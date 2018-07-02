Microalgae in Health and Disease Prevention

Dr. Joël Fleurence, Ph.D., is a Professor of Marine Biology and Biochemistry at the University of Nantes. He is one of the two Directors of the Research Laboratory “Sea, Molecules, Health.” He is a member of the University National Council since 2007 and was elected President of the section “Biology of organisms” since 2017. He is a senior scientist and an international expert on the seaweed valorization (120 international publications including patents). In 1985, he began his research career in the pharmaceutical industry in the French Company Roussel Uclaf. In 1990, he was recruited by the Institute of Valorization of Seaweeds (CEVA, Brittany, France) to lead researches about the chemical composition and nutritional properties of macroalgae. Professor Fleurence has participated in the establishment of the French regulation on marine algae used as sea vegetables. In 1994, he arrives as a head of laboratory “Proteins and Quality” at IFREMER (Research French Organism for the Sea Exploitation) and develops research on the nutritional properties of seaweed protein for use in human or animal food. Since 2002, he is a Professor at the University of Nantes and leads research on the development of seaweed uses as protein or pigment sources for the industry.