Microalgae in Health and Disease Prevention
1st Edition
Description
Microalgae in Health and Disease Prevention is a comprehensive reference that addresses the historical and potential use of microalgae, its extracts, secondary metabolites, and molecular constituents for enhancing human health and preventing diseases. Each chapter features an overview, and the book includes coverage of microalgae biology, harmful algae, the use of microalgae in alcohol and food, and as sources of macronutrients, micronutrients, vitamins, and minerals. The historical use of microalgae, in addition to its potential use as a nutraceutical and cosmeceutical, is also addressed.
The book provides coverage of relevant, up-to-date research as assembled by a group of contributors who are dedicated to the advancement of microalgae use in health, diet and nutrition.
Key Features
- Discusses research findings on the relationship between microalgal diet, nutrition and human health
- Presents the medicinal, anti-allergic and psychoactive properties of microalgae
- Identifies toxic and harmful microalgae
- Addresses microalgal lipids, proteins and carbohydrates
Readership
Researchers and students in phycology, biofuels, nutrient extraction, cosmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, sustainable agriculture, and algal-based biotechnology. This book will benefit courses on algal-based biotechology, non-traditional medicine, and natural product chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Algae: A Way of Life and Health
2. Society and Microalgae: Understanding the Past and Present
3. Biology of Microalgae
4. Microalgal Systematics
5. Lipids from Microalgae
6. Carbohydrate Diversity in Microalgae: A Phylogenetically Arranged Presentation
8. Minerals and Trace Elements in Microalgae
9. Microalgae in Medicine and Human Health: A Historical Perspective
10. Microalgae in Human Health: Interest as a Functional Food
11. Microalgae and Alcohol
12. Anticancer, Antiviral, Antibacterial, and Antifungal Properties in Microalgae
13. Microalgae and Toxins
14. Antiallergic and Allergic Properties
15. Microalgal Application in Cosmetics
16. Psychoactive Properties of Microalgae
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 2nd July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114063
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114056
About the Editor
Ira Levine
Dr. Ira A. Levine, Ph.D. is a tenured Professor of natural and applied sciences at the University of Southern Maine, President and Board Chair of the Algae Foundation, Executive Director of Professors Beyond Borders, and the CEO of Algal Aquaculture Professionals, LLC. Dr. Levine was: selected as the Trustee Professor of University of Southern Maine for 2017–18. He was awarded the U.S. State Department’s distinguished Fulbright New Century Scholar in 2009–10 and Chair Fulbright in 2016–17. He was a visiting Professor of biology at Duke University in 2007–08. Dr. Levine combines 33 years of basic and applied research in physiological ecology and cultivation of algae, algal farm management, and aquaculture engineering. His farming experience includes open-ocean and pond cultivation in Canada, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, and USA (Hawaii, Florida, and Maine). Current efforts include algal cultivar enhancement for biofeeds, human nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals, fine chemicals, and algal-based biofuels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Natural and Applied Sciences, University of Southern Maine, Lewiston, ME, USA
Joël Fleurence
Dr. Joël Fleurence, Ph.D., is a Professor of Marine Biology and Biochemistry at the University of Nantes. He is one of the two Directors of the Research Laboratory “Sea, Molecules, Health.” He is a member of the University National Council since 2007 and was elected President of the section “Biology of organisms” since 2017. He is a senior scientist and an international expert on the seaweed valorization (120 international publications including patents). In 1985, he began his research career in the pharmaceutical industry in the French Company Roussel Uclaf. In 1990, he was recruited by the Institute of Valorization of Seaweeds (CEVA, Brittany, France) to lead researches about the chemical composition and nutritional properties of macroalgae. Professor Fleurence has participated in the establishment of the French regulation on marine algae used as sea vegetables. In 1994, he arrives as a head of laboratory “Proteins and Quality” at IFREMER (Research French Organism for the Sea Exploitation) and develops research on the nutritional properties of seaweed protein for use in human or animal food. Since 2002, he is a Professor at the University of Nantes and leads research on the development of seaweed uses as protein or pigment sources for the industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Biology and Biochemistry, Laboratory Sea, Molecules, Health, University of Nantes, Nantes, France