivation and harvesting techniques of microalgae, design, and transport phenomena models of microalgae growth in photobioreactors and the catalytic conversion of microalgae. A significant focus of the book is to illustrate how marine algae can increase sustainability in industries like the food and agriculture industry and the biofuel and bioprocessing industries, among others. Microalgae: Cultivation, recovery of compounds and applications
is a complete reference for food scientists, technologists, and engineers working in the bioresource technology field as well as researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry, food processing, chemical engineering, and biotechnology.
Key Features
- Explores emerging technologies for the clean recovery of antioxidants from microalgae
- Includes edible oil and biofuels production, functional food, cosmetics, animal feed applications
- Discusses microalgae use in sustainable agriculture and wastewater treatment
- Considers techno-economic aspects of microalgae processing for biofuel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and bioplastics
Readership
Scientists, researchers, R&D managers and professionals in biology, marine biology, those working in processing and bioresource technologies, product developers, professionals working in the food industry, chemical engineering, sustainability
Table of Contents
1. Cultivation techniques
2. Photobioreactor design for microalgae production
3. Transport phenomena used to understand the behavior of microalgae
4. Edible oil production from microalgae
5. Catalytic conversion of microalgae oil to green hydrocarbon
6. Biofuel production
7. Emerging technologies for the clean recovery of antioxidants from algae
8. Food applications
9. Microalgae as feed ingredients for livestock production and aquaculture
10. Cosmetic applications
11. Microalgal Applications towards Agricultural Sustainability-Recent Trends and Future Prospects
12. Microalgae biofilms for the treatment of wastewater
13. Techno-economic assessment of an integrated biorefinery from microalgae
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212189
About the Editor
Charis M. Galanakis
Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
Ratings and Reviews
